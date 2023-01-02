Kemp announces new state board members to represent Cherokee County

Brian Kemp

Governor Brian Kemp has appointed and re-appointed over 70 people to state boards, authorities and commissions, including the following people to represent Cherokee County’s two congressional districts:

Board of CorrectionsChris Clark will now represent the 6th Congressional District.

Thomas Culpepper will represent the 11th Congressional District. Culpepper is a retired Chief of Police for the Cartersville Police Department.

Board of EducationScott Sweeney, previously representing Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, will now represent the 11th Congressional District.

Richard Valladares will represent the 6th Congressional District. Valladares is a Peruvian-American attorney and shareholder at multinational law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

Board of Natural ResourcesDaniel “Dan” Garcia will represent the 11th Congressional District. Garcia is the President of C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, with expertise involving all facets of construction management.

David Pendleton “Penn” Hodge will represent the 6th Congressional District. Hodge, owner of Penn Hodge Properties which developed The Mill on Etowah in Canton, currently serves on the Canton Downtown Development Authority and previously served on the state Board of Economic Development and the Fulton County Development Authority.

State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia

Tim Perryman will represent the 6th Congressional District. Perryman owns and operates Atlanta Squares Supply LLC. Perryman is an Army Veteran, having served in Saudi Arabia for Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.

Georgia Student Finance Commission

Scott Johnson will serve as the 11th Congressional District representative. Johnson is the senior vice president of Financial Supermarkets, Inc. of Cornelia. He currently serves on the Board of Human Services and previously served as the 11th Congressional District representative on the State Board of Education.

Department of Community Affairs Board

David Belle Isle will serve as the 6th Congressional District representative. He co-founded the law firm of Hipes & Belle Isle, which focuses on commercial and residential real estate transactions. Belle Isle served as mayor of Alpharetta from 2012 to 2018. He served on the state Board of Economic Development from 2019 to 2022.

Department of Juvenile Justice BoardPenny Penn will now serve as the 6th Congressional District representative.

Board of Economic DevelopmentRon Garrard will now serve as the 6th Congressional District representative.

Cassius Butts will now serve as the 11th Congressional District representative.