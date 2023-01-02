James Arthur Niemeyer, 84, entered into eternal peace and rest on December 29, 2022 with his children by his side. The family will receive guests on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM with funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM at Christ Episcopal Church, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. James was born September 8, 1938, in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late Ralph Charles Niemeyer and Virginia Risser Niemeyer. James, more often known as Jim and then later in life as ‘Cappy’, as his granddaughters affectionately dubbed him, was a dreamer from an early age. He was ever drawn to a life on or near the water. Jim loved boating and fishing, having grown up yachting on the upper Mississippi River with his family on their Chris Craft cabin cruiser, the “Nancy Lee", named after his sister. After serving as an officer in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962, in 1967 he moved to New Orleans with his wife, Janet Elliott Niemeyer, to further his career in the marine insurance industry. In the 1970’s, he co-founded the insurance firm, Underwriters Marine Services, which he successfully operated for years. In the 1980’s, Jim channeled his entrepreneurial spirit with wife Jan and son Kirk in the ambitious startup company, Niemeyer Printing. Jim was an original officer of the Algiers Economic Development Foundation and an active member of Rotary Club.

