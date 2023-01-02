ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessieville, AR

KATV

'No prior warning:' Jessieville School District, nearby area hit by confirmed tornado

JESSIEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Update 1:00 p.m.:. The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that the storm that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon was a tornado. The town of Jessieville was one of two areas in the state that potentially were hit by a tornado. The Garland County Sheriff's Office said 14 homes, three commercial buildings, and seven other buildings at Jessieville School District were damaged.
JESSIEVILLE, AR
news9.com

Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana

Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
LOUISIANA STATE
THV11

Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South

(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
JESSIEVILLE, AR
KTLO

