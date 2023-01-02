Longtime North Carolina State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely Friday after he bizarrely referenced “illegal aliens” in El Paso, Texas, while announcing an out-of-town score during a broadcast. The game Hahn was referencing was the Sun Bowl, an annual tilt in El Paso, but the former North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year decided to insert a slice of racism into the broadcast as his Wolfpack trailed—and eventually lost—in a game they were favored to win. “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6,” Hahn said in a clip that has since gone viral. The university declined to comment on Hahn’s remark, saying decisions about his employment are made by Learfield Communications, a private company who owns the broadcast rights to NC State events. Hahn, who has called football and basketball games for the university since 1991, was suspended almost immediately after the comment aired and it is unknown when he will be reinstated.Here's what got NCSU announcer Gary Hahn immediately and indefinitely suspended after today's broadcast: pic.twitter.com/4qkyQ1jzT2— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2022 Read it at The News & Observer

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO