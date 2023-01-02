ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

TheDailyBeast

Matt Gaetz Threatens to Resign Over McCarthy’s Speaker Fight

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is so committed to opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s flailing House speaker bid that he offered to resign from Congress Thursday night if a faction of Democrats were to vote with Republicans to allow a more “moderate” member of the GOP to take the gavel.Appearing on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, Gaetz was asked about his interactions with Democrats on the House floor, many of which were caught on film and spurred curiosity online.“My conversations with Democrats have largely been about making sure that they don’t leave the floor for dinner or fundraisers or whatnot. We need...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Shapiro taps Republican targeted by Trump for top state elections job

Democrat Josh Shapiro, the incoming Pennsylvania governor, announced Thursday that he has selected Republican Al Schmidt, a leading opponent of former President Donald Trump's efforts to disrupt the counting of votes in 2020, to become secretary of the commonwealth, the state's top elections official. Schmidt was the lone Republican on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

