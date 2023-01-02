Read full article on original website
Madison Daily Leader
Steve Drew
Steve Drew, age 56, of Egan, SD, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Avera McKennan Hospital after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 7 at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Colman Cemetery. Online register book is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
County OKs 2023 board assignments
The beginning of the new year marks a fresh start for Lake County commissioners as they approve meeting dates, salaries and other business to set the stage for 2023. One of the main items at their first meeting on Tuesday was the approval of board assignments and department liaisons. These positions cover a wide area from the Chamber of Commerce to the sheriff to the highways and more.
DVC Classic pairings released
The Dakota Valley Conference Boys Basketball Classic will take place at Colman-Egan High School in Colman on Jan. 14. Nine games will be played with teams from South Dakota and Minnesota making the trip to Colman for a day full of basketball matchups. The action will start with an 11...
County snow plow driver dies while clearing road
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnehaha County snow plow driver has died while clearing a road. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported that the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying the driver was helping a sheriff's deputy clear around about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when the driver suffered a medical emergency.
Venhuizen to leave Board of Regents
PIERRE – The South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) announced Tuesday that Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls resigned from his current position on the board. “It has been my great honor to serve these past few years as a member of the South Dakota Board of Regents. South Dakota’s universities and special schools are important assets to our state, and they are rightly a source of pride for many South Dakotans,” said Venhuizen.
Noem picks Mitchell superintendent to be education secretary
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed the superintendent of the Mitchell School District to be the next Department of Education secretary. Joe Graves will assume his new role on Jan. 10. He replaces Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has taken a...
