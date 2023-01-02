Read full article on original website
Those Pulled Looney Tunes Episodes Are Reportedly Gone From HBO Max For Good
When looking back at the long, colorful history of American animation, it's impossible not to discuss Warner Bros. Dating back almost a full century, the studio has been in the cartoon game, and it has found great success. The likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and a host of others have become pop culture legends under its banner, driving interest in the "Looney Tunes" brand for decades. Further bolstering its place in animation history, in the 1990s, Warner Bros. purchased iconic animation house Hanna-Barbera, absorbing its numerous beloved titles into its already large catalog.
Nicole Kidman Heading To Paramount+ In A New Taylor Sheridan Series
Nicole Kidman will star in the upcoming Paramount+ series "Lioness," which chronicles the carryout of a CIA program by the same name, Variety reports. The show is created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan of "Yellowstone" fame, following Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, a Marine officer roped in by the CIA to help take down a network of terrorists from the inside. Meanwhile, Kidman will portray Kaitlyn Meade, a senior supervisor in the CIA with a political mind, described in part by a press release as, "a wife that longs for the attention she herself can't even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on."
Kumail Nanjiani Struggled To Break Character At Home While Filming Welcome To Chippendales
Following up guest arcs on both "The Boys" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi," as well as his starring role as Kingo in 2021's "Eternals," actor Kumail Nanjiani's latest endeavor is the biographical drama miniseries "Welcome to Chippendales." The new miniseries premiered on Hulu on November 22, 2022, and the final episode will air on January 3, 2023, wrapping up the eight-episode run. Created by Robert Siegel — and based on the book "Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders" by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca — the series focuses on Indian immigrant Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Nanjiani), who, in pursuit of an American dream, founds the largest male strip joint, Chippendales. Over the course of the next decade, however, Banerjee ends up being an accessory to a murder during the downfall of his business and a rivalry with the club's choreographer Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett).
The Big Bang Theory Creator Chuck Lorre Struggled To Land The Tone Of The Show Because Of Two And A Half Men
While "The Big Bang Theory" features some jokes that lean toward the naughtier side of the spectrum, the nerdy sitcom is tame compared to "Two and a Half Men." In fact, the only thing both shows really have in common is that they're both comedies that originated from the mind of Chuck Lorre.
Natasha Lyonne Has Your Number In The Trailer For Rian Johnson's Peacock Series Poker Face
Right on the heels of Rian Johnson's latest mystery flick, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," comes another investigative tale: "Poker Face," starring Natasha Lyonne and a slew of other big names who can be seen in a brand-new trailer from Peacock. "What started as a discussion over steak frites...
Star Trek's Khan Is Returning To The Franchise In A New Story Set Before Star Trek II
Despite the sheer number of villains who have appeared throughout the many installations of the "Star Trek" franchise, there's no doubt that the greatest antagonist the series has ever seen is Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán) — the malevolent superhuman who made his debut in the classic "Star Trek" episode "Space Seed." After suffering defeat at the hands of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the Starship Enterprise, Khan would later return to enact his vengeance in the film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," which would infamously lead to the death of series staple Spock (Leonard Nimoy).
Law & Order: SVU Star Richard Belzer Was Asked To Leave The Military After Only Seven Months Of Serving
Richard Belzer started out as a stand-up comedian. However, he's gone through a stunning transformation into dramatic roles. In a 1987 interview with Fresh Air, Belzer explained that his talent for comedy began as a defense mechanism against his abusive mother, who he called "the toughest audience [he] ever had." He became a renowned comedian and the first audience warm-up comedian for "Saturday Night Live."
Evil Dead Fans Are Caught Between Excitement And Fear Over The Teaser For Evil Dead Rise
Horror fans are getting super excited, and maybe a little uneasy, for the release of "Evil Dead Rise," which hits theaters on April 21, 2023. A teaser trailer that has fans rejoicing was released today, ahead of the full trailer release that is coming tomorrow. It gives fans a creepy first look at one of the Deadites from the film. In the teaser, a little girl calls out to her mom, and upon looking out of a peephole, she lets, presumably, her mom know that she doesn't look right. The possessed ghoul flashes an unsettling smile and the teaser ends.
Why Spencer Dutton From Yellowstone's 1923 Looks So Familiar
"Yellowstone" has proven to be the franchise that just won't quit. The show's presently on its fifth season, continuing to rack up impressive viewership numbers, and it's released a slew of spin-offs to keep the legend of the Dutton family alive and well. First, there was "1883," which tracked the migration of several members of the Dutton family from Texas to Montana. By the time "1923" rolls around, the Duttons are secure in their Montana property, but there are various hardships looming, from Prohibition to the Great Depression.
Breaking Bad And Mad Men Showed Branden Jacobs-Jenkins How Kindred Could Be Adapted
When it comes to Hulu's adaptation of the Octavia Butler novel "Kindred," perhaps the last points of comparison for viewers would be "Breaking Bad" or "Mad Men." Butler's genre-bending book and its adaptation of the same name both revolve around a woman named Dana (Mallori Johnson), who finds herself able to travel back in time to a slave plantation in the Antebellum. There, she meets her ancestors and faces horrifying choices that will shape the present. Additional cast members include Kevin Franklin, Thomas Weylin, and more. The series would, on the surface, seem to have little in common with the drug drama of "Breaking Bad" or the corporate malaise of "Mad Men."
How That '70s Show Filmed Its Iconic 360 Shots
The 360 degree scenes in "That '70s Show" became a signature of the show. It was particularly unusual for a multi-camera sitcom, as those types of shows generally don't use sets with four walls because one has to be cut out for the audience. The famous scenes were usually — but not always — used for scenes in which the characters are implied to be smoking. The technique became so popular that, in the final season, it was used for the opening credits, featuring all of the main characters in the circle.
The Only Law & Order: SVU Character Who Appears In Every Episode
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is one of many shows in a massive crime-fighting universe that includes all of the "Law & Order" series. In addition to the "Law & Order" franchise, many other shows are connected and take place in the same reality. Some of the other series include "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Fire," "Conviction," and "Homicide: Life on the Street."
Even Yellowstone Franchise Cast Members Are Struggling To Keep Track Of The Dutton Family Tree
The Dutton family has gone through some expansions over the last few years. The flagship series "Yellowstone" started everything and became a ratings juggernaut for Paramount Network when it premiered in 2018. With that kind of success, it only makes sense for Paramount to try to capitalize on the format, and we now have multiple spin-offs based on the ever-dramatic Dutton household.
Mila Kunis Confessed To Stealing A Set Prop From That '70s Show
With the Netflix reboot, "That '90s Show," on the horizon, fans are looking back at the classic sitcom that came before it, "That '70s Show." It follows the adventures of Wisconsin youth as they try to find themselves and make it in the world in the turbulent decade of the 1970s. The group of friends hangs out in Eric Forman's (Topher Grace) basement, which he lovingly calls the "Batcave." The basement acts as the gang's clubhouse where they can hang out and ... watch TV.
Grease's Didi Conn Was Not A Fan Of Frenchy's Wardrobe For The Rydell High Dance Scene
Didi Conn's 50-year-long career started off with guest-starring roles on high-profile series like "Happy Days" and "The Rookies," which co-starred "Charlie's Angels" alumna Kate Jackson. Afterwards, Conn got a major break as a lead on 1976's "The Practice" and just five years after beginning her film and TV career, she landed her most memorable role to date: the Pink Ladies' bubbly but cosmetically challenged Frenchy in the 1978 feature film adaptation of "Grease."
The Walking Dead Star Cailey Fleming's Budding Career Is Already Full Of Genre Powerhouses
With "The Walking Dead" having finally come to close, spare a thought for Judith Grimes. The daughter of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Lori Grimes (Sarah Wayne Callies) is proof positive that growing up in the zombie apocalypse means being dealt a rough hand. Played by several actors in her younger...
Why Lord Lyman Beesbury From House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar
Over the course of the first season of "House of the Dragon," the main characters find themselves on opposing sides between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), the named heir to the Iron Throne, and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), the second wife of King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Where Rhaenyra's supporters believe in her claim, the "Greens" believe that Alicent's son, Prince Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), should inherit Westeros.
Why The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Claimed To Be The Kominsky Method's Showrunner
When "The Bear" premiered last summer on Hulu, it was a fast hit for the streaming service and still boasts an impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes. "The Bear" is also a contender in the upcoming awards season, having earned two Golden Globe nominations, including one for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy (via IMDb). Despite the show being labeled a comedy, it's an anxiety-inducing watch — the seemingly breezy 30-minute runtime acts more like a pressure cooker inside the walls of the Chicago sandwich shop.
The Vikings: Valhalla Fight That Landed Frida Gustavsson In The ER Clad In Bloody Armor
As Freydís Eiríksdóttir in "Vikings: Valhalla," Frida Gustavsson plays one of the bloodthirstiest women in all of history. In fact, the only reason most people haven't heard of Freydis is that she's usually overshadowed by flashier names. The daughter of Erik the Red and sister of Leif Erikson, Freydis once allegedly plotted against rival travelers during an expedition to Vinland (now Newfoundland). But rather than outsmart her competition or negotiate with North American natives to secure resources for herself, she decided to simply murder all of her fellow travelers. And if that weren't enough, she also murdered all of their wives and children. It was enough to frighten even the most seasoned warriors in her own traveling party (via Digital Spy).
Young Sheldon Fans Are In Agreement Over Missy's Cringe-Worthy Date In Season 6 Episode 9
"Young Sheldon" Season 6 returns from the holiday break with an eventful episode that catches up with various members of the Cooper family in "College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle." Following the recent cliffhanger in Episode 8, "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," we learn that Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has found several interested parties willing to invest in his lucrative database idea. Additionally, George (Lance Barber) is hard at work coaching the boys' high school football team when an unexpected visitor (Pastor Rob, played by Dan Byrd) arrives to lead and motivate them spiritually.
