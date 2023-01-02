Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — At the start of the new year, Virginia’s minimum wage jumped by a dollar.

The new minimum wage has now gone from $11 to $12 per hour. While some workers say it was necessary, some small business owners say this could eventually mean higher prices for customers.

Coffee shop employee, Tori Marulanda told WFXR, “I think it’s just going to help a lot of people who feel like they’re really just living paycheck to paycheck and not really living and more so just surviving. I think it’s going to give a lot more people more wiggle room.”

Recent worker shortages have pushed more businesses to offer competitive salaries. Now that it’s 2023, those still offering minimum wage will have to offer a little more.

JP Hattersley, who works in Roanoke said, “We’ve seen prices continuously go up and they’re only going to continue to go up, everything from gas to groceries. It’s probably a necessity. It’s going to be needed throughout the community.”

The general manager of a larger retailer, Mast General Stores, Oliva King tells WFXR they were already ahead of it, making sure staff were taken care of in advance.

“Besides the hourly pay, we do bonuses and have a great benefit plan. So it’s really just in line with what we’ve always been doing,” said King.

Director of Operations for Martin’s and Sidecar restaurants, Jason Martin says his starting salary for workers is a few dollars more than minimum wage, but if the minimum continues to climb in coming years, it’ll cost more to dine out.

“It just drives the cost up because I have to pass that along. So where two years ago, hamburgers were 12..13..14, if they keep pushing it you’re going to have 18, 19, 20 dollar hamburgers,” said Martin. He added, “I hope they’ll pump the breaks on it a little bit and let the market correct itself and see if everyone can make a living but I’m totally in favor of everyone making a fair living wage.”

There is a possibility Virginia’s minimum wage could go up to $15 per hour by 2025. However, the General Assembly will have to reenact the law to approve each bump in pay.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.