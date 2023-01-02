It's a new year, and with the calendar turning over to 2023, WWE's 'NXT' developmental show saw some positive news when it came to the Nielsen ratings for the first show of the year. On Thursday afternoon (delayed by the federal observation of New Year's Day on Monday, January 2), Wrestlenomics and ShowBuzzDaily reported that the January 3 edition of the show averaged 653,000 total viewers across its two hours, with approximately 209,000 of those viewers being in the vaunted "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18-49. The latter figure was good enough for a 0.16 rating in said key demo, with it ranking 31st among cable originals for the day according to ShowBuzzDaily's list of the top 150.

