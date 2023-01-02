Read full article on original website
UNC Official Visit Preview: Ian Jackson
For some time, a well-followed mantra from those who cover college basketball – and those inside the Smith Center – is that if a player officially visits North Carolina, the Tar Heels have a chance. That refrain will be put to its biggest test in some time when...
On The Beat: New Year, New UNC Team?
The first Inside Carolina On The Beat of 2023 means Ross Martin joining host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman to discuss Hubert Davis’s North Carolina basketball team fresh off a win over Wake Forest on Wednesday night. The IC crew also brings Mack Brown’s football program into the discussion in the second half of the show. With the first day of classes in Chapel Hill on Monday, January 9th, nearly 20 new Tar Heels will join the program as either high school early enrollees or transfer portal newcomers.
Up in the Rafters: The Search for Consistency Continues
With North Carolina this season, it feels for every step forward there has been a step back. After a four-game win streak, the team lost at Pittsburgh, blowing a nine-point, second-half lead. The Tar Heels responded by returning home and beating Wake Forest. How they respond to their next game is anybody’s guess. The Up in the Rafters duo of Justin Jackson and Taylor Vippolis break down everything about UNC basketball’s latest performances.
Jeremy Roach Inks NIL Deal With Raleigh Based Nutrition Company Along With UNC's Bacot
Duke Basketball captain Jeremy Roach has struggled to stay healthy of late, battling a lingering toe injury that has reduced the junior point guard's effectiveness over the last month of action. Fortunately for the former five star recruit, he'll now presumably have access to a seemingly unlimited supply of sports...
247Sports
UNC basketball: Leaky Black says he isn't 'just a defender' after career scoring night against Wake Forest
North Carolina returned to the win column on Wednesday with a crucial 88-79 victory over Wake Forest in the Smith Center. As the Tar Heels' backcourt of Caleb Love and R.J. Davis struggled to score in a closely contested first half, fifth-year senior Leaky Black provided a much-needed spark on offense, pouring in a game-high 14 points before halftime en route to a career-high 18 points on the night.
UNC Basketball: Staff Picks vs Wake Forest
The UNC basketball team will be looking to bounce back from Friday’s discouraging loss at Pittsburgh. North Carolina enters the new calendar year off to a rough 1-2 start to ACC play. The Tar Heels need to start stacking wins if they are going to contend for the regular season conference title. Will Carolina turn things around and bounce back with a victory against Wake Forest on Wednesday? Find out what our staff thinks below!
Duke assistant could become candidate for Texas job
Texas basketball announced the firing of head coach Chris Beard on Thursday after his suspension following his arrest on a domestic violence charge on Dec. 12. As the program seeks out a new leader — Rodney Terry remains the interim head coach this season — Duke basketball assistant Jai Lucas might ...
Hubert Davis Live: 'There Has to be a Response'
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis answered questions about his team's past week during his Monday night radio show. Here were the most noteworthy answers ... On giving up a career-high 31 points to Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton:. “… at the end of the day, that's been one of the...
Duke LB Shaka Heyward declares for NFL Draft
Redshirt Senior Linebacker Shaka Heyward gave up his "super senior" season to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, the Duke captain announced today on social media. A 6-3, 240-pound redshirt senior from Dacula, Ga., Heyward led the team in tackles with 93 and is tied for second on the team in pass breakups (six) and tied for the team lead in interceptions (two). He along with Joiner and Jaylen Stinson, make Duke one of three schools in the ACC with at least three players with 69-plus tackles on the year. He helps anchor a defense that ranks fourth in the ACC in rushing defense, allowing just 121.08 yards per outing. He has tallied double digit tackles four times this season, and 12 times in his Blue Devil career.
NC State announcer Gary Hahn to be reinstated following suspension for offensive comment
Hahn, who was suspended for controversial comments made in December, will return when the Wolfpack face Miami at PNC Arena.
Wake Forest victory at Wisconsin one of the top college basketball road wins of the season
The Demon Deacons are generating a little bit of buzz here in early-January, with a trio of quality wins over Duke, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. Led by dynamic point guard Tyree Appleby, who is second in the ACC in both scoring and assists, the Demon Deacons have moved to 10-4 overall and 2-1 in the ACC after a 77-75 victory Saturday at Joel Coliseum over Virginia Tech.
chatsports.com
Press Conference Ahead of NC State Game to Air on ACC Network Extra
DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer, along with graduate Ryan Young and freshman Dariq Whitehead, are set to meet with media members on Tuesday morning ahead of No. 16 Duke's game at NC State on Wednesday night. The press conference is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 10:15 a.m. ET.
247Sports
Another one. N.C. A&T defensive end Jermaine McDaniel accepts HBCU Legacy Bowl invite
McDaniel had a good year for the Aggies finishing with 13 tackles, 4 assists for a total of 17 tackles which included a whopping 8 sacks. He also forced one fumble and had one pass deflection. McDaniel was selected as a member of Big South's 2022 preseason all-conference team. McDaniel...
wfmynews2.com
'He's always smiling': Chapel Hill football player battling stage 4 lung cancer
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter native has received the 2022 Disney Spirit Award for being an inspiration after a tough medical diagnosis. Tylee Craft plays football for the University of North Carolina. While he’s been in Chapel Hill fighting on the field, he’s also been battling stage four lung cancer.
NC State Announcer Suspended After Racist Remark During Game
Longtime North Carolina State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely Friday after he bizarrely referenced “illegal aliens” in El Paso, Texas, while announcing an out-of-town score during a broadcast. The game Hahn was referencing was the Sun Bowl, an annual tilt in El Paso, but the former North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year decided to insert a slice of racism into the broadcast as his Wolfpack trailed—and eventually lost—in a game they were favored to win. “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6,” Hahn said in a clip that has since gone viral. The university declined to comment on Hahn’s remark, saying decisions about his employment are made by Learfield Communications, a private company who owns the broadcast rights to NC State events. Hahn, who has called football and basketball games for the university since 1991, was suspended almost immediately after the comment aired and it is unknown when he will be reinstated.Here's what got NCSU announcer Gary Hahn immediately and indefinitely suspended after today's broadcast: pic.twitter.com/4qkyQ1jzT2— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2022 Read it at The News & Observer
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina
A highly-anticipated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Shake Shack held the grand opening event for its newest North Carolina location in Chapel Hill.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Greensboro
Greensboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Greensboro.
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
cbs17
Lottery ticket bought in Raleigh turns into $2 million prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Charlie Bucket was hoping for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, a Fuquay-Varina man tried his luck on the Platinum ticket. Carmelo Canepa stopped by Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and bought a $20 Platinum scratch-off. The NC Education Lottery says that ticket won him a $2 million prize.
cbs17
2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
247Sports
