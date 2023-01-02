Read full article on original website
Big Sky Fans Find Donno's Plan For Super Foxes Endearing
Despite having the brutal job of being the former enforcer for drug cartel daughter Ren Bhullar (Janina Gavankar) and current enforcer for money launderer and real estate mogul Tonya Walsh (Jamie-Lynn Sigler), "Big Sky"'s Donno (Ryan O'Nan) is one of the most beloved characters currently starring on the series. "Big Sky" fans have found themselves surprisingly rooting for Donno in the most unlikely circumstances, whether he's face-to-face with another suspected killer or doing his best to awkwardly tell Tonya how he feels about her.
The Big Bang Theory Creator Chuck Lorre Struggled To Land The Tone Of The Show Because Of Two And A Half Men
While "The Big Bang Theory" features some jokes that lean toward the naughtier side of the spectrum, the nerdy sitcom is tame compared to "Two and a Half Men." In fact, the only thing both shows really have in common is that they're both comedies that originated from the mind of Chuck Lorre.
The Aaron Line In The Rookie Season 5 That Fans Can't Stop Talking About
Patrolling its police-drama beat on ABC since 2018, "The Rookie" started its network run featuring Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. Average 40-something guy Nolan helps thwart a bank heist and, as a result, ends up making a hasty move to Los Angeles followed by a late-in-life decision to join the L.A.P.D. As part of a new class of rookie cops fresh out of the department's training academy, the show chronicles Nolan's dogged attempts to keep up with the much younger recruits and officers as they fight the good fight battling crime on the mean streets in the City of Angels.
Family Guy's Mike Henry Explains Why Cleveland Was The Perfect Choice For A Spin-Off
Mike Henry certainly made an unprecedented and lasting impression, starting his voice acting career as Spooner Street's own Cleveland Brown. Many performers struggle for years before finding their niche, to say nothing of gaining notoriety, but Henry's remarkable journey as a voice performer on Seth MacFarlane's zany animated series "Family Guy" remains what Henry is best known for. While Arif Zahir has since replaced Henry as Cleveland's voice actor (via Variety), Cleveland remains one of the best characters on "Family Guy," and he has appeared in 384 episodes of the show (per IMDb).
Young Sheldon Fans Are In Agreement Over Missy's Cringe-Worthy Date In Season 6 Episode 9
"Young Sheldon" Season 6 returns from the holiday break with an eventful episode that catches up with various members of the Cooper family in "College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle." Following the recent cliffhanger in Episode 8, "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," we learn that Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has found several interested parties willing to invest in his lucrative database idea. Additionally, George (Lance Barber) is hard at work coaching the boys' high school football team when an unexpected visitor (Pastor Rob, played by Dan Byrd) arrives to lead and motivate them spiritually.
The Vikings: Valhalla Fight That Landed Frida Gustavsson In The ER Clad In Bloody Armor
As Freydís Eiríksdóttir in "Vikings: Valhalla," Frida Gustavsson plays one of the bloodthirstiest women in all of history. In fact, the only reason most people haven't heard of Freydis is that she's usually overshadowed by flashier names. The daughter of Erik the Red and sister of Leif Erikson, Freydis once allegedly plotted against rival travelers during an expedition to Vinland (now Newfoundland). But rather than outsmart her competition or negotiate with North American natives to secure resources for herself, she decided to simply murder all of her fellow travelers. And if that weren't enough, she also murdered all of their wives and children. It was enough to frighten even the most seasoned warriors in her own traveling party (via Digital Spy).
Jackass Star Bam Margera's Scary Admission About His Close Brush With Death
To usher in the new millennium in grand fashion, MTV introduced viewers to a show in October 2000 that remains as culturally relevant as ever: "Jackass." As the crass title implies, the program is all about a group of longtime friends who have no reservations about putting each other through the wringer. Week in and week out, they'd put each other through a gauntlet of dangerous and crude yet hilarious pranks that audiences couldn't turn away from. To say it became a hit would be an understatement, and the amateur stuntmen behind it all reaped the benefits.
1923's James Badge Dale Cherishes The Time He Spent Working Alongside Harrison Ford
When "Yellowstone" premiered on Paramount Network in 2018, it was hard to predict the sprawling saga about the Dutton family would result in two spin-off shows. The contemporary story about John Dutton III (Kevin Costner), a Montana ranch owner and future Governor of Montana, was further established in the prequel limited series "1883." Tim McGraw starred as the first John Dutton, who acquired what would become the family's ranch in the title year. Both programs contained creator Taylor Sheridan's strong focus on interpersonal relationships and external struggles, with the acting once again standing out.
