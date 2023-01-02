Photo Gallery: Heritage Hills vs. Vincennes Lincoln Boys Basketball Holiday Tourney – 12.28.2022

Read full article on original website
MaxPreps Indiana High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now
Who had Indiana's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Indiana Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
Linton boys basketball coach placed on administrative leave following public intoxication charge
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Linton-Stockton School Corporation has placed boys basketball coach Joey Hart on administrative leave pending an investigation. Police arrested him in Clay County over the weekend on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. We reached out to the superintendent, athletic director, and school board president Tuesday...
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
Board discusses plans to fix Hartke Pool
(WEHT) - A pool on Evansville's east side that was damaged in storms last summer could open for the upcoming summer season.
Lynna “Joan” (Evans) Edwards
Lynna “Joan” (Evans) Edwards, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes on December 30, 2022. She was born in Washington on February 22, 1936, to Floyd Garrison and Anna Laura (Clark) Evans. She married James R. Edwards, August 8, 1970, and he passed away in August of 2015.
Metro Diner set to open in Terre Haute next month
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new restaurant is coming soon to Terre Haute and is bringing job opportunities with it. With plans to open on Feb. 6, the first Metro Diner in Terre Haute will be located at 3451 U.S. Highway 41, according to Mariah Kulkin with Tilson PR. With 59 locations spread across […]
EFD provides brief update on Garvin Street fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department officials held a press conference on Wednesday to provide updates on their progress with the Garvin Street fire. During the press conference, officials said there is currently no connection between the Garvin Street fire and the Morton Avenue fire from last year. The fire started on Saturday morning […]
New game and toy store holding grand opening in Newburgh on Tuesday
A new game and toy store is getting ready to hold a grand opening in Newburgh, Indiana. "The Loot Box" game and toy store will kick off its grand opening event at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The new gaming shop is located at 1118 State Route 662 in Newburgh, at...
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man was detained following a heavy police presence at an Evansville apartment complex on Thursday evening. This happened near the area of Cross Street and South Garvin Avenue at Oakdale Apartments. Our crew was on scene until officers after about an hour. They saw K9...
Terre Haute Social Gaming Moves Into Terre Haute Mall
EBash has been in business for two decades. The game center has moved locations into the Terre Haute mall. eBash Game Center and Zack Johnson are pleased to announce that the Terre Haute social gaming location has moved to a new location. eBash has been in operation for twenty years. The new location is at the Terre Haute mall. In addition to PC and console games, eBash now offers board and card games. The game center is one of the Midwest’s most established eSports centers. It is the site for daily casual video game play, competitive eSports tournaments, and everything related to gaming.
Who’s running in Warrick, Posey, Vanderburgh and Gibson counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is keeping track of who is filing for what position within the the four counties of Warrick, Vanderburgh, Gibson and Posey. VANDERBURGH COUNTY Cheryl Musgrave – Filed January 4 Cheryl Musgrave is running for mayor of Evansville. According to her campaign website, Musgrave’s leadership attracted a $40 million investment from […]
New Turn to the River project looks to build new plaza near city hall
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new project could provide an area for community gatherings in Terre Haute. Art Spaces was awarded $450,000 from the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board for its "Turn to the River" project. The project hopes to build a plaza by the Wabash to bring people...
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
Daviess County Arrest Report
John Mills, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Domestic Battery and Strangulation. No bond was set. Beau Russell, 30, of Alfordsville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. No bond was set. Junior Altine, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of Invasion of Privacy. No...
SECOND AMENDMENT ALERT : OLNEY TOWN HALL MEETING SATURDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) A statewide Second Amendment Alert has been issued and the Olney Gun Club will host an informational Town Hall Meeting this coming Saturday night in Olney. All are invited to the public meeting to be held at the Full Armor Christian Academy Gymnasium, along North Route 130, starting at 6:30. Guest speakers, Mike and Valinda Rowe of Illinois Carry, will be talking about the proposed Illinois House Bill 5855 which if passed by the Illinois General Assembly would ban the sale of all semi-automatic firearms, including rifles, shotguns, and pistols, require registration of any currently owned semi-automatic firearms, ban all large capacity ammunition magazines holding more than ten rounds, and extend firearm restraining orders from 6 to 12 months, plus more. All are invited to attend.
Newburgh changing trash collectors for residents
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Trash and recycling collectors are changing for Newburgh residents. Effective February 1, residents will transition from Waste Management to Renewable Resources. Between January 23 and 31, Renewable Resources will deliver both a trash and recycle container for each resident. Inside you will find a new service...
EPD: Three-car crash on Burkhardt Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three-car crash on Burkhardt Road sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. Officials say the call came in just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Burkhardt. Evansville Police say one car rear ended another which caused that car to rear end...
Pup abandoned overnight, outside at Terre Haute Humane Society during extreme cold had to have its paw amputated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update to a story involving a litter of puppies that were abandoned at the Terre Haute Humane Society just before Christmas. On December 23, as dangerously cold temperatures moved into the Wabash Valley, the humane society said someone abandoned nine puppies outside the shelter overnight.
Here's the first Union Hospital baby of 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is celebrating the new year with a new baby. The first baby born in 2023 at Union Hospital was Brantley Allen-Ray McKee. He was born just after 2:30 on New Year's day. Brantley was welcomed by his parents, Desirae Littrell and Jacob McKee...
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
