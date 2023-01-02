Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Explodes: BTC Blockchain Processed Over $8 Trillion In Transactions Last Year
Something big just happened on the Bitcoin blockchain. Crypto analytics firm CoinMetrics noted that $8 trillion worth of transactions have been made on the crypto king blockchain. This means that more and more people are using Bitcoin to transact in their daily lives more than ever. But does this mean...
Is the crypto market due to rally soon? BNB, PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) price predictions
BINANCE COIN (BNB) Binance Coin (BNB) is the signature coin of the Binance Blockchain, which is currently the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the World. BNB can be used for credit card expenses, online purchases, loan paybacks, flight expenses and philanthropic donations. The bearish fud on Binance (BNB) in what...
3AC CEO Predicts How The Crypto War Between DCG And Genesis Will End
Su Zhu, a co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, has spoken out in a Twitter thread about the escalating crypto war between Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert and the Winklevoss twins, founders of US exchange Gemini. As Bitcoinist reported yesterday, Cameron Winklevoss published an open letter denouncing Silbert’s misconduct, while setting a deadline for a solution until January 8.
Bankrupt 3AC Founder Expects Genesis Bankruptcy, What Happens To Grayscale?
The DCG and Genesis debacle continue to wax strong and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has taken some of the heat from this. The majority of the concerns have been raised around the ability of Digital Currency Group to be able to repay its debt to Genesis, which owes creditors a significant amount of money. Now, co-founder of bankrupt crypto hedge fund 3AC Su Zhu has joined the conversation and his predictions could adversely impact Grayscale.
Top Crypto Picks for Christmas: Ethereum (ETH), ApeCoin (APE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
As the cryptocurrency market’s capitalization rises beyond $1 trillion, new and exciting initiatives arise in the industry. Orbeon Protocol, a project with a new use case, has had investor interest from its presale stage onward, with expected profits of 60x. Orbeon Protocol is currently in phase 3of its presale...
What May CRV Token Holders In 2023 Expect From Curve Finance?
It seems that the collapse of FTX has turned the tables around for Curve Finance and its CRV token, as more people switched to DEXs and DeFi. CRV has dipped in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL) in 2022 which is considerably lower in comparison to its stats at the beginning of the year.
Hit Or Miss? Top 5 Bitcoin Predictions For 2023
Bitcoin predictions have been rolled out with the start of the new year. These predictions come from prominent personalities in the space who have shared where they think the price of the digital asset is headed. Some of these are bullish while others err more on the bearish side. Here are the top 5 bitcoin predictions for the year 2023 from most bullish to most bearish.
8 Best Crypto ICOs and Token Presales to Invest in 2023
The most lucrative investment strategy is often simply buying low and selling high. The challenge many investors face is finding the best new crypto projects to safely invest in during their early stages. It usually means taking a risk on buying coins on presale or tokens that are part of upcoming initial coin offerings (ICOs).
8 Upcoming Binance New Crypto Listings to Monitor in 2023
Binance is a leading exchange that investors often consult when searching for new and exciting cryptocurrencies. That being said, Binance also has a rigorous vetting process when selecting the tokens that are to be listed on its exchange. This means that cryptocurrencies available on Binance often tend to be credible.
BONK Joins The Rank Of SHIB And DOGE, But Should You Buy It?
At a time when the crypto market is seeing low prices, another meme coin called BONK has entered the race. This coin, unlike its predecessors, is on the Solana blockchain and is now cementing itself as the most successful meme coin to come out of the ecosystem. The cryptocurrency has already grown rapidly over the last week, but is it still a good time to enter?
Altcoin Trading Dominance Exceeds 50%, What Does This Mean For Bitcoin?
On-chain data shows the trading dominance of altcoins is now more than 50%; here’s what this may mean for Bitcoin. Altcoin Trading Dominance Has Increased To More Than 50%. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, sustainable moves in the market have usually started with Bitcoin going up first. The “trading dominance” indicator measures the percentage of the total trading volume that any crypto is contributing.
LBank Exchange Will List iTeller (ITLR) on January 5, 2023
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 3, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list iTeller (ITLR) on January 5, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ITLR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on January 5, 2023. Aiming to open...
Introducing Miner US Limited
Miner US Limited, founded by Graves David Gavin, launched in New York in April 2019 after four years of researching cryptocurrency investment trends and opportunities. The launching event was hosted by Miner US Limited, the parent company of Miner US. In order to launch its operations, Miner US spent 50,000,000 USD, gathered an exhaustive set of legal documents, and obtained a license that is still valid at the time of writing. Miner US intends to offer a way to invest in cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance projects, crypto securities, and blockchain technology that circumvents the typical pitfalls and restrictions of such investments. This group of analysts, engineers, data scientists, operators, and risk managers is dedicated to making ethical cryptocurrency and blockchain investments. The group’s main goal is to be responsible with the use of capital.
Ripple CTO Vs. Craig Wright Fight Enters Round 2 Over ‘XRP Failing’ Claim
Ripple CTO David Schwartz and self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright clashed for the first time around the Christmas holidays in a verbal altercation on Twitter. As Bitcoinist reported, the dispute ended with Schwartz ignoring his counterpart while Wright threatened to submit a scientific paper on XRP to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as support in the lawsuit.
HanChain (HAN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, January 4, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed HanChain (HAN) on January 4, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HAN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To make all the points in the world work as...
9 Best Cryptos for 2023 With the Potential to Blow Up
For a higher chance of making gains later down the line, it’s important for investors to research cryptocurrency projects in full. This can be inclusive of reading the whitepaper, which includes an overview of things like tokenomics, goals, and use cases. Get 30 FREE SPINS at Punt Casino -...
7 Best Crypto Tokens to Monitor During Crypto Winter Bear Market 2023
From the collapse of Terra to the implosion of FTX, the crypto market has witnessed some shocking events in 2022. However, many crypto analysts speculate that the current crypto winter will soon thaw. With this in mind, we have picked the best crypto coins to buy during the bear market...
Can Bitcoin ‘Detect’ Stupid People? This Book Author And Math Statistician Says Yes, It Can
Nassim Nicholas Taleb has released a number of provocative comments on social media regarding bitcoin in 2022. The author of “The Black Swan” and “Antifragile” has compared the world’s largest cryptocurrency to a contagious disease, rejected it as useless, and asserted that it provides no protection against anything.
Bitcoin Turns 14 As King Crypto Pushes Towards $17,000 Level
Yesterday was Genesis Block day which is also known as the “birthday of Bitcoin,” the oldest (surviving) cryptocurrency according to Investopedia. On January 3, 2009, Bitcoin’s mystery creator Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first BTC block, marking the beginning of the digital currency’s 14-year lifespan. Bitcoin was...
Dash 2 Trade Launches Over-Funding Round After Presale Sells Out; Gate.io Exchange Listing Set for January 11th
AI-powered crypto intelligence platform Dash 2 Trade has just launched an exclusive ‘over-funding’ round following the conclusion of its successful presale phase. Dash 2 Trade’s presale sold out on January 4th, with eager investors snapping up over $13.4m worth of D2T tokens over the past two months.
