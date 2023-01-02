As Freydís Eiríksdóttir in "Vikings: Valhalla," Frida Gustavsson plays one of the bloodthirstiest women in all of history. In fact, the only reason most people haven't heard of Freydis is that she's usually overshadowed by flashier names. The daughter of Erik the Red and sister of Leif Erikson, Freydis once allegedly plotted against rival travelers during an expedition to Vinland (now Newfoundland). But rather than outsmart her competition or negotiate with North American natives to secure resources for herself, she decided to simply murder all of her fellow travelers. And if that weren't enough, she also murdered all of their wives and children. It was enough to frighten even the most seasoned warriors in her own traveling party (via Digital Spy).

