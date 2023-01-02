Read full article on original website
SFGate
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM PST. * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County including the Shasta valley from. Montague south. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory begins Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are possible. Higher winds are expected at higher elevations. The Advisory...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 1/5 – High Wind Warnings Continue: Watch for Falling Trees and Power Lines, Power Outage At Medford Airport Delays Some Flights
..HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Jackson County. For the warning, the southern Rogue Valley from Talent southward to Ashland and the hills around Ashland. For the advisory, all other areas. This includes the communities of Medford, White City, Applegate, Jacksonville and Gold Hill and highways 140, 238, I-5 and 62. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.
mybasin.com
PACIFIC POWER READIES RESOURCES TO RESPOND TO POTENTIAL SERVICE INTERRUPTIONS DUE TO FORECASTED HIGH WINDS
MEDFORD, Ore. — January 4, 2023 — A forecasted weather system could produce strong winds from northern California into southern Oregon today through Thursday evening. High winds and already saturated soil could increase the potential for power outages over the next 24 hours. Pacific Power’s meteorology team is...
jacksoncountyor.org
High Wind Warning & Advisory in Effect for Jackson County: Watch for Falling Trees and Power Lines (Photo)
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and Jackson County Roads Department has responded to multiple traffic hazard calls throughout the County for fallen trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected throughout today and tomorrow. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. At...
KDRV
Pacific Power responds to wind storm power outages, expects more through tomorrow
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Regional electricity utility Pacific Power says today it has crews in place getting ready for power outages related to windy weather today and tomorrow. Pacific Power’s says its meteorology team is monitoring a storm and its field personnel are preparing to respond to wind-related service interruptions for the storm which is forecast to linger across Oregon and Northern California through Thursday evening.
KDRV
Medford airport is working to get flights back on schedule after power outage
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's airport says its electrical power is back in full after a power outage there "for an extended time today." The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport's office says the airport's emergency backup power system engaged and worked as planned though "this system does not cover 100% of required power for the Airport."
KTVL
Traffic safety projects in the Rogue Valley to kick off the new year
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation and Knife River Construction is starting two safety projects at two high crash intersections in the Rogue Valley. In White City, a $1.7 million intersection improvement is planned to start on Jan. 9 at Oregon 140 at Lakeview Drive. The intersection will see new turn lanes built for traffic turning off the highway and onto Lakeview Drive.
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/3 – 74 Year Old Woman Charged In New Year’s Eve Shooting In Ruch, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Declares Crisis
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. 74 Year Old Woman Charged In New Year’s Eve Shooting In Ruch. The suspect in Saturday’s shooting was lodged in the Jackson...
Fatal head-on crash blocks Juniper Canyon Rd. at Paulina Hwy.; 2nd crash closes Hwy. 97 near Chiloquin
A fatal two-vehicle head-on crash closed Juniper Canyon Road at SE Paulina Highway late Monday afternoon, and authorities advised of an extended closure and to avoid the area. The post Fatal head-on crash blocks Juniper Canyon Rd. at Paulina Hwy.; 2nd crash closes Hwy. 97 near Chiloquin appeared first on KTVZ.
kqennewsradio.com
ELDERLY OCCUPANT PERISHES IN TRAVEL TRAILER FIRE
An elderly occupant perished in a travel trailer fire Wednesday morning in south Douglas County. A release from the Riddle Fire District said at approximately 5:15 a.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Council Creek Road in the Riddle area. Fire Chief Devin Loughridge said initial reports were that the trailer was fully involved. Loughridge said another caller said the occupant was still inside.
kptv.com
Driver dies after hitting downed tree on Hwy 238 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 238 in Jackson County on Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 20. OSP said an investigation showed a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when it struck a downed tree, went off the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch.
Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
KTVL
Reckless driver crashed into trees, dies at scene
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police say one person died during a police chase after the driver struck multiple trees on Jan. 1. According to police, officers with the Jacksonville police department tried to pull over the vehicle for reckless driving, but the driver, 26-year-old Jared Nathanial Combs, refused to stop.
KDRV
Fatal car crash on January first
MEDFORD -- A car accident that took place on January 1st left one person dead after the driver crashed into multiple trees on Sunset Dr. According to Medford Police, a call came in at 3:34 p.m. regarding a reckless driver on the 4600 block of Highway 238. A Jacksonville Police Officer in the area located the car and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver failed to yield and continued onto S. Stage Rd. towards Medford.
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
December 31, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10400 block of Old Fort Rd north of Klamath Falls, on a reported assault with a victim of a gun shot wound having left the scene. The first deputy arriving into the area tended to wounded victim and secured scene for Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance to respond in and transport the victim to SkyLakes Medical Center. The victim sustained two gun shot wounds that were not life threatening and was later released from the hospital.
thelundreport.org
Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care
Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
roguevalleymagazine.com
lakecountyexam.com
Catalytic converter theft ring suspect arrested in Bend
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a residence in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. The investigation, which culminated in late December with the search of three locations including a residence and warehouse in Medford and residence...
