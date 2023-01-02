Read full article on original website
Related
They Were, They Are: Culture News to Watch in 2023
2022: What a weird year, indeed. It was the year we discovered the term “nepo babies” (and debated their validity), the year we passed time on Wordle and the year we debated if Harry Styles really did spit on Chris Pine in Venice (something that certainly was not on WWD’s 2022 Bingo card). Celebs and fashion folk alike rallied around crypto only to have it blow up in their faces, and many users debated leaving Twitter after Elon Musk’s rocky acquisition of the social media platform.
Not ready to leave Italy after 'The White Lotus'? Netflix has the show for you
“The Lying Life of Adults,” the latest novel by the famously pseudonymous Italian writer Elena Ferrante, has been adapted — one might say inevitably — for the screen as a six-part Netflix series.
KUTV
Review: Hanks takes the edge off of redemptive drama 'A Man Called Otto'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Man Called Otto. Starring: Tom Hanks, Mariana Trevino, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Rated: PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts, and language. Studio Synopsis: Based on the # 1 New York Times bestseller “A Man Called Ove,” A Man Called Otto tells the story...
Comments / 0