Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Man arrested in connection to 2 armed robberies, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been arrested in connection to two armed robberies in Fresno County. On Wednesday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called to an EZ Stop Mini Mart in Selma for an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies say a masked man...
KMPH.com
2 wanted for using stolen debit card, Madera police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera Police is now looking for two suspects who made multiple purchases using a stolen debit card throughout the Central Valley. They were spotted on surveillance cameras using the card at two different Walmart store locations in Madera and Merced. Sergeant Matthew McCombs with the...
Man hospitalized trying to enter Fresno County Superior Court, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who deputies say was combative and was trying to enter the Fresno County Superior Court building in Downtown Fresno – while saying he was armed and dangerous – was arrested on Thursday. Deputies say at around 12:40 p.m., 48-year-old Joshua Smith of Fresno entered the main lobby of the […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
PD: Firearms, drug paraphernalia seized in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested, and firearms and drugs were seized at a search warrant conducted by the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET Task Force) with the Visalia Police Narcotics Department. On Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. law enforcement officials say they served a search warrant in the 1600 […]
2 from Fresno arrested in Porterville with fraudulent checks, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men were arrested in Porterville for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks, police officials say. According to the authorities, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to a local bank in the city following a report of two individuals trying to cash the checks. […]
Visalia man arrested after Porterville car theft, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man from Visalia was arrested after he allegedly stole a car in Porterville, officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said. On Wednesday, shortly after 6:00 a.m., deputies say they were looking for a car that was stolen in Porterville. They added that the victim left her phone […]
KMPH.com
Suspects wanted following armed robbery in Dinuba
Two men are now on the run following an armed robbery in Dinuba. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. to the Corner Market regarding a robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned that two men walked into the store and demanded cash...
KMPH.com
Man suspected of New Year's Day murder in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is looking for a man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting on New Year's Day. Officers were called to the apartment complex near Fruit Ave. and Saginaw Way in Fresno for the report of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Fresno police officer crashes into fire hydrant during chase
Fresno police are searching for a suspect that led officers on a chase, ending with one crashing into a fire hydrant.
Man shot and killed in Tulare's first homicide of 2023 identified, suspect arrested
The man who was shot and killed in Tulare's first homicide of 2023 has been identified.
GV Wire
Homicide Victim in Parks at Fig Garden Shooting Identified
Fresno police have identified a 30-year-old man shot to death at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of North Fruit Avenue. Officers say that Steven Montano, 30, died after being shot shortly after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day at The Parks at Fig Garden. EMS personnel immediately...
IDENTIFIED: Victim of Fresno’s first homicide of 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Sunday afternoon has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say that shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers and EMS responded to 4025 North Fruit Avenue, The Parks at Fig Garden, regarding a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located 30-year-old […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed when running across Fresno intersection
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a vehicle while running across a Fresno intersection on Monday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. According to the police 30-year-old Zulema Arambula of Fresno was struck by a vehicle when she was running across the intersection on Shields and Anna […]
Suspect who fired shot that went through apartment wall, killing man, identified
A suspect has been identified after a stray bullet from a neighboring apartment unit killed a man.
Woman shot in the leg in southwest Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Reports of a gunshot prompted a call in Fresno on Tuesday night where officers responded to find a woman who had been shot in the leg according to Fresno Police Department. Around 7:47 p.m. police say they received a shot spotter activation for 10 rounds in the area of Elm and […]
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM: Police look for 2 suspects in Fresno theft
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help to identify two suspects of a theft at a local business. Police say on Monday, December 12, 2022, two men entered the Botines Charros business that is located at 3623 West Shaw Avenue and walked around the store for several minutes. […]
GV Wire
Neighbor Killed Fresno Man With Shot Through Apt. Wall, Police Say
Early signs suggest that a 51-year-old northwest Fresno man was shot to death Monday afternoon by a neighbor who was careless with a gun. Victor Becerra died from a single gunshot after emergency life-saving efforts failed, Fresno police said in a Tuesday news release. According to Lt. Bill Dooley, the...
Woman hit by car in Fresno, in critical condition, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is in the hospital after she was running across a busy intersection where she was then struck by a vehicle on Monday, according to the Fresno Police department. According to police around 6:20 p.m., they received a call of a vehicle versus a pedestrian. Police also say a witness […]
PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
Comments / 0