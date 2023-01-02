Read full article on original website
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan heavily recruiting two prospects with ties to the program
The 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines’ season came to a heartbreaking end in the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, rumors are swirling once again about Jim Harbaugh’s interest in NFL opportunities. While we won’t dive into that, we will look at a few storylines during a rather mundane...
Maize n Brew
New Year’s Resolutions for Michigan athletics
The 2022 calendar year was an exceptional one for Michigan Wolverines fans. The football program had their first 13-0 season in school history and found a star in quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines into Columbus for their first win there since 2000. They proved the 2021 season was no fluke and they could potentially become the new powerhouse of the Big Ten.
Maize n Brew
Michigan should look to hire David Shaw this offseason as passing game coordinator
The Michigan Wolverines were so close to snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Team 143 was the best Michigan team since the 1997 squad and arguably one of the top three teams in program history. But in the end, the 2022 season endured the same recent fate as the 2006, 2016 and 2021 teams.
U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
Maize n Brew
Michigan ready for the challenge a veteran Penn State will provide
The 8-5 Michigan Wolverines are 2-0 in conference play to start the year, and their next big test comes tonight with a home game against Penn State. Once a cellar-dweller in the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions have improved a lot over the last few years. Penn State is 11-3 and are currently on a five-game winning streak, including a 15-point win over No. 17 Illinois and a victory over Iowa.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Three-Time NCAA Champion Alex Dieringer Hired to Michigan’s Staff
Former Oklahoma State wrestler and three-time NCAA Champion Alex Dieringer has been hired as the recruiting and video coordinator at Michigan, the school announced Wednesday. “I am beyond excited to join the staff here at the University of Michigan,” said Dieringer in Michigan’s release. “This is a very special place, and I look forward to trying to make an impact on the people around me. I have a lot of respect for Sean, Josh, KJ and Dave, and I can’t wait to work with and learn from all of them. Let’s go Wolverines!”
Maize n Brew
Michigan DL Julius Welschof enters transfer portal
Michigan Wolverines senior defensive lineman Julius Welschof has officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Welschof — who joined the program in 2018 — leaves Ann Arbor with one year of eligibility remaining. The German project recruit has been a staple of Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freak...
Maize n Brew
Michigan DL Taylor Upshaw enters transfer portal
The Michigan Wolverines have lost their second player of the day along the defensive line. Senior edge Taylor Upshaw has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, as first reported by The Detroit Free Press. He joins Julius Welschof as the second defensive lineman from...
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
Centre Daily
Lottery winner ‘didn’t want to cause a scene’ in Michigan — so he screamed in his car
A 54-year-old man said he decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 lottery tickets in Michigan when he noticed the jackpot prize creep past $500,000. A few days after the drawing, he went to the store and began scanning his lottery tickets, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Michigan Lottery officials.
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s nearly 70-year streak of Black representation in Congress is about to end
Shri Thanedar is set to begin his new job this week once he’s sworn in as the Congressman for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The Detroit Democrat officially won the position in...
fox2detroit.com
Warren shooting suspect out on personal bond • Man kills cousins, then self DPD says • Makeshift noose found
(NEWS HIT) - Warren Police said a suspect who was out on a person bond was responsible for a shootout with police on Monday. According to Warren Police, the New Year began with a police chase and crash before erupting into gunfire between a suspect and officers in Warren. Warren...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
Gretchen Valade, Carhartt heiress and noted philanthropist, dies at 97
A statement released by Carhartt Inc. said Valade died peacefully at her home on December 30, surrounded by her family.
Gas prices see a significant jump in metro Detroit to start 2023
Gas prices are up across metro Detroit and Michigan to start 2023, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices saw a large jump from last week.
New Michigan laws in 2023: Service dogs, school safety and crime victim compensation
Expanding educational opportunities and requirements, funding for a Detroit public transportation option and encouraging updated school safety procedures are among the many new Michigan laws that take effect in 2023. While state lawmakers largely failed to enact sweeping tax cuts or systemic changes during the last two-year legislative session, they...
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
