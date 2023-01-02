ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Woman’s AirTag tracks suitcase at apartment complex and McDonald’s as United insists it’s safe in ‘wild’ messages

A woman has gone viral online after she documented her missing luggage’s wild adventure, from an apartment complex to a McDonald’s, after United Airlines lost her suitcase.On Thursday 28 December, Valerie Szybala arrived in Washington, DC after transferring flights in Chicago, Illinois through United Airlines. Upon landing, she was informed through the United app that her bag had been delayed. The app said her luggage would arrive in DC on Friday and gave her the option to have her belongings delivered.“I said OK, and that was a big mistake,” she told The Independent. “The third-party company that they contracted...
Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’

One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
Idaho jail will try to accommodate Bryan Kohberger’s vegan diet: report

The Idaho jail holding accused college student killer Bryan Kohberger will attempt to accommodate his vegan diet, but won’t buy any new kitchen equipment to cook his prison meals, according to a report. Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles told NewsNation Latah County Jail staff is trying to satisfy the quadruple homicide suspect’s dietary needs, “but we are not going to buy new pots and pans or anything like that.” The sheriff’s comment comes almost a week after an exclusive report in The Post where a former aunt said relatives of Kohberger had to purchase “new pots and pans because he would not eat...
