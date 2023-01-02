Local veteran’s home ruined by burst pipe

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Vietnam veteran Edward Nichols lost heat on Dec. 23, just before dangerously cold temperatures swept over Southwest Virginia. He and his wife were forced to leave their home and when they returned two days later, they discovered things had gotten a lot worse.

Nichols says he found at least six inches of water in the basement, and water damage throughout both the upper floors. Clothes, photos, and furniture were soaked, and the ceiling was caved in.

As Nichols walked through his house on Monday, the rugs still squelched and leaked water under his feet.

“If we was here we could’ve probably stopped a lot of that water, but it was cold. We couldn’t stay here,” said Nichols.

Nichols, who also underwent surgery for a growth in his head and is living off social security, says he can’t afford to do the repairs needed. The furnace is still out of commission, and his home is still soaked.

Nichols and his wife need help to get their home fixed so they can move back in.

If you or anyone you know may be able to help with their heating and plumbing issues, please reach out to us at news@wfxrtv.com and we can put you in touch with him.

