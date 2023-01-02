Read full article on original website
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
WLOX
Dead dolphin washes up in Pass Christian
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A shocking discovery for one Pass Christian man Wednesday morning- a dead dolphin found washed up on the shore. It’s a sad case, but it provides a unique opportunity for researchers studying biological indicators for the environment. Perry Pezzarossi made the discovery as he...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg fugitive nabbed in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested on two felony charges by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gulfport in connection to an incident that took place in November 2022 in Hattiesburg. Antonio Levon Carter was taken into custody on active arrest warrants for possession...
WLOX
Vancleave woman crafts costumes for Coast Carnival celebrations
Thursday afternoon will be beautiful and cool with highs in the mid 60s. We'll have some nice weather to look forward to this weekend, too.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Gulfport, Mississippi
There are many things to do in Gulfport, Mississippi. From shopping to dining, there is something for everyone. If you are a fan of seafood, you should visit the Half Shell Oyster House. They serve oysters, snapper, and yellowfin tuna. The restaurant has a New Orleans-style atmosphere. Gulfport, Mississippi, is...
WLBT
Legendary radio host “The Kenman” dies at 65, memorial set for Jan. 7
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Ken Stokes, better known as “The Kenman”, lost his battle with prostate cancer Monday, January 2, 2023. He was 65. Ken was from Biloxi, Mississippi. Ken got his start in Meridian as a radio host for Z95 with Ken Rainey then moved over...
WLOX
New start for Seaside Fitness through Ocean Springs Collective
There is a Flood Watch for all of South Mississippi until 10 PM tonight. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until midnight for Pearl River County. There is a slight (2 out of 5) for strong to severe storms tonight for most of South Mississippi, but there is a part of the northeast portion of the area with an enhanced (3 out of 5) risk. Threats with any thunderstorms in or near South MS between now and tomorrow morning include possibility of tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind gusts. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts over the next 24 hours in case we see any tornado warnings or severe thunderstorm warnings. The cold front arrives Wednesday morning around sunrise which will finally displace the fog and humidity. The drier weather moves in through the day on Wednesday, and the cooler air moves in Thursday. It will be a pleasant and beautiful weekend with temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.
WLOX
Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested following a shooting in Saucier Wednesday evening. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of second degree murder. The sheriff said deputies responded to 20028 Borzik Road, where...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis canal survey could have financial, environmental benefits
With gifted hands, Shelia Gray is spreading the spirit of Mardi Gras with every stitch. She's developed a loyal customer base over the years, including Gulf Coast Carnival Association.
Hattiesburg’s annexation trial to resume in March
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg’s proposed annexation case for three areas in Forrest and Lamar counties is set to continue in the spring. According to Pine Belt News, the case was bifurcated after the 10 day trial turned out to be insufficient time for all sides to lay out their cases. At this time, there […]
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Slim Chickens
At the top of his priorities is increasing manpower for both the police and fire departments. Beyond that, he wants to tackle issues that became apparent on the campaign trail.
WDAM-TV
Former Lamar Co. judge becomes executive director at non-profit
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Lamar County circuit clerk judge has made a drastic career change. After announcing he was stepping down from his position in October, Anthony Mozingo is officially the executive director of the non-profit organization, Homes of Hope for Children. “Stepping from being a circuit...
WLOX
Bill's Damar Hamlin listed in critical condition; fans show support, donate to Hamlin's charity
Loved ones remember D'Iberville football player 11 years after death on field. Damar Hamlin's critical condition after collapsing on the football field Monday night is bringing back tragic memories for one Coast families.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 drawbridge stuck in an unlocked position
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are being asked to avoid I-110. At 12:50 p.m., the drawbridge was stuck in an unlocked position and traffic was at a standstill. Drivers we spoke to said it had already been that way for about 30 minutes. Although it may look like...
Sea Coast Echo
James Arthur Niemeyer
James Arthur Niemeyer, 84, entered into eternal peace and rest on December 29, 2022 with his children by his side. The family will receive guests on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM with funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM at Christ Episcopal Church, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. James was born September 8, 1938, in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late Ralph Charles Niemeyer and Virginia Risser Niemeyer. James, more often known as Jim and then later in life as ‘Cappy’, as his granddaughters affectionately dubbed him, was a dreamer from an early age. He was ever drawn to a life on or near the water. Jim loved boating and fishing, having grown up yachting on the upper Mississippi River with his family on their Chris Craft cabin cruiser, the “Nancy Lee", named after his sister. After serving as an officer in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962, in 1967 he moved to New Orleans with his wife, Janet Elliott Niemeyer, to further his career in the marine insurance industry. In the 1970’s, he co-founded the insurance firm, Underwriters Marine Services, which he successfully operated for years. In the 1980’s, Jim channeled his entrepreneurial spirit with wife Jan and son Kirk in the ambitious startup company, Niemeyer Printing. Jim was an original officer of the Algiers Economic Development Foundation and an active member of Rotary Club.
wxxv25.com
Twelfth Night happening tomorrow night in Biloxi
Tomorrow is the day to flip the switch from the Christmas season to Mardi Gras!. At 5, the public is invited to gather at the Biloxi Visitor Center, after an hour, the lights of the center will be turned off and everyone will parade to City Hall. Once the parade...
WLOX
John Ledbetter sworn in as Jackson County’s interim sheriff
It is going to be gorgeous today with loads of sunshine! The humidity will continue to drop during the day, but we'll still warm up into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Cooler air will arrive tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 40s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be pleasant and sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Friday morning will be chilly with lows in the low 40s. It will be a little cooler in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. We'll see plenty of sunshine. It's going to stay sunny and mild on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s.
WLOX
Train derailment in Pascagoula closes two crossings; No one injured
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A train derailment is impacting traffic on two busy Pascagoula roads Tuesday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street were closed to traffic. Police say the crossings at Pascagoula Street, Magnolia Street, and 14th Street are still passable. CSX...
ourmshome.com
Prep hoops notes: Raising Cane in ‘Goula; “Starting 5 in the Southern 6 debuts”
There will be a big one-day event Saturday at Pascagoula as the Raising Canes Panther Classic takes place. The Pascagoula girls will tip the tourney off against Lawrence County at 11 am., before five straight boys’ games wrap up the day. At 12:30, Pass Christian takes on Quitman and...
Early Morning Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man After the Ambulance he was Driving Collided with a Truck
Early Morning Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man After the Ambulance he was Driving Collided with a Truck. Slidell, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana killed a 36-year-old Mississippi man after the ambulance he was driving collided with the rear of a Volvo truck. According to...
