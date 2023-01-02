Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Related
UNC Official Visit Preview: Ian Jackson
For some time, a well-followed mantra from those who cover college basketball – and those inside the Smith Center – is that if a player officially visits North Carolina, the Tar Heels have a chance. That refrain will be put to its biggest test in some time when...
Jeremy Roach Inks NIL Deal With Raleigh Based Nutrition Company Along With UNC's Bacot
Duke Basketball captain Jeremy Roach has struggled to stay healthy of late, battling a lingering toe injury that has reduced the junior point guard's effectiveness over the last month of action. Fortunately for the former five star recruit, he'll now presumably have access to a seemingly unlimited supply of sports...
NC State announcer Gary Hahn to be reinstated following suspension for offensive comment
Hahn, who was suspended for controversial comments made in December, will return when the Wolfpack face Miami at PNC Arena.
Duke assistant could become candidate for Texas job
Texas basketball announced the firing of head coach Chris Beard on Thursday after his suspension following his arrest on a domestic violence charge on Dec. 12. As the program seeks out a new leader — Rodney Terry remains the interim head coach this season — Duke basketball assistant Jai Lucas might ...
Expert Analysis: Hubert Davis Finds Ideal Fit in James Brown
North Carolina recruiting keeps on rolling in the Class of 2024. Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels received a commitment from James Brown on Monday. Brown, a 6-9 forward/center at Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita, is the third commitment in UNC's 2024 recruiting class, joining point guard Elliott Cadeau and wing Drake Powell. Brown is ranked the No. 5 center and the No. 27 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite.
UNC Basketball: Staff Picks vs Wake Forest
The UNC basketball team will be looking to bounce back from Friday’s discouraging loss at Pittsburgh. North Carolina enters the new calendar year off to a rough 1-2 start to ACC play. The Tar Heels need to start stacking wins if they are going to contend for the regular season conference title. Will Carolina turn things around and bounce back with a victory against Wake Forest on Wednesday? Find out what our staff thinks below!
Hubert Davis Live: 'There Has to be a Response'
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis answered questions about his team's past week during his Monday night radio show. Here were the most noteworthy answers ... On giving up a career-high 31 points to Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton:. “… at the end of the day, that's been one of the...
On The Beat: New Year, New UNC Team?
The first Inside Carolina On The Beat of 2023 means Ross Martin joining host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman to discuss Hubert Davis’s North Carolina basketball team fresh off a win over Wake Forest on Wednesday night. The IC crew also brings Mack Brown’s football program into the discussion in the second half of the show. With the first day of classes in Chapel Hill on Monday, January 9th, nearly 20 new Tar Heels will join the program as either high school early enrollees or transfer portal newcomers.
247Sports
UNC basketball: Leaky Black says he isn't 'just a defender' after career scoring night against Wake Forest
North Carolina returned to the win column on Wednesday with a crucial 88-79 victory over Wake Forest in the Smith Center. As the Tar Heels' backcourt of Caleb Love and R.J. Davis struggled to score in a closely contested first half, fifth-year senior Leaky Black provided a much-needed spark on offense, pouring in a game-high 14 points before halftime en route to a career-high 18 points on the night.
zagsblog.com
Class of 2024 5-star Ian Jackson closing in on college decision
Ian Jackson, the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2024, is closing in on a college decision. The 6-foot-4 Jackson told Rivals a decision is “coming soon” and a source close to the situation told ZAGSBLOG it could happen before the end of the month. The...
packinsider.com
Former NC State Wide Receiver Devin Carter Commits to Penn State
Former NC State Wide Receiver Devin Carter has committed to Penn State for his final year of eligibility. Carter entered the Transfer Portal on December 13th. Penn State (11-2) is currently ranked 11th and beat #8 Utah 35-21 in the Rose Bowl yesterday. He finished his career at NC State...
Why UNC fans should be excited for 2024 four-star James Brown
A look into what makes center James Brown a promising addition to the Tar Heels' class of 2024 commitments.
chatsports.com
Press Conference Ahead of NC State Game to Air on ACC Network Extra
DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer, along with graduate Ryan Young and freshman Dariq Whitehead, are set to meet with media members on Tuesday morning ahead of No. 16 Duke's game at NC State on Wednesday night. The press conference is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 10:15 a.m. ET.
wfmynews2.com
'He's always smiling': Chapel Hill football player battling stage 4 lung cancer
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter native has received the 2022 Disney Spirit Award for being an inspiration after a tough medical diagnosis. Tylee Craft plays football for the University of North Carolina. While he’s been in Chapel Hill fighting on the field, he’s also been battling stage four lung cancer.
#14 Richmond finishes strong to top Pinecrest boys basketball
Southern Pines, N.C. — Pinecrest and Richmond expect a close game when they meet each other in boys basketball, and both teams got what they expected on Wednesday night. The Raiders got that finishing kick they needed to make a back-and-forth contest for three quarters into a comfortable 73-55 win in front of a packed and sweat-filled James H. Moore Gymnasium.
Black Pastor Says White Cop Targeted Him in Revenge Plot
MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina—Lee Marvin Harris Sr. was stepping into the shower on Feb. 20, 2018, when he heard shouting voices outside of his home. Then came a loud banging on his door.He peered out the window and saw cops sprawled across his yard.“Do not bust open my door!” Harris Sr. yelled, pulling on pajama pants. He says he opened the front door to an assault rifle pointed at his head.Police from the small town of Southern Pines found 88 grams of powder cocaine and 13 grams of crack inside a broken-down Cadillac in Harris’ backyard. A magistrate slapped Harris...
The 9 biggest developments in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in 2023
More cranes are coming to the Triangle's skylines in 2023, from our downtowns to our suburbs. Why it matters: The secret is out about our region — at least among developers taking advantage of the area's growing population and increasing economic might. We've rounded up some the biggest projects taking shape this year — from Raleigh's Warehouse District to Chatham County.Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list and construction timelines often change. American Tobacco Campus Phase II Description: Capitol Broadcasting is beginning its ambitious expansion of the American Tobacco Campus, demolishing the old University Ford property in downtown Durham to...
cbs17
Granville County man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game. He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare...
Texas family stuck at RDU still living Southwest Airlines nightmare
A family with three small children was supposed to return to Houston on Dec. 28. "Southwest is just ... I have no words for them because they're not willing to do anything."
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina
A highly-anticipated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Shake Shack held the grand opening event for its newest North Carolina location in Chapel Hill.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1