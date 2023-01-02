ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

‘Counting On’ star Jeremiah Duggar, wife Hannah welcome first baby

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wmUC_0k1JS01j00

Jeremiah Duggar is a dad!

The “Counting On” alum’s wife, Hannah Duggar, gave birth to their first baby on Dec. 25.

“After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!” the couple announced via Instagram Sunday. “Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 💖 12.25.22 • 6lbs 15oz • 19.5 in.”

The former reality star, 24, wore a “Dad” hat while announcing 27-year-old Hannah’s pregnancy in an August Instagram post.

“I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now,” Jeremiah captioned his partner’s baby bump debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqEvf_0k1JS01j00
Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar’s first child has arrived.
jerduggar/Instagram

“The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!”

Hannah, who sported a matching “Mom” cap in the sweet snaps, shared her own social media upload at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9H3B_0k1JS01j00
The couple announced in August that they were starting a family.
jerduggar/Instagram

“From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years, to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day,” she gushed.

“God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible,” the then-expectant star continued. “I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44opH1_0k1JS01j00
Jeremiah gushed over his “incredible” wife amid her pregnancy.
jerduggar/Instagram

Two months later, she and the former “19 Kids and Counting” star used pink smoke and confetti to reveal their baby’s sex.

“We cannot wait to meet our sweet baby GIRL!!!! 💗” the pair captioned a joint Instagram slideshow in October.

“It was extremely special to have family and friends come celebrate with us!!” they continued. “Baby girl, you are so, SO loved!! 💖.”

The couple began courting in October 2021, with the former TLC personality getting down on one knee in January of the following year.

In March, he and the singer wed in Nebraska.

Comments / 1

Related
extratv

Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating

Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!. Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago. Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving. Since then, they spent Thanksgiving...
Popculture

Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Regrets Bringing Robyn Into The Family' Amid Kody Split: Source

Sister Wives star Meri Brown may not be as happy with Kody's fourth wife as she appears to be. Despite being friendly with Robyn and regularly taking her side throughout Season 16 and Season 17 of TLC's hit show, a source spilled she "regrets" the 44-year-old's role in the family. Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri, his first wife, so that he could legally wed Robyn in order to formally adopt her children from a previous marriage. SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT,...
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Popculture

John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas

Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
Page Six

Angelina Jolie, Paul Mescal enjoy coffee date amid Phoebe Bridgers split rumors

Just two “Normal People.” Angelina Jolie revealed her unlikely friendship with actor Paul Mescal as a fan spotted the pair grabbing coffee together in London. The A-list actress, who is currently single after her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt, was seen chatting with the Irish actor, best known for his role as Connell in “Normal People,” inside the Almeida Café & Bar. The stars were joined by Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh, who also appeared to be engaged in the conversation. The trio met up after the mother-daughter duo watched Mescal perform as Stanley in “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the Almeida Theatre earlier that...
Distractify

Is 'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Sick? Let's Get to the Bottom of the Rumors

Amy Roloff has made quite the name for herself: She has a top reality show with Little People, Big World, she has authored multiple books, she recently celebrated one year of marriage with Chris Marek, and she's thriving in her kitchen and sharing it all on her social media. And that's not even mentioning the Roloff family drama surrounding the selling (or rather, not selling) of the farm.
OREGON STATE
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
ARIZONA STATE
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
OK! Magazine

'Counting On' Alum Jeremy Vuolo Gushes Over 'Remarkable' Wife Jinger Duggar After Critics Accuse Him Of Being 'Controlling'

Former Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo took to Instagram to marvel over how much he loves his wife, Jinger (neé Duggar) — especially in the quiet moments. "I like this picture. It’s from a few months back," he captioned a photo of the 28-year-old standing in the kitchen and browsing through her phone. "Nothing spectacular. A normal moment.""But it’s in these mundane moments that I so often find myself captivated by her," he continued. "When I look at her, I see a remarkable woman: brave, compassionate, kind, sensitive, strong, and faithful. I don’t know how I did life before I...
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Zach Roloff Reveals How He Feels About Chris Marek Taking Over Family Pumpkin Farm Private Tours

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff reacted to Matt Roloff’s decision to have ​Amy Roloff‘s husband, Chris Marek, take over the Roloff Farms’ private farm tours. In a teaser clip for the Tuesday, December 27, episode of the show shared by TLC’s Instagram, Zach, 32, asked Chris, 60, if he was still leading public tours at the family farm while having dinner with Zach’s mom, Amy, and his wife, ​Tori Roloff.
OREGON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Reality Star Dies

There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Page Six

Page Six

167K+
Followers
19K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy