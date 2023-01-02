Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
WWFT Approves Travel Requests For CARES Coordinator
Two travel requests for training were approved Tuesday by the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Board for CARES (Community Assistance, Resources, Emergency Services) Coordinator Mikaela Bixler, but the information she gets from the trips will help others. EMS Chief Chris Fancil said Bixler’s Jan. 18 trip to Fort Wayne will be for...
rvbusiness.com
RVBusiness, G&G Media Group Moves to Downtown Elkhart
G&G Media Group LLC, publishers of RVBusiness and Woodall’s Campground Magazine, have relocated into new offices in Downtown Elkhart, Ind. Formerly the TaigMarks building, the new location will allow us to better serve our clients while remaining in the heart of the RV Capitol of the World. Our new...
casscountyonline.com
1/4/23: Update from Logansport Community School Corporation
Last Updated on January 4, 2023 by Logansport Community School Corporation. At approximately 8:20 this morning we were notified that a suspicious object was found inside an exterior light pole by a worker in the rear parking lot of Logansport Intermediate School at 1600 Chase Road. The building was immediately evacuated and dispatch was contacted. Logansport Police Department, Logansport Fire Department, Cass County Sherriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, and Cass County EMS all responded.
abc57.com
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
Times-Union Newspaper
Hogan Is January 2023 Kosciusko County Veteran Of The Month
The first-ever U.S. Naval Academy appointment from Warsaw Community High School is the January 2023 Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month. Gerald “Jerry” Hogan was recognized with the award Tuesday during the Kosciusko County Commissioners meeting. In announcing the award, Kosciusko County Veteran Service Officer Darryl McDowell read...
Times-Union Newspaper
Redevelopment Commission Discusses Next Steps For Proposed TIF
Kosciusko County Redevelopment Commission discussed Tuesday their current standing on and next steps for the South Shore residential tax increment financing (TIF) district and proposed Etna Green residential TIF. TIF districts allow tax revenues to be captured and used for a specific purpose. As Etna Green does not have their...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mentone Receives National Opioid Settlement Payment
MENTONE – Mentone recently received its first payment from a national opioid settlement. During Wednesday’s Mentone Town Council meeting, Clerk-Treasurer Amanda Yaprak said the town received $3,023.36 as part of an agreement reached between a coalition of attorneys general and Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.
Times-Union Newspaper
Braxton Chase McGuire
Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. He was born on Aug. 22, 2004, in Marion County, to Michelle Lynn Hopkins McGuire and Joshua Joseph McGuire. Braxton’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7...
Times-Union Newspaper
Jalaine K. Anderson
MENTONE – Jalaine K. Anderson, 85, of Warsaw, and formerly of Mentone, passed at 11:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at the Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Jalaine was born on Oct. 10, 1937, in Kosciusko County, to the late Harry E. and Buthene G. Bowser Smythe. She was a 1955 graduate of Mentone High School. She had worked for Word Inc. and Flexhaust as a shipping clerk. She also worked for Hallmark Party Shop as a sales clerk.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Fugitive Arrested In Indiana
Another member of the Livingston County “Most Wanted” list has been arrested, this time in the state of Indiana. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says 48-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist has been arrested in Grant County, Indiana on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Probation Violation on an original charge of class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance. Bond denied by the Court on the case.
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest in Home Improvement Fraud
(La Porte County, IN) - A local handyman is accused of taking thousands of dollars but not doing the work he was given the money to do. Jeff Gidley, 31, is charged with fraud. According to court documents, the man received more than three thousand dollars in advance to remodel a kitchen on Monroe St. in La Porte. He was also allegedly paid over $18,000 in advance for improvements to a home in Michigan City. According to court documents, the money was supposed to go for materials needed for the work, which was never done.
Times-Union Newspaper
William E. ‘Bill’ Young
SYRACUSE – William E. "Bill" Young, 82, of Leesburg, passed away on Dec. 31, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. He was born on May 4, 1940, in Knightstown, to Robert and Emily Walker Young. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Bill was a longtime member of the Syracuse American Legion Post 223. He retired from Delco/GM.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ira Donald Lewis
NORTH MANCHESTER – Ira Donald Lewis, 90, North Manchester, formerly of Claypool, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 1, 2023, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. Born near Claypool, on Feb. 3, 1932, Ira was the son of the late Elbert F. and...
Your News Local
Wabash City Police announce Captain Honeycutt retirement
WABASH, IN- The Wabash City Police Department announced the retirement of Captain Jerry D. Honeycutt. Jerry joined the Wabash City Police Department on May 04, 1990. Captain Honeycutt was a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy class 90-103. During Captain Honeycutt’s career, he held the rank of Patrolman, Sergeant, and Captain. During Captain Honeycutt’s career, he has helped train over forty-four new officers. Captain Honeycutt has had extensive training in law enforcement such as IDACS/NCIC, Datamaster, Taser, Advanced Traffic Law, Ident-a-kit, Railroad School, Drug Investigations, Child Molest Investigations, Supervisor School, and hundreds of other schools. Captain Honeycutt was a bicycle patrol officer and department sniper. Captain Honeycutt has worked all three shifts in his career. Captain Honeycutt has worked under five Mayors and seven police chiefs. Captain Honeycutt’s official last day as a member of the police department is February 28, 2023. The Wabash City Police Department thanks him for over thirty-two years of service to the citizens of Wabash.
Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
