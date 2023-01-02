Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
5 Best Taco Places in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KOAT 7
Two dead following shooting in Los Alamos
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Los Alamos Police are investigating after two people were found dead after being shot on Wednesday. Police say they responded to a residence in the Denver Steels area for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found two people who had been shot. Police say both people died from their injuries.
Bernalillo County authorities identify man found dead near South Valley
If you would like to report anything related to this death, please contact BCSO.
KOAT 7
Abandoned RV fire in Albuquerque near I-25
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The fire near Interstate 25 and Broadway engulfed a residential vehicle in flames. The RV was abandoned, according to the Bernalillo County Fire Department. The fire began around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. BCFD was able to contain the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause...
KRQE News 13
One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque
Https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/one-person-in-critical-condition-after-crash-in-albuquerque/. One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/one-person-in-critical-condition-after-crash-in-albuquerque/. 11 Metro Court judges take oath of office. 11 Metro Court judges take oath of office. Construction to begin in Los Lunas on multi-use trail. Construction to begin in Los Lunas on multi-use trail. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/construction-to-begin-in-los-lunas-on-multi-use-trail/. NMSU sign...
APD: Detectives investigating in-custody death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an in-custody death Thursday morning. Police say officers responded to the 800 block of La Veta Dr. around 3 a.m. to reports of a man attempting suicide. APD says the man stabbed himself as officers arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a child and severely injuring his father at River of Lights in 2021 will go to trial in late August. Sergio Almanza is accused of driving drunk on an ATV, hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, and injuring his father while they were leaving the River of […]
Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run
Correction Appended ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash will spend the next seven years behind bars. Matthew Lowe hit and killed Emilio Gomez as he was crossing the street at First and Central in October of 2018. He fled the scene and later admitted to police he had smoked […]
Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, […]
Tired driver hits APD vehicle at Westside intersection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police unit was struck while waiting for a red light on the Westside Monday morning. The cruiser and a second vehicle stopped at the intersection of 98th and Bluewater when a third vehicle rear-ended them. No one was seriously injured but the officer was taken to the hospital with back […]
Driver slams through Old Town school fence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men
Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-shooting-suspect-was-lured-by-group-of-men/. New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of …. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-shooting-suspect-was-lured-by-group-of-men/. Roswell High School student found with gun on campus. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/roswell-high-school-student-found-with-gun-on-campus/. Teen, adult arrested in Alamogordo shooting. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/teen-adult-arrested-in-alamogordo-shooting/. Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-man-pleads-guilty-to-2018-fatal-hit-and-run/. Council approves funds for low-income housing projects. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/council-approves-funds-for-low-income-housing-projects/
KOAT 7
Police investigate after homes of elected leaders were shot
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after the homes of three elected officials were shot at in three separate incidents in December 2022 and January 2023. According to police, the first shooting happened at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa on Dec. 4, 2022. Police said...
ABQ man seen shooting at dog with pellet gun ordered to pay dog’s family
The 2020 incident was captured on video.
Albuquerque’s Springer Square Sky Link project dead in the water
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile piece of the city’s plan to bring downtown back to life is dead in the water. The developer behind the project, which included a sky bridge over the tracks, has pulled out. The Rail Trail Project is going to look different than originally planned. A key piece, the $6 […]
Sixth suspect in Santa Fe County murder named
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano. They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up […]
‘She was so full of life’: Family remembers teen killed at Albuquerque house party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jada Gonzales is being remembered as a giving person with a kind spirit and a smile that could light up a room. “The day before she had passed away, she was working. She volunteered to make these signs for the library and I think that in itself speaks of how she gave […]
KRQE News 13
BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
Https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/bcso-investigating-suspicious-death-in-southwest-albuquerque-2/ BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/bcso-investigating-suspicious-death-in-southwest-albuquerque-2/ One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/one-person-in-critical-condition-after-crash-in-albuquerque/. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase …. https://www.krqe.com/news/national/social-security-2023-heres-when-the-8-7-increase-in-benefits-kicks-in/ City sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward. City sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward. Charges filed in Clovis weekend shooting.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Investigates Deaths Of Two People From Gunshot Wounds Late Wednesday Afternoon
The Los Alamos Police Department responded to a residence in the Denver Steels area at approximately 4:12 p.m. Wednesday January 4 after receiving 9-1-1 calls related to a victim of a gun shot wound. The Los Alamos Police Department responded and located two individuals with gunshot wounds. Los Alamos Fire Department Medics arrived to render aid. Both individuals succumbed to their wounds and are deceased. The LAPD Criminal Investigations Section has initiated a criminal investigation into the incident.
Teen charged in carjacking will be held in youth facility
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen facing charges in connection to a violent carjacking will be released from custody and put into a youth treatment facility. Wyatt Ruiz, 15, was one of three teens arrested in November for a carjacking near the Jeanne Bellamah Community Center. All three are facing armed robbery and conspiracy charges. Tuesday […]
losalamosreporter.com
David Dye Jailed Following Wednesday Incident On 34th Street
Los Alamos Police Cmdr. Daniel Roberts, right, and Det. Sgt. Ryan Wolking confer with detectives and other officers Wednesday afternoon outside a residence on 34th Street. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. David Dye is being detained at the Los Alamos County Detention Center. Photo Courtesy LAPD. BY MAIRE O’NEILL.
Comments / 1