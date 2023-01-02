Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Red Sox players react to Devers' reported contract extension
Red Sox Nation finally was given something to cheer about as Boston locked up Rafael Devers to a long-term contract extension. Devers, originally scheduled to hit free agency after the 2023 season, reportedly signed an 11-year, $331 million deal with the Red Sox on Wednesday. That means the star third baseman will remain in Boston through his age-37 season.
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
Rangers give forward Jimmy Vesey 2-year contract extension
Veteran forward Jimmy Vesey has turned a training camp tryout with the New York Rangers into a contract that runs through the 2024-25 season
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: I’ve known Damar Hamlin since he was 12, this is a personal thing to me
Like everyone in the NFL, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is concerned first and foremost today with the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on the field Monday night. But Tomlin revealed that he has a personal connection with Hamlin that began long before Hamlin’s NFL career.
NBC Sports
Why Marcus Smart was ejected from Celtics' blowout loss to Thunder
Tuesday night wasn't a happy homecoming for Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard, who played his college basketball at nearby Oklahoma State, was ejected from Boston's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Smart appeared to disagree with a foul call, and as he walked to the bench to be subbed out for Derrick White, he directed some choice words at referee Lauren Holtkamp, who had already given Smart a technical foul earlier in the game.
NBC Sports
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling
The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox' projected 2023 lineup leaves much to be desired
The Red Sox did not overhaul their lineup this winter. If anything, they under-hauled it, subtracting All-Stars Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez and replacing them with the unproven Masataka Yoshida and the aging Justin Turner. While there's still time to pull off a trade, the Opening Day lineup may already...
NBC Sports
Bruins unveil special centennial logo, plans for team's 100th NHL season
The Boston Bruins will celebrate a very special milestone during the 2023-24 NHL season when they mark the 100th anniversary of the team's founding in 1924. The B's are one of the Original Six franchises and were the first American team to join the NHL. The league didn't expand beyond the Original Six until 1967.
NBC Sports
Report: Eric Hosmer finds new team after Red Sox release
Eric Hosmer reportedly has found a new home in free agency. The veteran first baseman has agreed to sign with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 16 and released six days later. Hosmer, 33, joined the...
The Latest Injury Update on Blackhawks Star Patrick Kane
The latest injury update on Hawks star Patrick Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After an off day on Wednesday, the Blackhawks returned to practice on Thursday at Fifth Third Arena and Patrick Kane did not participate. The team called it a maintenance day, which is encouraging news as he recovers from a lower-body injury.
Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich recalls teammate’s death
As Jeff Ulbrich watched the Bills and Bengals play on TV Monday night and witnessed the horrific injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, he had a terrible feeling in his gut. “I lost a teammate, Thomas Herrion. We were playing Denver and he was part of a game-winning drive, came into the locker room and he had a grand mal seizure and he died in front of us in the locker room,’’ the Jets defensive coordinator and former 49ers linebacker said Thursday. “[The Hamlin injury] took me back to that moment, that every time when these players come out of the...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics trading Noah Vonleh, cash considerations to Spurs
The Boston Celtics have officially kicked off NBA trade season. The Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The Spurs will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space for Vonleh, per Charania. Vonleh played sparingly for Boston this...
NHL Odds: Blues vs. Devils prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
The St. Louis Blues will travel to the “Garden State” to face off with the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Thursday. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series as we make a Blues-Devils prediction and pick. On Tuesday, the Blues won a wild...
Heat’s Adebayo continues offensive surge with relentless paint attacks: ‘That’s my wheelhouse’
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has built his NBA reputation around his elite defense, but his growth on the offensive end is also opening eyes this season.
FOX Sports
Florida visits Detroit after Tkachuk's hat trick
Florida Panthers (17-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-13-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Detroit is 4-6-2 against the Atlantic...
NBC Sports
Report: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has spent the last three nights. On Thursday, it was announced that Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement” and that he was communicating with doctors through writing.
Celtics-Mavericks NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
Spread, over/under and prop bets for Thursday’s matchup between the Celtics and Mavericks. Dallas is a rare home underdog.
NBC Sports
Pistons troll Warriors after Klay's heroics spoiled by Bey
The Pistons' Twitter account was in a good mood after Detroit's stunning 122-119 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night at Chase Center. A minute after Saddiq Bey hit a buzzer-beater to seal the Pistons' season-series sweep of the Warriors, this tweet dropped. Twenty minutes later, the Pistons struck again.
