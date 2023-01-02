ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

leesburg-news.com

Woman arrested in alleged attack on man friend at Leesburg hotel

A woman with an extensive criminal record was arrested after allegedly attacking her man friend at the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Dec. 29 to the hotel after a 911 call from a male victim was received early in the afternoon. The police met with the victim in the hotel lobby.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Missing 11-year-old Ocala boy found safe

OCALA, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 11-year-old boy has been found safe, Ocala police tweeted. Details about the recovery of Zander Wyman have not been released. ORIGINAL STORY: Ocala police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who ran away from home Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the department.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Fire destroys home in Ocala, no injuries reported

Ocala firefighters were dispatched to NW 4th Street on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a residential structure fire. Shortly after 12 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer arrived at the 1700 block of NW 4th Street and observed a single-story home that was on fire.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

‘It’s tragic. It could’ve been anyone’: Dozens gather for prayer following deadly shooting on New Year’s Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and pastors gathered in Ocala to grieve and pray, following a tragic deadly shooting on New Years’ Day. The outreach is organized by War Cry 4 Peace. Members joined hands with the victim’s families and remembered the lives that were lost. “We’re here just to support in any way that we can through prayer vigils, through prayer,” shared Kimberly Wilkerson. “We just want to share the love.”
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Text message ignites jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park

A text message ignited a jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park. Angela Marie Derringer, 41, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after attacking her boyfriend at the home of his mother in the 200 block of College Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The man’s mother told...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WCJB

Family and friends remember two men killed on New Year’s Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Six people were shot and two were killed at a New Year’s block party in Ocala. The two victims were 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey and 30-year-old D’amonta Harris. People gathered for a prayer vigil to remember both. “Abdul graduated from high school he...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Investigation continues after fire at Oaks Mall Plaza

Gainesville, FL — Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) continue to investigate a fire that happened at the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday at approximately 2:29 a.m. "There were a couple of fires that were intentionally set," GFR Investigator Kelly DeRasmo said. "When we were on...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Man dies in single-vehicle Gainesville accident

A 24-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on NW 5th Avenue on Monday night. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the man was driving eastbound on NW 5th Avenue and ran the stop sign at the NW 3rd Street intersection around 9:13 p.m. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County after the holiday break. The prosecution rested after Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. This was for the death of his family in 2019. The defense...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

WCJB

Gainesville police search for a burglar found inside a UF sorority house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not once but twice has someone found a burglar inside the Gamma Phi Beta sorority home near the University of Florida. “You can never be too careful I think it’s smart to always have something, especially with a sorority house I know it’s been a problem,” said UF student James Gaspari.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
MARION COUNTY, FL

