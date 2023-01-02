Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Reports: Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Calls for answers in Sinzae Reed case grow louder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calls for transparency are growing louder in the investigation into the shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Protestors gathered outside the Franklin county prosecutor’s office Thursday demanding answers in the case. “We’re coming out here because the only way to get justice for Sinzae is...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Symphony's Winter Festival this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Symphony is continuing its Masterworks Season into the new year with its Winter Festival concert. This weekend's program features Bulgarian violinist Bella Hristova returning to the Ohio Theatre stage to perform Sergei Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 1. The symphony will also perform Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 6, a piece written by the Soviet-Russian composter in 1939 which stood in defiance of critics trying to tie him to a nationalistic cause, and the suite from Nikolai Rimsky-Korskov's opera The Snow Maiden.
WSYX ABC6
CCS to restore union status of Project Connect positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association is celebrating a victory as nine positions in Columbus City Schools' Project Connect program will regain union status. The Project Connect employees, who work primarily to support vulnerable and unhoused youth within the CCS district, had been removed unilaterally from the...
WSYX ABC6
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
WSYX ABC6
Division of Wildlife names new district manager for District One
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has named Kassie Mitchell the new district manager for District One of the Division of Wildlife. “I am very excited about this new role in the Division of Wildlife and honored to be the first female district manager,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to continuing to serve Ohioans and leading our wildlife conservation efforts.”
WSYX ABC6
Bojangles to break ground in Columbus this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bojangles is set to break ground this week in the Columbus area with a scheduled opening date in April. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. In March 2021, Bojangles franchiser Jeff Rigsby announced the opening of 15 locations...
WSYX ABC6
Crawley hopes to lead by example as new Franklin County Board of Commissioners member
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Erica Crawley made history in Central Ohio when she was sworn in as a member of the Franklin County Board of Commissioners. Crawley serves as the first African-American female on the board. Crawley said she hopes to lead by example while making an impact on...
WSYX ABC6
Police: Deadly hit and run on West Broad Street
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is dead after a hit and run in west Columbus Thursday night, Columbus police said. Police were called to the scene of a pedestrian-hit crash on West Broad Street at North Wilson Road at 7:06 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, one...
WSYX ABC6
Body found at Rumpke facility near north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A body was found at a Rumpke facility near the north side Thursday morning, according to police. Columbus police and firefighters responded to the Rumpke recycling facility on Fields Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. According to a source familiar with the investigation, 'the body is...
WSYX ABC6
12-year-old girl missing from south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a missing child who was last seen in south Columbus Wednesday evening. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Burley Drive at Fairwood Avenue, according to officers. She is described as 5'4" weighing 110 pounds with brown hair...
WSYX ABC6
Upper Sandusky machete killing was 'random,' court documents say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There was "little relationship" between the woman and the man accused of killing her with a machete at a Dollar Tree store, a prosecutor wrote Tuesday. Court documents filed in Upper Sandusky Municipal Court shed light on the crime that has shaken the small town...
WSYX ABC6
Man rushed to hospital following shooting near OSU campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting near Ohio State University's campus. Officers were called to the 1600 block of North High Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene and came...
WSYX ABC6
On Your Side: CCS parent says child's unsafe walk to bus route has been changed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools parent Cameron Hardy said his daughter will no longer have to walk busy roads to get to her bus stop every day. On Wednesday, Hardy said he got a notification from the school district letting him know his daughter's bus stop location was updated. He said her new pick-up and drop-off location would be along Walnut Creek Dr., a road inside the subdivision where they live.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Council will hold public hearing for the finalists to fill vacant seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council will host a public hearing for the finalists being considered to fill former President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown's seat. Brown stepped down from her post at the end of 2022 to lead the YWCA of Columbus. The hearing is scheduled for 5...
WSYX ABC6
Man struck, killed in Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for the vehicle that struck and killed a man in Downtown Columbus. Columbus Police responded to a call around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday of a person lying in the road between West Lynn Street and West Gay Street. The caller said a man,...
WSYX ABC6
Ja'Had Carter: OSU lands Syracuse safety from transfer portal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State fans still recovering from Saturday's Peach Bowl loss to Georgia probably agree that the Buckeyes' pass defense needs to improve in the offseason. So it probably came as good news Tuesday evening when Ja'Had Carter announced he was transferring from Syracuse to Ohio...
WSYX ABC6
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Newark assault and robbery
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an October assault and robbery. Newark police reported an assault and robbery on Thursday 0ct. 26 between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. A 26-year-old...
WSYX ABC6
Pickerington community fear cars using neighborhood roads as shortcut can risk safety
Pickerington, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Mingo Estates are pushing for safer streets as they see their roads used for the wrong reason. Drivers are cutting through the neighborhood to avoid red lights along major roads in Violet Township. "We shouldn't have to turn every intersection into a 3,...
WSYX ABC6
Re-vamped CCS bus routes for 38,000 students roll out with mixed reviews
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools rolled out their new transportation plan for 38,000 children on Wednesday, returning from Winter Break. It’s the first time ever the district has changed its bus routes mid-year. There were mixed reviews from families who called ABC 6 On Your Side.
WSYX ABC6
4 teens arrested in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four teenagers connected to a deadly shooting in northwest Columbus have been arrested, according to police. Kasey Russell, 17, Marquel King, 14, Hunter Krouse, 15, and Brent Boggs, 14, have been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery. On Dec. 3, officers were called...
Comments / 0