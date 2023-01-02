Read full article on original website
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
WCJB
McIntosh woman sentenced to 8 years behind bars following a stabbing death in Marion County
MCINTOSH, Fla. (WCJB) - A young woman from McIntosh will serve eight years in prison for stabbing to death a man more than two years ago. Circuit Court Judge Lisa Herndon sentenced Lillian Patterson to eight years in prison, seven years’ probation, and must perform 500 hours of community service after offering “no plea” in court on Thursday.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested in alleged attack on man friend at Leesburg hotel
A woman with an extensive criminal record was arrested after allegedly attacking her man friend at the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Dec. 29 to the hotel after a 911 call from a male victim was received early in the afternoon. The police met with the victim in the hotel lobby.
WCJB
18-month-old hospitalized in Gainesville with a broken arm, bite marks, burns, bruises, and cuts
WCJB
‘I can’t believe it’: Neighbors react to Gainesville man being arrested for abusing 1-year-old
alachuachronicle.com
Man charged with aggravated assault for firing pellet gun into the air
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Isack Travis Rwebyogo, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly firing a pellet gun into the air. At about 4 p.m. yesterday, Rwebyogo was reportedly involved in a verbal argument with a 14-year-old boy in the Tower Oaks...
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
click orlando
Missing 11-year-old Ocala boy found safe
OCALA, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 11-year-old boy has been found safe, Ocala police tweeted. Details about the recovery of Zander Wyman have not been released. ORIGINAL STORY: Ocala police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who ran away from home Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the department.
ocala-news.com
Fire destroys home in Ocala, no injuries reported
Ocala firefighters were dispatched to NW 4th Street on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a residential structure fire. Shortly after 12 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer arrived at the 1700 block of NW 4th Street and observed a single-story home that was on fire.
WCJB
‘It’s tragic. It could’ve been anyone’: Dozens gather for prayer following deadly shooting on New Year’s Day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and pastors gathered in Ocala to grieve and pray, following a tragic deadly shooting on New Years’ Day. The outreach is organized by War Cry 4 Peace. Members joined hands with the victim’s families and remembered the lives that were lost. “We’re here just to support in any way that we can through prayer vigils, through prayer,” shared Kimberly Wilkerson. “We just want to share the love.”
villages-news.com
Text message ignites jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park
A text message ignited a jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park. Angela Marie Derringer, 41, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after attacking her boyfriend at the home of his mother in the 200 block of College Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The man’s mother told...
WCJB
Family and friends remember two men killed on New Year’s Day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Six people were shot and two were killed at a New Year’s block party in Ocala. The two victims were 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey and 30-year-old D’amonta Harris. People gathered for a prayer vigil to remember both. “Abdul graduated from high school he...
mycbs4.com
Investigation continues after fire at Oaks Mall Plaza
Gainesville, FL — Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) continue to investigate a fire that happened at the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday at approximately 2:29 a.m. "There were a couple of fires that were intentionally set," GFR Investigator Kelly DeRasmo said. "When we were on...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Man dies in single-vehicle Gainesville accident
A 24-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on NW 5th Avenue on Monday night. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the man was driving eastbound on NW 5th Avenue and ran the stop sign at the NW 3rd Street intersection around 9:13 p.m. The...
WCJB
Sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County after the holiday break. The prosecution rested after Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. This was for the death of his family in 2019. The defense...
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery
WCJB
Gainesville police search for a burglar found inside a UF sorority house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not once but twice has someone found a burglar inside the Gamma Phi Beta sorority home near the University of Florida. “You can never be too careful I think it’s smart to always have something, especially with a sorority house I know it’s been a problem,” said UF student James Gaspari.
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman
Newborn becomes first to be surrendered at ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’ in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — A newborn has been surrendered to the state’s first and only “Safe Haven Baby Box” in Ocala. The box is located at Ocala Fire Rescue’s headquarters on Northwest Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Usually when one hears about baby abandonment or surrenders...
WCJB
Fire rescue crews put out house fire in Ocala, found no one inside
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews responded to a house fire in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue officials responded to a home on NW 4th St around noon on Wednesday. The back of the house had erupted in flames. Crews were able to put out the fire and found no...
