Clovis, CA

KMPH.com

2 wanted for using stolen debit card, Madera police say

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera Police is now looking for two suspects who made multiple purchases using a stolen debit card throughout the Central Valley. They were spotted on surveillance cameras using the card at two different Walmart store locations in Madera and Merced. Sergeant Matthew McCombs with the...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Firearms, drug paraphernalia seized in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested, and firearms and drugs were seized at a search warrant conducted by the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET Task Force) with the Visalia Police Narcotics Department. On Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. law enforcement officials say they served a search warrant in the 1600 […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Suspects wanted following armed robbery in Dinuba

Two men are now on the run following an armed robbery in Dinuba. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. to the Corner Market regarding a robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned that two men walked into the store and demanded cash...
DINUBA, CA
KMPH.com

FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Homicide Victim in Parks at Fig Garden Shooting Identified

Fresno police have identified a 30-year-old man shot to death at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of North Fruit Avenue. Officers say that Steven Montano, 30, died after being shot shortly after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day at The Parks at Fig Garden. EMS personnel immediately...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman shot in the leg in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Reports of a gunshot prompted a call in Fresno on Tuesday night where officers responded to find a woman who had been shot in the leg according to Fresno Police Department. Around 7:47 p.m. police say they received a shot spotter activation for 10 rounds in the area of Elm and […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Neighbor Killed Fresno Man With Shot Through Apt. Wall, Police Say

Early signs suggest that a 51-year-old northwest Fresno man was shot to death Monday afternoon by a neighbor who was careless with a gun. Victor Becerra died from a single gunshot after emergency life-saving efforts failed, Fresno police said in a Tuesday news release. According to Lt. Bill Dooley, the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
TULARE, CA

