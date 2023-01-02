Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Mentone Receives National Opioid Settlement Payment
MENTONE – Mentone recently received its first payment from a national opioid settlement. During Wednesday’s Mentone Town Council meeting, Clerk-Treasurer Amanda Yaprak said the town received $3,023.36 as part of an agreement reached between a coalition of attorneys general and Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.
Times-Union Newspaper
Braxton Chase McGuire
Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. He was born on Aug. 22, 2004, in Marion County, to Michelle Lynn Hopkins McGuire and Joshua Joseph McGuire. Braxton’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7...
casscountyonline.com
1/4/23: Update from Logansport Community School Corporation
Last Updated on January 4, 2023 by Logansport Community School Corporation. At approximately 8:20 this morning we were notified that a suspicious object was found inside an exterior light pole by a worker in the rear parking lot of Logansport Intermediate School at 1600 Chase Road. The building was immediately evacuated and dispatch was contacted. Logansport Police Department, Logansport Fire Department, Cass County Sherriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, and Cass County EMS all responded.
abc57.com
City officials unhappy with downtown South Bend "grocery store" progress
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A soft opening of a grocery store at 300 E. Lasalle in downtown South Bend has both city officials and residents concerned about the lack of progress. The housing project was started in 2015 by Matthews LLC. Since then, it's received $5 million in funding from the city and has failed to meet two deadlines for a completed grocery store.
max983.net
Elected Officials Sworn in for 2023
Article submitted by Jamie Fleury, The Pilot News Staff Writer. Newly elected officials took their Oath of Office on Thursday morning in Marshall County Superior Court No. 3 with Honorable Judge Matthew Sarber officiating. Officials who took their Oath of Office Thursday were Stan Klotz, Robert Huff, Todd Huff, Marie...
hometownnewsnow.com
Good Response to Dumpster Program
(La Porte, IN) - The dumpster program in the city of La Porte is over for the season. It will resume in the spring. The dumpsters are made available in the spring, summer and fall for residents to dispose of things like old furniture and mattresses. La Porte Code Enforcement...
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Fugitive Arrested In Indiana
Another member of the Livingston County “Most Wanted” list has been arrested, this time in the state of Indiana. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says 48-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist has been arrested in Grant County, Indiana on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Probation Violation on an original charge of class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance. Bond denied by the Court on the case.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Jalaine K. Anderson
MENTONE – Jalaine K. Anderson, 85, of Warsaw, and formerly of Mentone, passed at 11:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at the Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Jalaine was born on Oct. 10, 1937, in Kosciusko County, to the late Harry E. and Buthene G. Bowser Smythe. She was a 1955 graduate of Mentone High School. She had worked for Word Inc. and Flexhaust as a shipping clerk. She also worked for Hallmark Party Shop as a sales clerk.
Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest in Home Improvement Fraud
(La Porte County, IN) - A local handyman is accused of taking thousands of dollars but not doing the work he was given the money to do. Jeff Gidley, 31, is charged with fraud. According to court documents, the man received more than three thousand dollars in advance to remodel a kitchen on Monroe St. in La Porte. He was also allegedly paid over $18,000 in advance for improvements to a home in Michigan City. According to court documents, the money was supposed to go for materials needed for the work, which was never done.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ira Donald Lewis
NORTH MANCHESTER – Ira Donald Lewis, 90, North Manchester, formerly of Claypool, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 1, 2023, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. Born near Claypool, on Feb. 3, 1932, Ira was the son of the late Elbert F. and...
abc57.com
Disappointment and controversy over opening of grocery store at downtown high-rise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The 300 East LaSalle project was set to be a new cornerstone of downtown South Bend. Developed by Matthews LLC—responsible for dozens of other downtown projects—the building was set to feature multi-family apartments and a parking garage, along with a grocery store and a pharmacy, located right on the St. Joe River.
