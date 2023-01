(WYTV) — Look at a newborn’s eyes: they may be blue. You see the baby a year later and the eyes are brown. How did they change in a few months, and why?. Changing eye color is a normal part of a baby’s development. Anywhere from nine months to 3 years of age, a baby’s eye color will finally set on a single shade as the body releases more melanin into the eyes.

2 DAYS AGO