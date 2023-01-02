Read full article on original website
Monday storms leave thousands of Arkansas residents without power & communities damaged
Monday storms caused severe damage throughout the state, leaving thousands of residents without power Tuesday afternoon.
Kait 8
Highway closures due to high water
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed. As of 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, the following highways are closed in Northeast Arkansas:. Cross. Highway 364. Craighead. Highway 230. Jackson. Highway 37. Highway 224. You can visit IDriveArkansas’ website...
Powerful storms and possible tornado cause heavy damage, power outages in Arkansas and Louisiana
Extreme weather has left a trail of destruction in the South. Images taken in the aftermath of strong storms and a possible tornado in western Arkansas show bleachers flung from the stands, light poles snapped in half and a mangled scoreboard at a high school football field. The storm appears...
Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023
Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
Severe storms leave thousands without power in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following severe storms that hit the state throughout Monday. As of 10:15 a.m., more than 7,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the storms. The total number sits at 9,747...
news9.com
Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana
Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Community of Jessieville picking up the pieces after Monday’s Tornado
Following Monday’s EF1 tornado at Jessieville, the National Weather Service said the school district and the houses around it suffered most damage.
Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported
The South was slammed after a dangerous and multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek Monday across Louisiana and Arkansas, and there's more nasty weather on tap for the region Tuesday.
KATV
'No prior warning:' Jessieville School District, nearby area hit by confirmed tornado
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Update 1:00 p.m.:. The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that the storm that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon was a tornado. The town of Jessieville was one of two areas in the state that potentially were hit by a tornado. The Garland County Sheriff's Office said 14 homes, three commercial buildings, and seven other buildings at Jessieville School District were damaged.
KATV
Weather siren going off due to a malfunction, city officials say to not be alarmed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The city of Little Rock announced on its Twitter page there is a weather siren malfunctioning in west Little Rock. The siren is on Bradbury Drive and there is a technician on the way to fix the problem. If you have heard the siren going...
Watch live: Storm chasers tracking severe weather threat across South
Millions across the South are under Tornado Watches on Tuesday as severe weather moves through Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Georgia.
deltadailynews.com
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Not so cold for the coldest time of the year
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – January has started off on a warm note across the Natural State. High temperatures topped out in the 70s for the first three days of the month. While no records were broken, temperatures were running around 20°+ above average. While temperatures won’t be in...
Kait 8
Jan. 4: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up a bit cooler this morning across Region 8, but it is not raining or anything this morning. Today highs will be about 15-20 degrees cooler. Sunshine is in the forecast...
waldronnews.com
Counties in Arkansas with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
whopam.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday
The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
Jessieville community hit Monday by severe weather
A series of storms passing through Arkansas Monday left major damage in the town of Jessieville.
lite987whop.com
Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 03
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southeastern Arkansas Southwestern and central Kentucky Northern Louisiana Western and northern Mississippi Western and middle Tennessee Extreme east Texas * Effective this Tuesday morning from 255 AM until 1100 AM CST. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...A corridor of strong to occasionally severe thunderstorms will continue to pose an intermittent tornado and damaging-gust hazard as it shifts slowly eastward across the watch area, and through a favorable environment, during the remainder of this morning. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles south southeast of Shreveport LA to 55 miles northeast of Bowling Green KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION...This tornado watch replaces tornado watch number 3...tornado watch number 4...tornado watch number 5. Watch number 3 4 5 will not be in effect after 255 AM CST. AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to 1 inch. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean storm motion vector 24035.
fox8live.com
Severe weather expected Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe weather has been the story in weather over the past several weeks and another severe weather outbreak is expected over the area on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our entire viewing area for some risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Areas north of the lake and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast are in an enhanced level 3 out of 5, while places on the south shore are in a slight level 2 out of 5 risk. The risk area is hatched which means strong tornadoes will be possible.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Arkansas counties
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You should have all eyes on the skies beginning Monday evening. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in northern Arkansas. The watch last until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:. Benton, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Newton, Ark. Searcy,...
