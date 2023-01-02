Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
KING-5
This flamingo houseplant blooms all winter long
SEATTLE — Anthurium or flamingo plant is a houseplant sure to add a touch of the tropics and brighten up the living spaces in your home. Not only is this houseplant beautiful, it's also easy to grow. They flower year round, and although the bright red ones are still among my favorites, there are new introductions with incredible blooms in all sorts of never before seen colors and sizes.
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle event 40 years ago was a ‘New Wave boat show’
It was the 40th-anniversary last week of a landmark event at Seattle Center, marking the rise of so-called “New Wave” music in the Northwest. “New Wave” is a kind of music that dates from roughly the late 1970s to the early or mid-80s. It was a more commercially viable, more mainstream, and more palatable version of punk and something of a precursor to 1990s “Alternative.”
Over 18K without power as high winds, rain hit Puget Sound region
With a Wind Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday, for the east Puget Sound lowlands, some residents in the region are already starting to see their lights go out. Latest outages:. 11 p.m. Puget Sound Energy reports 17,322 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports...
‘We blew it:’ Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass apologize after overcrowding issues
STEVENS PASS, Wash. — It’s the busiest time of year for the slopes, but some local ski resorts appear to be struggling with the demand. Two major western Washington ski resorts — Stevens Pass and Summit at Snoqualmie — issued apologies after overcrowding left many skiers and snowboarders to ring in the new year with a lot of frustration.
Large tree down in West Seattle impacting transit
SEATTLE — A large tree that fell in West Seattle is interrupting transit routes and causing traffic delays Wednesday evening. The tree fell on 35th Avenue between Southwest Avalon Way and Southwest Snoqualmie street, blocking all northbound and southbound lanes, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Drivers...
MyNorthwest.com
Enter to win tickets to the 2023 Seattle Boat Show
Enter to win six tickets to the Seattle Boat Show happening February 3th – 11th, 2023, at Lumen Field Events Center and Bell Harbor Marina. It’s the West Coast’s largest display of boats, gadgets, gear and accessories. Presented by “Port of Seattle” and “Union Marine” at Lumen Field Event Center and afloat at Bell Harbor Marina! Featuring fun family activities and attractions, and dozens of free fishing, boating, and sailing seminars. For tickets, promotions, and parking information, visit SeattleBoatShow.com.
sunset.com
This One-Pot Soup Is the Most Comforting Meal You’ll Make This Winter
Within months of opening in Seattle’s Central District, Communion became the must-get reservation for anyone looking for a fresh and local take on soul food, colorful cocktails, and, well, a party. Chef Kristi Brown has made it a mission to revive the African American foodways of Seattle in a way as celebratory as it is culturally aware. The restaurant is located in a building that was once home to the Pacific Northwest’s first Black-owned bank; on Sundays, brunch is a high-energy affair fueled by said cocktails and tables loaded with cornbread, French toast, catfish, grits, and Laotian sausage eggs Benedict. Lest you think these brunches are simply boozy, let it be known Brown turned the most recent Mother’s Day into a showcase of BIPOC-owned businesses, complete with panel discussions on motherhood and sexuality, and Ethiopian bird’s eye chile-spiked bloody Marys.
Downed trees hit home, cars, power lines across western Washington amid Wind Advisory
SEATTLE — A tree fell on a car in Redmond Wednesday evening closing the roadway for several hours and a tree fell onto a Sammamish home overnight amid a Wind Advisory that was extended for east Puget Sound lowlands. Crews are at the scene of a Sammamish home Thursday...
q13fox.com
Weekend traffic: 520 Bridge will be fully closed starting Friday night
SEATTLE - Beginning Friday night, the State Route 520 Floating Bridge will be closed in both directions throughout the weekend. The Washington State Department of Transportation said crews will be placing girders for the Montlake lid and pour concrete for the new eastbound bridge. Construction is scheduled from 11 p.m....
425magazine.com
There's an Ice Monster in Bellevue
For those with a dedicated sweet tooth, there is no such thing as a seasonal dessert, so regardless of rain, sleet, or snow, a craving for Taiwanese shaved ice cannot be stopped now that Bellevue has Ice Monster. A popular treat throughout Asia, this isn’t just any old snocone —...
seattlemet.com
Seattle Rents Decline for Fourth Month in a Row
Seattle started a new type of streak when Apartment List's December data came in. After seven months of increases, followed by declines in September, October, and November, rents fell yet again to close out 2022. That's four straight months of decreases in rent prices. Despite that bit of good news...
KOMO News
Redmond residents work to clean up damage left behind by windstorm
REDMOND, Wash — People around King County woke up Thursday morning to the aftermath of the strong winds that swept through a number of areas knocking down trees, fences, and powerlines. In Redmond, cleanup efforts started early in the morning with tree cleanup companies like Eastside Tree Works removing...
KXLY
WSDOT captures cougar using I-90 wildlife undercrossing
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation was able to capture a cougar using the I-90 wildlife undercrossing, just a few miles east of Snoqualmie. According to WSDOT, it’s the second cougar that’s used the undercrossing structures. So far in 2023, a couple coyotes and...
Riders slow to return to the Sounder commuter train
SEATTLE — People lined up outside the Sumner Station waiting to hop on the last train of the morning. “You get back into the routine and get used to it, but it certainly feels a little strange at first,” said Jeff Whitten. It's his second day back commuting.
The Stranger
Slog AM: House Republicans Enter Day Three of Embarrassing Themselves, Thousands without Power in Western WA, and More Tech Layoffs
Good morning! If you haven’t gotten dressed yet, I thought I’d help you pick the practical thing to wear: A jacket! According to Weather.com, Seattle girlies can expect the day to start with cloudy skies, some rain, and temperatures in the high 40s. Starting at around noon, the chance of precipitation drops pretty significantly, and the temperature will heat up slightly to the low 50s. Chance of rain will pick up in the late evening, but otherwise the temperature will pretty much hold steady in the high 40s or low 50s.
Owner of only West Seattle warming center says the space is a 'start to a solution'
SEATTLE — Keith Hughes is the Commander of the American Legion Post 160 and says it’s his fourth winter serving as the only warming station and emergency shelter in West Seattle. “I had access to this 4,000-square-foot facility that sat empty with the exception of two meetings a...
MyNorthwest.com
A collection of the all-time best Dori Monson stories
With the passing of Dori Monson, MyNorthwest presents a collection of some of his top stories through the years to remember all the hard work that Dori brought to Seattle-area journalism. Dori wants YOUR help supporting a local bakery (April 5, 2012) There’s something special about a bakery. Is...
seattlerefined.com
Seattle drag queen Irene 'The Alien' stars on next 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Irene Dubois said she felt like an outcast growing up gay in Texas, never feeling seen in the media she consumed or that her story was being told — until she discovered "RuPaul's Drag Race." "It was the first time in my life that I kind of felt like...
Wind Advisory in effect for east Puget Sound lowlands; breezy elsewhere
SEATTLE — Here we blow again!. If you have Christmas inflatables lying in the yard or a big pile of leaves you have yet to put into the yard waste bin, now might be the time to move them. As a very large and powerful low-pressure storm system moves...
