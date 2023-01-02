The Syracuse Orange head into tonight’s game against the Louisville Cardinals with a record of 9-5. They will need to finish with a 13-4 record over the rest of the ACC schedule to avoid heading into the post-season with at least 10 losses for the eight time in the last nine seasons. When they look across the court at tonight’s opponent, they should be wary because it’s a path Syracuse does not want to veer down.

