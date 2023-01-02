A woman has gone viral online after she documented her missing luggage’s wild adventure, from an apartment complex to a McDonald’s, after United Airlines lost her suitcase.On Thursday 28 December, Valerie Szybala arrived in Washington, DC after transferring flights in Chicago, Illinois through United Airlines. Upon landing, she was informed through the United app that her bag had been delayed. The app said her luggage would arrive in DC on Friday and gave her the option to have her belongings delivered.“I said OK, and that was a big mistake,” she told The Independent. “The third-party company that they contracted...

