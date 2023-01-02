ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Kemp announces new state board members to represent Cherokee County

By , Staff reports
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdnJi_0k1JS4Yd00
Brian Kemp

Governor Brian Kemp has appointed and re-appointed over 70 people to state boards, authorities and commissions, including the following people to represent Cherokee County’s two congressional districts:

Board of CorrectionsChris Clark will now represent the 6th Congressional District.

Thomas Culpepper will represent the 11th Congressional District. Culpepper is a retired Chief of Police for the Cartersville Police Department.

Board of EducationScott Sweeney, previously representing Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, will now represent the 11th Congressional District.

Richard Valladares will represent the 6th Congressional District. Valladares is a Peruvian-American attorney and shareholder at multinational law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

Board of Natural ResourcesDaniel “Dan” Garcia will represent the 11th Congressional District. Garcia is the President of C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, with expertise involving all facets of construction management.

David Pendleton “Penn” Hodge will represent the 6th Congressional District. Hodge, owner of Penn Hodge Properties which developed The Mill on Etowah in Canton, currently serves on the Canton Downtown Development Authority and previously served on the state Board of Economic Development and the Fulton County Development Authority.

State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia

Tim Perryman will represent the 6th Congressional District. Perryman owns and operates Atlanta Squares Supply LLC. Perryman is an Army Veteran, having served in Saudi Arabia for Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.

Georgia Student Finance Commission

Scott Johnson will serve as the 11th Congressional District representative. Johnson is the senior vice president of Financial Supermarkets, Inc. of Cornelia. He currently serves on the Board of Human Services and previously served as the 11th Congressional District representative on the State Board of Education.

Department of Community Affairs Board

David Belle Isle will serve as the 6th Congressional District representative. He co-founded the law firm of Hipes & Belle Isle, which focuses on commercial and residential real estate transactions. Belle Isle served as mayor of Alpharetta from 2012 to 2018. He served on the state Board of Economic Development from 2019 to 2022.

Department of Juvenile Justice BoardPenny Penn will now serve as the 6th Congressional District representative.

Board of Economic DevelopmentRon Garrard will now serve as the 6th Congressional District representative.

Cassius Butts will now serve as the 11th Congressional District representative.

Comments / 8

Chris
3d ago

there are giant marbles in the container and there are a little marbles in the container. Kemp, you are a tiny marble

Reply
3
Chris
3d ago

hey Kemp, where's that tax relief money you said would come if you were re-elected?

Reply(4)
5
Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia lawmakers plan to push for higher police pay, improved retirement benefits in 2023 Legislature

By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A quick survey of the salaries for police officers in rural southwest Georgia found that some officers started off earning $12.70 per hour, providing further insight into why so many local law enforcement agencies are struggling to recruit new personnel and keep experienced officers on staff.
GEORGIA STATE
gradickcommunications.com

Gov. Kemp Announces Grant Funds to Expand High-Speed Internet Access in Carroll & Haralson Counties

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia Speaker David Ralston’s widow heads to a runoff to decide his House seat

The widow of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is headed into a runoff in a special election for Ralston’s Northwest Georgia House seat. Sheree Ralston, executive director of the Fannin County Development Authority, received 45% of the vote Tuesday in a five-way race in House District 7. Fellow Republican Johnny Chastain, a banker, finished second with 39%, well ahead of three other candidates who were held to single digits.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Kemp sets date for special House election in Barrow Co

He was elected to the legislature in November. Now Barrow County Republican Danny Rampey says he will not take his seat in the Georgia House, stepping aside after his arrest on charges of stealing from a nursing home in Winder. Charges against Rampey include theft and exploitation of the elderly. Governor Brian Kemp has set January 31 as the date for a special election to fill his post in the General Assembly.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Georgia gas tax to rise as suspension ends

Georgia’s gas tax suspension is scheduled to end Tuesday, Jan. 10. The General Assembly passed legislation to suspend the state’s motor fuel tax back in March. Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law and has been extending the suspension on a month-by-month basis. When announcing the latest extension...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Automotive suppler to build $205M plant in Georgia, but incentives remain unknown

(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility. Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. "The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Governor Kemp announces over 70 appointments

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces more than 70 appointments and re-appointments to various state boards, authorities, and commissions. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment and re-appointment of more than 70 individuals to the following state boards, authorities, and commissions:. Chris Clark will now represent the 6th Congressional...
GEORGIA STATE
capitalbnews.org

Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023

The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Public Health Awarded Over $2M to Support Injury Prevention Efforts

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) was awarded $2,495,831.85 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). The grant funding is used to provide technical assistance and resources to partner agencies statewide, develop community support for motor vehicle safety programs, support data linkages and help evaluate program efforts.
GEORGIA STATE
mymix1041.com

Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee

A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
CLEVELAND, TN
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
1K+
Followers
714
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy