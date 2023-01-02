ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

Madison County eyes eight major projects for 2023

By Ross Reily, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MrLdY_0k1JUg2800

After a stellar economic development year of 2022, the Madison County Economic Development Authority is looking to build on its successes in 2023.

As of now, MCEDA is working on eight projects that could be announced by the end of 2023. Two of those may make a decision during the first quarter of 2023, according to MCEDA executive director Joey Deason.

"Last year, we had the privilege of winning nine projects," Deason said. "The total investment that was committed was $585 billion, the majority of which was Nissan which has been a strong corporate partner for the last 20 years.

Of the projects that were brought in last year, they created 413 jobs and the average wage for those jobs was $62,500 per year. In perspective, the average wage for Madison County as a whole is about $47,000.

"Last year was a really, really good year," he said.

The estimated revenue from that corporate investment is about $4.1 million. That will be recurring revenue once these projects are up and running and on the tax books going to Madison County.

Looking to 2023, the eight projects MCEDA is working, should all choose Mississippi, would total $6.9 billion in investment and would be a total of 7,600 jobs. Deason said the projects cover a variety of industries and jobs.

Deason says he believes the economic atmosphere throughout the nation involving interest rates and inflation could ease during 2023, which would make companies more apt to invest in the near future.

More: Nissan invests in Madison CountyNissan to invest $500 million for new electric vehicle line, preserve 2,000 jobs at Canton plant

More: What's next for Mississippi?Mississippi beats 2022 expectations. See how many jobs will be added in 2023

"I am already beginning to see some of that occur and I have been seeing it for the last three or so months," Deason said. "But I think we are really going to feel it through the next part of this year. I am not an economist and I am not an expert, but my hope is that by the end of this year into the fourth quarter, the feds will ease off the interest rates and we will start the economy back up and running."

Of the eight projects MCEDA is actively pursuing, with $6.9 billion on the line, two of those, are actually in the last stages. as they compete with other states.

"My hope for those two projects, which is $181 million investment and 450 jobs between the two of them, I am looking at these two projects which will be making their decisions within the next quarter or so, that they are looking to the future, believing that if they start their construction now, by the time we get into 2024, the gas pedal will be back on the economy," Deason said. "We are optimistically excited about next year. Madison County is in a good position. There is a larger project that we have been working on for the last four or five years that we continue to recruit as well. Some of these, just take time."

On the two, MCEDA hopes to have a decision on soon, one it has been working on for a year and a half. The other is about eight months, which is rather quickly for most projects, Deason points out. One is ready to start construction somewhere within the first quarter of 2023.

"I think we are in a good position for both of those projects," he said.

Deason wouldn't respond to questions about Nissan, but when when Nissan announced it is investing $500 million to transform the Canton Assembly Plant to build the company’s new electric vehicle line with production beginning in 2025, it's chief operating office Ashwani Gupta said batteries for the new electric vehicles and others will be assembled in Canton at some point in the future.

Most all other car plants that have converted to EVs have had a battery facility locate near them. Envision is the former battery unit and now partner with Nissan in England and does batteries in Smyrna, Tennessee. But to this point, there has not been a battery partner selected for Canton.

Another big win for MCEDA in 2022 was Amazon. After years of work, an open field in Canton completed its transformation in August into Mississippi's first robotic sorting center that could one day employ upwards of 1,500 people.

Comments / 2

Fontaine
2d ago

Sad very very sad. I want people in Rankin and Madison Counties to thank Jackson for Yrs of stealing and diverting money to their counties so they can continue to build their Counties and attract jobs and other things. While Rankin and Madison Counties send or force their vulnerable residents to Jackson so they can steal copper wire leaving Highways and Streets dangerous. Also leaving trails of garbage behind them everywhere they go.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, January 4. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson receives nearly $800 million for water infrastructure repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced the capital city has received nearly $800 million to help repair this city’s water infrastructure. In 2022, Congress passed a bill that included $600 million in emergency funding for water infrastructure projects in Jackson. Lumumba said the funds will be used to help replace pipes […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson leaders finalize payment settlement for Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved a payment agreement between the city and Richard’s Disposal on Tuesday, January 3. In a 4-2 vote, the council approved a claims docket that included the last $1.6 million payment to finalize the $4.8 million settlement with the garbage company. Council President Ashby Foote believes there […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Madison Crumbl Cookies becomes certified test store

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison’s Crumbl Cookies location recently became a certified testing store, which means customers will have the chance to sample new and experimental cookie flavors every week. According to the Madison County Journal, Crumbl Cookies opened in Madison about a year ago. Jen Norton, the general manager at the Madison Crumbl Cookies, […]
MADISON, MS
WKRG News 5

$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, January 5, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A teenage girl was shot and killed Wednesday evening in South...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City Council transfers $18.4 million to third-party water system manager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s third-party manager now has some money to spend, a month after a court tapped him to take over Jackson’s beleaguered water system. On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved transferring more than $18.4 million from city coffers into accounts managed by Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor to make ‘major announcement’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will host a news conference at City Hall on Thursday, January 5. City leaders said Lumumba will be discussing a major announcement. The news conference will begin at 11:00 a.m.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

MDEQ director: ‘NAACP failed to allege a single fact to support’ state discriminated against Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The executive director of the state’s environmental regulatory agency has fired back at claims his department discriminated against Jackson in doling out federal funds for sewer projects, and questions whether the investigation into the allegations is politically motivated. In December, the Mississippi Department of Environmental...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Young announces he’s running for statewide office

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally

This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wjsu.org

Tragedy Claims the Life of Longtime Mississippi Activist

Mississippi has lost a long-time civil rights activist to tragedy. Eighty-eight-year-old Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire that broke out in her Northwest Jackson home during the early morning hours Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pittman was a well-known political activist and former teacher. She was often a fixture at local government meetings and worked to keep politicians accountable to the needs of the people they served. She was honored by the city of Jackson multiple times. The former Poindexter Park is named in her honor and there is a city mural of her as well. She was also the recipient of a local lifetime achievement award. May-Pittman was active in a number of community and civic organizations including the NACCP and the Jackson State University Alumni Association.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson resident considers moving due to water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the second time within six months, the City of Jackson has been experiencing an ongoing water crisis. Many residents and businesses have had little to no water. In December 2022, the capital city experienced freezing temperatures, which caused pipes across the city to break and cause a strain at the […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones. The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.
breezynews.com

Flu Cases Rebounding in Some Parts of MS

Some Mississippi communities are seeing an increase in flu cases again. The State Health Department says flu reports peaked in early November with about ten per cent of patients visiting their doctors complaining of flu-like symptoms. The number of flu cases dropped steadily throughout most of December, leveling off at just over five per cent right before Christmas. The public health district which includes Attala County has had flu rates as high as 45 per cent but they dropped to around 29 per cent before starting to climb in the last two weeks, now back up to 37 per cent.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy