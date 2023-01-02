Read full article on original website
Three Guys Before The Game – Kansas & Kerchev-ALE Preview (Episode 431)
WVU (10-4 stumbled and bumbled on the road at Kansas State and Oklahoma State to open Big 12 play. The Mountaineers now return home for games with the Jayhawks and Baylor Bears. It’s time for Big Boy Big 12 basketball. In this episode, the “Guys” breakdown Saturday’s matchup. Brad...
Season enters critical stage for Mountaineers after consecutive losses in similar fashion
STILLWATER, Okla. — There were moments when Erik Stevenson was the best player on the floor on Monday’s clash between West Virginia and Oklahoma State. He led the Mountaineers with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor and he scored nine consecutive points to give WVU a second-half lead after they trailed by 13.
Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
Hawks hopeful experience gained at Grafton and from other challenges that await will pay dividends down the line
Dating back to the start of last season, South Harrison’s boys basketball program has lost only twice over its last 31 games. One of those occurrences came last March 15, when the Hawks’ first appearance in the state tournament since 1999 proved to be short-lived as they fell to Ravenswood in a Class AA quarterfinal, 49-46.
North Marion starts strong, never looks back in runaway win over Buckhannon-Upshur
RACHEL, W.Va. — Veteran North Marion girls basketball coach Michael Parrish felt as though his team had made the most of extended time between games leading up to Wednesday’s matchup with Buckhannon-Upshur. Still, with the Huskies playing for the first time since December 22, Parrish wasn’t exactly sure...
Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
Several West Virginia counties under flood warning into Tuesday night
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has flood warnings in effect for several counties in West Virginia into Tuesday night while the state Emergency Management Division said it had received reports of flooding in the Northern Panhandle. The warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. for Marshall, Wetzel,...
West Milford man charged in major water loss
WEST MILFORD, W.Va. — A Harrison County man has been charged after police allege he damaged water equipment that resulted in the loss of 30,000 gallons of water in the town of West Milford. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of disturbance at a...
Students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Ohio County
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — Fifteen Ohio County students were taken to Wheeling Hospital as a precautionary measure after a Wednesday morning school bus wreck. The crash happened on Dixons Run Road near Triadelphia. Gov. Jim Justice said during his Wednesday media briefing that the bus went over an embankment and...
Fetal remains discovered in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Police in Buckhannon are investigating a report of fetal remains recovered from the back of a business there. Authorities said the remains were found behind a building on Island Avenue along the Buckhannon River at around 8 p.m. Monday. The remains, which were in an unknown...
Anmoore business suspected in Elk Creek spill
ANMOORE, W.Va. — An Anmoore company is being investigated in connection with a chemical spill on the Elk Creek on Thursday. The state Department of Environment Protection said in a Tuesday statement that it inspected an outflow structure at Amsted Graphite Material in Anmoore and found additional material leaking.
Morgantown four-day work week gets favorable reviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A four-day work week that’s been in effect in Morgantown for more than two years is getting a favorable review. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
Doddridge County man charged after shootout with police
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Doddridge County man has been indicted on a federal firearm charges after a May 2022 shootout with police. Richard Edward America, III, 45, of Salem, was charged by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small arsenal of weapons despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence. He was also indicted for unregistered possession of silencers.
Man arrested on abuse charge
TUNNELTON, W.Va. — A Preston County man is behind bars facing domestic abuse charges and a Preston County woman is on life support following the Monday incident. Deputies from the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were investigating a report of an unresponsive female when they observed Leonard Baker, 47, of Tunnelton, and the female victim through the window of an outbuilding.
