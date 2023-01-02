Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Caught on video: Tornado rolls through Arkansas high school on students' return from winter break
The National Weather Service Office in Little Rock surveyed the damage and determined an EF-1 tornado impacted Jessieville High School in Garland County, Arkansas.
KATV
'No prior warning:' Jessieville School District, nearby area hit by confirmed tornado
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Update 1:00 p.m.:. The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that the storm that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon was a tornado. The town of Jessieville was one of two areas in the state that potentially were hit by a tornado. The Garland County Sheriff's Office said 14 homes, three commercial buildings, and seven other buildings at Jessieville School District were damaged.
news9.com
Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana
Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns
MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
Jessieville community hit Monday by severe weather
A series of storms passing through Arkansas Monday left major damage in the town of Jessieville.
KATV
Arkansas town hit by powerful storms causing power outages and school damage
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As storms move through the state, severe weather and damage has been reported in areas of Arkansas. Our meteorologists Todd Yakoubian and James Bryant are tracking the storms that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon that could possibly have been a tornado. Many residents of the area...
National Weather Service categorizes Jessieville tornado as EF1
The National Weather Service has categorized the tornado that tore through Jessieville on Monday as an EF1.
deltadailynews.com
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported
The South was slammed after a dangerous and multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek Monday across Louisiana and Arkansas, and there's more nasty weather on tap for the region Tuesday.
Benton receives $400K grant to expand The Benton Belt trail system
Benton-area outdoor enthusiasts received good news with the announcement of funding to expand its around-the-city trail system.
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
Experts encourage having more than one resource to be severe weather aware
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Emergency management teams across the state have been keeping a close eye on the weather, including Saline County’s team, who has been monitoring it closely since last Friday. “When this occurs, we bring our staff to stand by, we enter an area of preparedness...
Keeping Arkansas college students, staff safe during shooter threats
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As college kids prepare to head back to school, we look into a topic that is on a lot of parents' minds. It's a worst-case scenario, but one we have seen happen across the country: a shooting on college campuses. Thomas Forcum is the SGA...
KTLO
Possibility of severe weather returns Monday
As the Twin Lakes Area has transitioned into the new year, conditions are starting off mild and warm, but that may not last for long. A possibility of severe weather is expected for Monday. Meteorologist Jeff Hood of the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says main threat...
Arkansas is 44th in U.S. for life expectancy, 41st in ER wait times according to study
According to a recent study, those wishing to live to a ripe old age and not wait in line at the emergency room may want to consider a state other than Arkansas.
Student arrested for threatening Atkins High School with shooting
ATKINS, Ark. — The hallways and classrooms of Atkins High School were mostly empty on Wednesday— after many families made the decision to keep their students home when threats were found written in a boy's bathroom. "A lot of parents took advantage of that and kept them home,...
Power restored after large-scale outage in downtown Little Rock
A large portion of downtown Little Rock is without power on Sunday morning.
Conway restaurant reopens doors after being closed for most of 2022
A restaurant in Conway is reopening its doors after being closed most of last year.
Little Rock wants to use 2023 budget to increase salaries
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As we begin the new year, the capital city will be running under a new budget which was approved by the Board of Directors in their last meeting of 2022. In this year's budget, the city focused on increasing salaries to help Little Rock be...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Bismarck (AR) Firefighters Banged Up in Wreck
Bismarck (AR) Fire Protection Association reported on Facebook that it had an unfortunate Friday morning while one of its trucks was in route to a structure fire, the department reported on Facebook. “Two firefighters were on board at the time of the wreck. Luckily they are only a little banged...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0