Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'Maya DeviFort Worth, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burger joints in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central ExpresswayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ABC7 Los Angeles
UCLA boosts rushing attack with Ball St. transfer Carson Steele
UCLAcontinued to bolster its offense through the transfer portal with the addition of running back Carson Steele, who ranked No. 9 nationally in rushing yards this past season at Ball State. Steele, who had 1,556 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns this season, announced his commitment Wednesday morning on social media....
ABC7 Los Angeles
Musician Gordy Harmon, founding member of The Whispers, dies at 79 in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jazz and soul musician Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the R&B group The Whispers, died Thursday in his sleep at his Los Angeles home, his family tells Eyewitness News. Harmon was 79. The Whispers were formed in the Los Angeles area in the early 1960s,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Pasadena father intentionally drove Tesla off NorCal cliff with his 2 kids, wife in car, CHP says
MONTARA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pasadena father has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after authorities say he intentionally drove a Tesla off a cliff as his two children and wife were still in the vehicle. The Tesla plunged more than 250 feet off a Northern...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Twin sisters born on different days in different years
DENTON, Texas -- Annie Jo Scott and Effie Rose Scott are newborn twin sisters who will forever have a unique birth story to tell. The fraternal twin sisters were born on different days in different years. Annie Jo was born at 11:55 p.m., on Dec. 31, 2022, according to her...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Cast of 'Abbott Elementary' brings laughs to 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' ahead of winter premiere
LOS ANGELES -- Get ready for an "Abbott Elementary" filled night on ABC, because tonight, three members of "Abbott Elementary's" cast will appear on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" just an hour before their show's winter premiere airs. "Abbott Elementary" cast members Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Perfetti will...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Duarte Fish Fire burn scar area on yellow alert due to potential flooding, mud flow
DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Heavy rain doused the city of Duarte overnight and as more rain is expected to pass through, the Fish Fire burn scar area is preparing for potential flooding and mud flow. The area will be under a Yellow Alert until 6 a.m. on Friday. People living...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Deputies fatally shoot man who attacked them with machete during standoff with girl in SoCal home
SAN JACINTO, Calif. (CNS) -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a San Jacinto residence with a 12-year-old child and swung a machete at sheriff's deputies was shot and killed by law enforcement personnel, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies responded to the 800 block of Minor Street for a domestic...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Orange County burn-scar residents relieved that rain did less damage than feared
SILVERADO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- Burn-scar communities in Orange County are breathing a sigh of relief after this week's bomb cyclone rainstorm did not do as much damage as feared. Communities like Silverado Canyon have seen severe damage from mudslides during past storms after the Bond Fire left hillsides bare...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Dog adopted after disturbing video of owner throwing him over razor wire in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A happy ending for a dog who was seen on video being thrown over a wire fence and abandoned under a cellphone tower in Riverside County. The dog, an 8-year-old pit bull mix now named Ken, has been adopted - only a day after video of the heartbreaking abuse was publicized.
