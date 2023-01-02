ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

Two dead following shooting in Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Los Alamos Police are investigating after two people were found dead after being shot on Wednesday. Police say they responded to a residence in the Denver Steels area for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found two people who had been shot. Police say both people died from their injuries.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Abandoned RV fire in Albuquerque near I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The fire near Interstate 25 and Broadway engulfed a residential vehicle in flames. The RV was abandoned, according to the Bernalillo County Fire Department. The fire began around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. BCFD was able to contain the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Detectives investigating in-custody death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an in-custody death Thursday morning. Police say officers responded to the 800 block of La Veta Dr. around 3 a.m. to reports of a man attempting suicide. APD says the man stabbed himself as officers arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a child and severely injuring his father at River of Lights in 2021 will go to trial in late August. Sergio Almanza is accused of driving drunk on an ATV, hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, and injuring his father while they were leaving the River of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run

Correction Appended ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash will spend the next seven years behind bars. Matthew Lowe hit and killed Emilio Gomez as he was crossing the street at First and Central in October of 2018. He fled the scene and later admitted to police he had smoked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tired driver hits APD vehicle at Westside intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police unit was struck while waiting for a red light on the Westside Monday morning. The cruiser and a second vehicle stopped at the intersection of 98th and Bluewater when a third vehicle rear-ended them. No one was seriously injured but the officer was taken to the hospital with back […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Driver slams through Old Town school fence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate after homes of elected leaders were shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after the homes of three elected officials were shot at in three separate incidents in December 2022 and January 2023. According to police, the first shooting happened at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa on Dec. 4, 2022. Police said...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sixth suspect in Santa Fe County murder named

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano. They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPD Investigates Deaths Of Two People From Gunshot Wounds Late Wednesday Afternoon

The Los Alamos Police Department responded to a residence in the Denver Steels area at approximately 4:12 p.m. Wednesday January 4 after receiving 9-1-1 calls related to a victim of a gun shot wound. The Los Alamos Police Department responded and located two individuals with gunshot wounds. Los Alamos Fire Department Medics arrived to render aid. Both individuals succumbed to their wounds and are deceased. The LAPD Criminal Investigations Section has initiated a criminal investigation into the incident.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen charged in carjacking will be held in youth facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen facing charges in connection to a violent carjacking will be released from custody and put into a youth treatment facility. Wyatt Ruiz, 15, was one of three teens arrested in November for a carjacking near the Jeanne Bellamah Community Center. All three are facing armed robbery and conspiracy charges. Tuesday […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

David Dye Jailed Following Wednesday Incident On 34th Street

Los Alamos Police Cmdr. Daniel Roberts, right, and Det. Sgt. Ryan Wolking confer with detectives and other officers Wednesday afternoon outside a residence on 34th Street. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. David Dye is being detained at the Los Alamos County Detention Center. Photo Courtesy LAPD. BY MAIRE O’NEILL.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

Comments / 0

