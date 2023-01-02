ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Calls for answers in Sinzae Reed case grow louder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calls for transparency are growing louder in the investigation into the shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Protestors gathered outside the Franklin county prosecutor’s office Thursday demanding answers in the case. “We’re coming out here because the only way to get justice for Sinzae is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Columbus Symphony's Winter Festival this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Symphony is continuing its Masterworks Season into the new year with its Winter Festival concert. This weekend's program features Bulgarian violinist Bella Hristova returning to the Ohio Theatre stage to perform Sergei Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 1. The symphony will also perform Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 6, a piece written by the Soviet-Russian composter in 1939 which stood in defiance of critics trying to tie him to a nationalistic cause, and the suite from Nikolai Rimsky-Korskov's opera The Snow Maiden.
COLUMBUS, OH
CCS to restore union status of Project Connect positions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association is celebrating a victory as nine positions in Columbus City Schools' Project Connect program will regain union status. The Project Connect employees, who work primarily to support vulnerable and unhoused youth within the CCS district, had been removed unilaterally from the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
Division of Wildlife names new district manager for District One

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has named Kassie Mitchell the new district manager for District One of the Division of Wildlife. “I am very excited about this new role in the Division of Wildlife and honored to be the first female district manager,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to continuing to serve Ohioans and leading our wildlife conservation efforts.”
OHIO STATE
Bojangles to break ground in Columbus this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bojangles is set to break ground this week in the Columbus area with a scheduled opening date in April. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. In March 2021, Bojangles franchiser Jeff Rigsby announced the opening of 15 locations...
COLUMBUS, OH
Police: Deadly hit and run on West Broad Street

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is dead after a hit and run in west Columbus Thursday night, Columbus police said. Police were called to the scene of a pedestrian-hit crash on West Broad Street at North Wilson Road at 7:06 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, one...
COLUMBUS, OH
Body found at Rumpke facility near north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A body was found at a Rumpke facility near the north side Thursday morning, according to police. Columbus police and firefighters responded to the Rumpke recycling facility on Fields Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. According to a source familiar with the investigation, 'the body is...
COLUMBUS, OH
12-year-old girl missing from south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a missing child who was last seen in south Columbus Wednesday evening. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Burley Drive at Fairwood Avenue, according to officers. She is described as 5'4" weighing 110 pounds with brown hair...
COLUMBUS, OH
Upper Sandusky machete killing was 'random,' court documents say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There was "little relationship" between the woman and the man accused of killing her with a machete at a Dollar Tree store, a prosecutor wrote Tuesday. Court documents filed in Upper Sandusky Municipal Court shed light on the crime that has shaken the small town...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man rushed to hospital following shooting near OSU campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting near Ohio State University's campus. Officers were called to the 1600 block of North High Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene and came...
COLUMBUS, OH
On Your Side: CCS parent says child's unsafe walk to bus route has been changed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools parent Cameron Hardy said his daughter will no longer have to walk busy roads to get to her bus stop every day. On Wednesday, Hardy said he got a notification from the school district letting him know his daughter's bus stop location was updated. He said her new pick-up and drop-off location would be along Walnut Creek Dr., a road inside the subdivision where they live.
COLUMBUS, OH
Man struck, killed in Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for the vehicle that struck and killed a man in Downtown Columbus. Columbus Police responded to a call around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday of a person lying in the road between West Lynn Street and West Gay Street. The caller said a man,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ja'Had Carter: OSU lands Syracuse safety from transfer portal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State fans still recovering from Saturday's Peach Bowl loss to Georgia probably agree that the Buckeyes' pass defense needs to improve in the offseason. So it probably came as good news Tuesday evening when Ja'Had Carter announced he was transferring from Syracuse to Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH

