..HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Jackson County. For the warning, the southern Rogue Valley from Talent southward to Ashland and the hills around Ashland. For the advisory, all other areas. This includes the communities of Medford, White City, Applegate, Jacksonville and Gold Hill and highways 140, 238, I-5 and 62. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO