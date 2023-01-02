ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

New Year’s Resolutions for Michigan athletics

The 2022 calendar year was an exceptional one for Michigan Wolverines fans. The football program had their first 13-0 season in school history and found a star in quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines into Columbus for their first win there since 2000. They proved the 2021 season was no fluke and they could potentially become the new powerhouse of the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan ready for the challenge a veteran Penn State will provide

The 8-5 Michigan Wolverines are 2-0 in conference play to start the year, and their next big test comes tonight with a home game against Penn State. Once a cellar-dweller in the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions have improved a lot over the last few years. Penn State is 11-3 and are currently on a five-game winning streak, including a 15-point win over No. 17 Illinois and a victory over Iowa.
ANN ARBOR, MI
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Three-Time NCAA Champion Alex Dieringer Hired to Michigan’s Staff

Former Oklahoma State wrestler and three-time NCAA Champion Alex Dieringer has been hired as the recruiting and video coordinator at Michigan, the school announced Wednesday. “I am beyond excited to join the staff here at the University of Michigan,” said Dieringer in Michigan’s release. “This is a very special place, and I look forward to trying to make an impact on the people around me. I have a lot of respect for Sean, Josh, KJ and Dave, and I can’t wait to work with and learn from all of them. Let’s go Wolverines!”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan DL Julius Welschof enters transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines senior defensive lineman Julius Welschof has officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Welschof — who joined the program in 2018 — leaves Ann Arbor with one year of eligibility remaining. The German project recruit has been a staple of Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freak...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan DL Taylor Upshaw enters transfer portal

The Michigan Wolverines have lost their second player of the day along the defensive line. Senior edge Taylor Upshaw has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, as first reported by The Detroit Free Press. He joins Julius Welschof as the second defensive lineman from...
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy