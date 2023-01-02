ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Metro News

Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Several West Virginia counties under flood warning into Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has flood warnings in effect for several counties in West Virginia into Tuesday night while the state Emergency Management Division said it had received reports of flooding in the Northern Panhandle. The warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. for Marshall, Wetzel,...
WIRT COUNTY, WV
Metro News

West Milford man charged in major water loss

WEST MILFORD, W.Va. — A Harrison County man has been charged after police allege he damaged water equipment that resulted in the loss of 30,000 gallons of water in the town of West Milford. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of disturbance at a...
WEST MILFORD, WV
Metro News

Students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Ohio County

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — Fifteen Ohio County students were taken to Wheeling Hospital as a precautionary measure after a Wednesday morning school bus wreck. The crash happened on Dixons Run Road near Triadelphia. Gov. Jim Justice said during his Wednesday media briefing that the bus went over an embankment and...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fetal remains discovered in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Police in Buckhannon are investigating a report of fetal remains recovered from the back of a business there. Authorities said the remains were found behind a building on Island Avenue along the Buckhannon River at around 8 p.m. Monday. The remains, which were in an unknown...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Metro News

Anmoore business suspected in Elk Creek spill

ANMOORE, W.Va. — An Anmoore company is being investigated in connection with a chemical spill on the Elk Creek on Thursday. The state Department of Environment Protection said in a Tuesday statement that it inspected an outflow structure at Amsted Graphite Material in Anmoore and found additional material leaking.
ANMOORE, WV
Metro News

Morgantown four-day work week gets favorable reviews

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A four-day work week that’s been in effect in Morgantown for more than two years is getting a favorable review. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Doddridge County man charged after shootout with police

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Doddridge County man has been indicted on a federal firearm charges after a May 2022 shootout with police. Richard Edward America, III, 45, of Salem, was charged by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small arsenal of weapons despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence. He was also indicted for unregistered possession of silencers.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man arrested on abuse charge

TUNNELTON, W.Va. — A Preston County man is behind bars facing domestic abuse charges and a Preston County woman is on life support following the Monday incident. Deputies from the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were investigating a report of an unresponsive female when they observed Leonard Baker, 47, of Tunnelton, and the female victim through the window of an outbuilding.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

