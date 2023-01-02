ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBA Champion Dwight Howard Says Filming Special Forces Was the 'Greatest Experience of My Life'

The former Los Angeles Lakers star recalls being set on fire and writing a "death letter" to his family for the FOX series NBA champion Dwight Howard says his experience filming FOX's Special Forces was unlike any other. Howard, 37, said filming the "super intense" series — which forced him and 15 other household names to test their mental and physical strength with a Special Forces team — taught him more about himself than he ever imagined. "It was the greatest experience of my life," he tells PEOPLE....
9 Clevelanders to watch in 2023

The temperatures may be cold, but several Clevelanders are entering the new year on a hot streak. We're kicking off 2023 by looking at homegrown talent making an impact locally and, in some cases, globally. Steve Caple Jr. Cleveland native Steven Caple Jr. directed one of the most-anticipated films of...
Gary Payton’s Legendary Competitive Edge Ultimately Came Back to Bite Him in Retirement: ‘That’s a Bad Thing to Have Hanging Over You’

Gary Payton never backed down on the basketball court. While that made him a modern NBA legend, it also had some implications for his personal life. The post Gary Payton’s Legendary Competitive Edge Ultimately Came Back to Bite Him in Retirement: ‘That’s a Bad Thing to Have Hanging Over You’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
