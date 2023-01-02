ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Red Sox players react to Devers' reported contract extension

Red Sox Nation finally was given something to cheer about as Boston locked up Rafael Devers to a long-term contract extension. Devers, originally scheduled to hit free agency after the 2023 season, reportedly signed an 11-year, $331 million deal with the Red Sox on Wednesday. That means the star third baseman will remain in Boston through his age-37 season.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Why Marcus Smart was ejected from Celtics' blowout loss to Thunder

Tuesday night wasn't a happy homecoming for Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard, who played his college basketball at nearby Oklahoma State, was ejected from Boston's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Smart appeared to disagree with a foul call, and as he walked to the bench to be subbed out for Derrick White, he directed some choice words at referee Lauren Holtkamp, who had already given Smart a technical foul earlier in the game.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling

The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox' projected 2023 lineup leaves much to be desired

The Red Sox did not overhaul their lineup this winter. If anything, they under-hauled it, subtracting All-Stars Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez and replacing them with the unproven Masataka Yoshida and the aging Justin Turner. While there's still time to pull off a trade, the Opening Day lineup may already...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins unveil special centennial logo, plans for team's 100th NHL season

The Boston Bruins will celebrate a very special milestone during the 2023-24 NHL season when they mark the 100th anniversary of the team's founding in 1924. The B's are one of the Original Six franchises and were the first American team to join the NHL. The league didn't expand beyond the Original Six until 1967.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Eric Hosmer finds new team after Red Sox release

Eric Hosmer reportedly has found a new home in free agency. The veteran first baseman has agreed to sign with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 16 and released six days later. Hosmer, 33, joined the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Chicago

The Latest Injury Update on Blackhawks Star Patrick Kane

The latest injury update on Hawks star Patrick Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After an off day on Wednesday, the Blackhawks returned to practice on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena and Patrick Kane did not participate. The team called it a maintenance day, which is encouraging news as he recovers from a lower-body injury.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich recalls teammate’s death

As Jeff Ulbrich watched the Bills and Bengals play on TV Monday night and witnessed the horrific injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, he had a terrible feeling in his gut. “I lost a teammate, Thomas Herrion. We were playing Denver and he was part of a game-winning drive, came into the locker room and he had a grand mal seizure and he died in front of us in the locker room,’’ the Jets defensive coordinator and former 49ers linebacker said Thursday. “[The Hamlin injury] took me back to that moment, that every time when these players come out of the...
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics trading Noah Vonleh, cash considerations to Spurs

The Boston Celtics have officially kicked off NBA trade season. The Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The Spurs will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space for Vonleh, per Charania. Vonleh played sparingly for Boston this...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Florida visits Detroit after Tkachuk's hat trick

Florida Panthers (17-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-13-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Detroit is 4-6-2 against the Atlantic...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Report: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has spent the last three nights. On Thursday, it was announced that Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement” and that he was communicating with doctors through writing.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Pistons troll Warriors after Klay's heroics spoiled by Bey

The Pistons' Twitter account was in a good mood after Detroit's stunning 122-119 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night at Chase Center. A minute after Saddiq Bey hit a buzzer-beater to seal the Pistons' season-series sweep of the Warriors, this tweet dropped. Twenty minutes later, the Pistons struck again.
DETROIT, MI

