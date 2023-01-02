Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse lacrosse: women ranked No. 6 in preseason poll, men unranked
It’s only the first week of the new year, but if you think that’s going to stop brand new college lacrosse content from coming your way, then you might have forgotten how early this spring sport starts. On Tuesday, USA Lacrosse Magazine released the Nike/USA Lacrosse Division I...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Seniors keep Orange from losing at Louisville
The Syracuse Orange survived against the Louisville Cardinals. It wasn’t pretty, but the Orange avoided a loss that would have ended any NCAA Tournament hopes in the first game in 2023. Leading the way down the stretch were the two senior starters, Joe Girard and Jesse Edwards. With ten...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: What to Watch for versus Pittsburgh
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (10-4, 1-2) hopes to avoid losing three straight games for the first time this season. The Orange will have a chance to redeem itself Thursday night in its matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-7, 0-3). Syracuse is coming off back-to-back single-digit losses to Louisville and NC State, while Pittsburgh looks to bounce back after consecutive defeats to Wake Forest and Miami. Last season, the Panthers finished 11-19 overall and just 2-16 against the ACC.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: what history says about the Orange’s 2023 outlook
One of our recent pieces on the TNIAAM site pointed to the same conclusion about the 2022 Syracuse Orange football season: clearly successful given the context of this program. After three straight losing seasons, Syracuse finished 7-6 and clinched a spot in a bowl game for the first time since...
nunesmagician.com
Expanding the NCAA Tournament could make it better
With the Syracuse Orange looking as though they might be excluded from the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year, fans might be interested in the latest NCAA recommendation. The NCAA Transformation Committee made a number of recommendations this week. While there are some great inclusions (four-year scholarships, allowing schools...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Escaping mediocrity is the goal for 2023
The Syracuse Orange head into tonight’s game against the Louisville Cardinals with a record of 9-5. They will need to finish with a 13-4 record over the rest of the ACC schedule to avoid heading into the post-season with at least 10 losses for the eight time in the last nine seasons. When they look across the court at tonight’s opponent, they should be wary because it’s a path Syracuse does not want to veer down.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange narrowly avoid upset by Cardinals, rally for 70-69 victory
That was certainly one of the basketball games of all time. The Syracuse Orange began 2023 with another slow start, and what could have been disastrous defeat at the hands of 2-12 Louisville ended up as a one-point win over said lackluster ACC opponent. This was a very ugly team...
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Louisville Cardinals
The Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1) men’s basketball team looks to make it two wins in a row when they take on the Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3) at the YUM! Center. If you haven’t heard this game is now moved to ESPNNEWS. Syracuse needs to avoid losing to the...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Louisville
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (9-5, 2-1) begins the new year on a lighter note as it prepares to take on its easiest ACC opponent of the season in the Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3). Syracuse looks to secure back-to-back wins against the bottom of its conference, while Louisville...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Louisville
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (9-5, 2-1) heads down south to compete against the Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3), the ACC’s worst team by record to date. The Orange hope to secure its second-straight ACC win before they head to #13 Virginia next weekend. Tip-off between the Orange...
nunesmagician.com
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Louisville
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Let’s hope 2023 gets off to a rousing start for the Syracuse Orange. Up next for the Orange are. Students: 14,309 students who recognize that Louisville is a volleyball school. The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET) College basketball is full of metrics...
