ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Top state executives sworn in at Capitol

By Jasmine Hall Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOOer_0k1JUcVE00

CHEYENNE—In the heart of the Wyoming Capitol Building, Gov. Mark Gordon was joined by the four top state executives as they were sworn into office Tuesday morning.

The inauguration ceremony was one of the many events hosted in celebration of the newly-elected leaders. From family and friends gathering for a prayer service in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at the start of the morning, to the inauguration gala held in the evening—it was a bustling day.

Gov. Gordon took the oath of office for his second term with Auditor Kristi Racines and Treasurer Curt Meier, while Secretary of State Chuck Gray and Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder took their steps into the offices for the first time. They were all met with an enthusiastic crowd made up of state lawmakers, military officials and members of the public in the Capitol rotunda, who were well prepared to welcome the executives into their roles.

“Guide us as one people in the state of Wyoming. Instill in us that we are one people in your spirit of compassion and integrity, to do our part in the betterment of Wyoming, to seek the common good for all people in our towns, cities, counties and our nation,” said Reverend Carole Buckingham in the benediction. “Bless our leaders to faithful service.”

After standing before Chief Justice of Wyoming Kate Fox and swearing to uphold the office with fidelity, Gordon delivered his second inaugural address. He pledged to continue to fight for Wyoming values such as truth, justice, courage and hope, and to protect Wyoming’s interests and potential.

Gordon also called for the state to unite at this moment in history, and reminded citizens of the words of the Apostle Matthew, “a house divided against itself cannot stand.”

“The undeniable fact is that our founders did not leave us a fire-and-forget, plug-and-play government,” he said in his speech. “Our government requires participation and effort and compromise. We must work together as we begin this next chapter.”

He said citizenship is not aligning with one ideology or another, but rather a willingness to engage and respect each other. The governor encouraged citizens to reacquaint themselves with the ability to “disagree without being disagreeable. To listen as much as to advocate.” This was a theme that moved throughout his address, because he said there are many outside influences seeking to tear them apart.

“Wyoming is a conservative state with an ingrained sense of independence and freedom,” he said. “Her people have always had an abiding respect for one another. Our aim should always be for Wyoming to chart her path independent of political fashion, or popular trend.”

His vision for the next four years was founded on these principles, as well what he considered the four fundamental pillars. He said the government must be responsive, responsible and accountable.

“As a Republican, I believe in limited government that is closest to the people. Staying on that trail while emphasizing economic opportunity, free enterprise and personal responsibility has always been a recipe for success,” he said. “But, that success must never come at the expense of our most vulnerable. In Wyoming, we take care of our own.”

Gordon emphasized prioritizing the diversification of the economy, advocating for and protecting Wyoming values, and to seize the day.

“Wyoming’s time is now,” he said. “Wyoming energy powers the nation. Science and engineering are poised for trailblazing advances that will transform technology, natural resource management, outdoor recreation and agriculture. Wyoming is the tip of the spear. While others fiddle for answers, Wyoming is ready to solve the challenges of our time—not with talk but with action.”

While the governor spoke to growing the workforce, investing in education and setting Wyoming’s children and grandchildren up for success—he also reflected on his own family. He said without the love and support of them, he could have never accepted the responsibility.

He put the spotlight on his wife, Jennie Gordon, who has been committed to end food insecurity in the state. She came up and presented her husband as governor for his second term, and said there have been many trials and tribulations in the past four years.

Oftentimes, he would come home with the phone in his ear and stay there all night, she said. He would wake up in the morning and ask what he can do to make things better, and go to bed every night wondering if he had done enough.

“For all us here today, we know what we do now and in the next several years matters for our children and grandchildren that follow,” concluded Gov. Gordon. “Because after all, Wyoming too, is a family. We have been given a great state, a great nation, and a great gift, and we know it is our responsibility to leave this world a little for our time in it.”

Comments / 0

Related
rmef.org

Picturesque Elk Habitat Conserved in Wyoming

MISSOULA, Mont. — A stunningly scenic 507-acre swath of rich wildlife habitat in southern Wyoming is conserved thanks to a collaboration between a conservation-minded family and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. “We recognize and appreciate Dennis and Cathy Faerber, long-time RMEF partner-landowners, for entering into this voluntary conservation agreement...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Accepted $1.6 Billion in P.P.P. Loans – Seventh Most Per Capita in the United States

Wyoming is heavily dependent on federal funds, and the COVID-19 pandemic was not an exception, as a tremendous amount of relief was awarded – and forgiven. The website Smartest Dollar analyzed the over $800 billion in loans through the U.S. Congress’s Payment Protection Program, using numbers provided by the U.S. According to the website, Small Business Administration Office of Capital Access. The loans were”intended to help businesses keep their doors open with less stress, retain employees, and boost suffering local economies.”
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Freedom Caucus Teams Up With National Freedom Caucus Network

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A conservative wing of the Wyoming Legislature is expanding with the help of national and regional ties. The House Freedom Caucus also will now be known as the Wyoming Freedom Caucus. “The Wyoming Freedom Caucus does not exist, according to the...
WYOMING STATE
aarp.org

Wyoming Legislature 2023: Ag Committee Asks, What Is A Fence?

2023 Agriculture, State and Public Lands, Water Resources. Committee Chairs (click to meet the committee) Senate committee members - Tim French, Larry Hicks, Bob Ide, John Kolb. House committee members- Lane Allred, John Winter, Allen Slagle, Barry Crago, Bob Davis, Dalton Banks, Jon Conrad, Bill Allemand. Heading up the Agriculture,...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

A closer look at Wyoming’s five deer herds

◆ Wyoming Range herd is largest of the herds. The January 4, edition of the Star Valley Independent includes a feature report called, “Deer and Data.” This report takes an in-depth look at Wyoming’s five main deer herds in a study authorized by the Wyoming and Game and Fish Commission.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gas Prices Shoot Up After Cold Snap Shuts Down Refineries

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A blast of Arctic cold that briefly turned much of Wyoming and surrounding states into a deep freeze also shut down oil and gas refineries across the nation. Refineries near the Gulf Coast and in Texas temporarily shut down, along with...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Now Is A Great Time For Wyoming Coyote Hunting

24/7, 365 days a year, is how often you can hunt coyote in Wyoming. Why would you want to hunt them all year? The coyote is a major predator and threatens the Wyoming wildlife and livestock. Wyoming is actually one of the best states for coyote hunting in the country....
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Sorry Wyoming, Your Electric Bill Is About To Go Up

Your electric bill is about to go up, due to a Wyoming carbon capture mandate. Utilities and scientists have warned the state of Wyoming that this process is pointless and cost prohibitive. First, there was the cost of compliance with state law. That meant hiring engineers to analyze and collect...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Don’t Worry, There Are No Escaped Rhinos Running Wild Along Interstate 25

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite calls to Wyoming Game and Fish from people responding to a fake story making the rounds about a pair of escaped rhinos loose in Casper, Cowboy State residents can rest easy. There aren’t any rhinoceros running roughshod. At least...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: Roundabouts — Evil Efficiency Monstrosities or Bastions for Intelligent Drivers?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Oh, the roundabout. Harbinger of evil and dissector of driver intelligence. Wyoming has several roundabouts, most of which are located at major intersections where traffic is often busy only at intervals rather than all the time. Roundabouts will, theoretically, reduce vehicle emissions, improve traffic flow, and decrease accidents. In the real world, according to Wyoming drivers, it’s not that cut-and-dried.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Avian Flu is in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Two Canadian Geese from Laramie County have tested positive for the Avian Flu. Animal Control recovered several geese for Wyoming Game and Fish Department from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring the virus in wild birds....
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Counties Want To Assess Property Taxes For Wind Farms

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Differences between property tax estimates provided by wind farm developers and actual tax assessments energy producers receive when a farm is operating has created a dispute over whether the state or Wyoming counties where the farms are located should do the assessments.
WYOMING STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Presentation concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming coming Jan. 10 to Craig

A reservoir project in southern Wyoming is moving forward with the National Resource Conservation Service planning a series of informational meetings regarding a proposed land swap. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the upcoming presentations will offer details about a proposed land exchange from the Wyoming Office of State Lands...
CRAIG, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
knpr

First-of-its-kind carbon capture facility coming to the Mountain West

A direct air capture project set to begin operations this year in Wyoming could soon be the largest facility of its kind in the world. The commercial companies that founded “Project Bison” estimate it will remove five million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere per year by 2030 – about the equivalent of 1 million gas vehicles on the road, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
32K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy