Georgia witness says UFO sighting not worth $700 expenseRoger MarshSavannah, GA
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies sayZoey FieldsSavannah, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SavannahTed RiversSavannah, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
wtoc.com
How to make shrimp & grits
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ephrim Edwards calls himself “The Bald Chef.”. The personal chef and caterer from Savannah is steadily building his clientele in Savannah - and also uses his business to support those less fortunate than him. He is in the kitchen showing us how to make shrimp...
wtoc.com
Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you haven’t started your resolution of getting active outdoors you have a chance this weekend. The 11th Annual Yates-Astro Resolution Race and Trail Run is this weekend, and here to tell us all about it is Betty Youles who is the chair for this year’s event.
WJCL
The Holland House Restaurant to close
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime popular restaurant will close its doors at the end of the month. The Holland House on East 68th Street announced on its Facebook page it would be closing that current location at the end of January. The restaurant, which was packed during its lunch...
wtoc.com
Oy Vey 5K happening this Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If running was on your list of New Year’s resolutions... you could get an early gauge of where you stand by running a 5K this weekend. And hopefully it won’t have you saying “Oy Vey” when you finish. But that is the...
WJCL
After 3 years, the MLK Day Parade is back
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After three years, the Savannah Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is back. We are about a week and a half away from the MLK Day Parade once again making its way down the streets of Savannah. This year the grand marshals of the parade will...
wtoc.com
Upcoming events in Pooler for 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler has some big events coming to the city this year. And the chamber of commerce wants to make sure you can take full advantage of what they have to offer. Today i’m joined by Courtney Rawlins, the Executive Director for the Pooler...
MLK Observance Day Association parade returning to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah MLK Observance Day Association will be holding its first parade since 2020. The event is set to take place throughout the city’s Historic District at 10 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Monday, Jan. 16. Deborah Adams, president of the MLK Observance Day Association, said it’s exciting […]
blufftonsun.com
Three doors open, while four legends shift to next chapters
Winter in the Lowcountry typically sees a lull in the new business calendar, but that was back in the days when brick and mortar ruled the roost. We have plenty to discuss, both new businesses and some fond farewells. Welcome, welcome!. Parker’s Kitchen, 5 Oliver Court, Bluffton, 843-901-2280, parkerskitchen.com: You’ve...
wtoc.com
Hate Ends Now: Cattle car exhibit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holocaust Remembrance Day is coming up later this month, but starting Wednesday, you can take a journey back to that time. The Hate Ends Now Tour will be in Savannah for the next several days and give visitors an immersive exhibit back in time. Here is...
wtoc.com
Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: CURE Childhood Cancer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. Mandy Garola and Allena Cox joined Afternoon Break to talk about their efforts.
WJCL
Hilton Head Island locals and tourists mourn loss of celebrity canine Maverick
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In this week's Lowcountry Living, I’m showing you how a Hilton Head icon is being remembered for the love and joy he spread to everyone. Hilton Head is known for its beautiful beaches, golf courses, tennis, fishing and seafood. But for many tourists,...
wtoc.com
The newest old house in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hills-Galloway House looks like a perfect fit here in Savannah. “Pretty much the original building is completely intact,” says the home’s owner Peter Galloway. It’s a home full of history. “The rafters are original...you have huge HL hinges they’re from about 1720...the...
wtoc.com
‘This is gonna be a thoughtful process:’ Historic Savannah continues work on restoring Virginia Jackson Kiah House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Preservation efforts are underway for the Virginia Jackson Kiah House. Her home served as an art museum during segregation and Historic Savannah has plans to restore it after the home fell into disrepair. What’s it going to be? That’s a question many people have been asking....
connectsavannah.com
Dave & Buster's coming to Pooler?
Is a Dave & Buster's location coming to Pooler? According to a social media post by Pooler City Councilwoman Karen L. Williams, the popular entertainment and dining franchise will petition the council to open a location at the Tanger Outlets at I-95 and Pooler Parkway. In the post, Williams stated...
Glass recycling returning to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than five years without, glass recycling is returning to Savannah. Last year, Savannah City Council approved an agreement to bring the program back to the city. “I’m excited to share that this program is officially online,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in his weekly press conference. The details of […]
blufftonsun.com
General manager named for Hilton Head National RV Resort
Kyle Train has been named general manager of Hilton Head National RV Resort in Bluffton, with responsibility for daily operations of the 97-acre RV resort that opened earlier this year. The promotion of Train was announced in December by Bill Layman, vice president of operations for Scratch Golf Inc. Scratch...
wtoc.com
Special groundbreaking in Garden City for Habitat for Humanity
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - “Build Homes, Community and Hope” - that’s the motto for the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. They’re on a mission to secure safe and affordable housing for low-income working families looking to achieve their goals to homeownership. A special groundbreaking in...
yourislandnews.com
Get ready to get up and dance
The Northern Beaufort County Boys & Girls Clubs are hosting the Voices of Classic Soul Motown Dance Party from 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 at at Tabby Place at 913 Port Republic Street. Come celebrate the voices of Motown with Joe Coleman, Joe Blunt, and Theo Peeples –...
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
