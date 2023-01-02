ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

‘Monday Night Football’ Live Stream: Time, Channel, How To Watch Bills-Bengals Live Online

By Josh Sorokach
 3 days ago

Live from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, the Bengals host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football !

Tonight’s Bills/Bengals matchup is the last regular-season Monday Night Football game of the 22-23 season. Week 18 still features 16 games, but there won’t be any Thursday night or Monday night matchups, with every game airing Sunday, January 8, 2023. While Monday Night Football is off next week, the show returns on January 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET with the conclusion of “Super Wild Card Weekend.”

From start time to live stream information, here’s where to watch Monday Night Football live online.
WHAT TIME IS MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON TONIGHT?
Tonight’s game begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+.
IS THE MANNINGCAST ON TONIGHT?
Nope, but Peyton and Eli return on January 16 for a special Monday night Wild Card game.
BILLS-BENGALS MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL LIVE STREAM INFO:
If you have a valid cable login, you can watch tonight’s game live on ESPN+, ESPN, Watch ESPN, the ABC website , or the ESPN app . You can also stream MNF with an active subscription to an over-the-top streaming service that offers ESPN, including fuboTV , Hulu + Live TV , DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV , or YouTube TV .

FuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.
MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON HULU STREAMING OPTIONS:
You can’t stream tonight’s game with a traditional Hulu account, but you can watch MNF via Hulu + Live TV’s ESPN or ABC live stream . Available for $69.99/month (which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu), the service no longer offers a free trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcyyG_0k1JUYvC00
Photo: Getty Images


HOW TO WATCH MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL LIVE WITHOUT CABLE:
You can also watch MNF via NFL+. Available for $4.99/month or $29.99/year in the United States, NFL+ offers live local and primetime regular season and postseason games for you to watch on your phone or tablet . You can also stream live NFL Network content over a cellular connection on NFL+. Additionally, the streaming service provides a premium tier ($9.99/month or $79.99/year) and a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers .

