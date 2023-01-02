ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Evacuations lifted in El Dorado County as foothill communities prepare for more wet weather

By Molly Jarone
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Evacuations have been lifted in Sierra Nevada foothill counties hit hard by the New Year’s Eve storm that caused flooding throughout the region. But the danger isn’t over.

Officials are urging people to use the calm to prepare for the next round of storms that are heading for the region later this week.

According to the National Weather Service, another system was in the forecast for Monday afternoon, bringing “quick-hitting” rain and snow at higher elevations. A major system will follow on Wednesday and Thursday with more rain and the potential for flooding.

In El Dorado County, road closures are still in effect on Mining Brook Road at Newton Road, Sweeney Road at the bridge, Big Cut Road at Weber Creek and Mosquito Bridge gates.

Evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted after waters receded from Cameron Park, where some residents were forced from their homes due to flooding on Saturday.

The damage in Placer County wasn’t as severe, a county spokesman said.

Road closures have been lifted save one, Gorman Ranch Road near Foresthill is closed indefinitely after a mudslide washed the road out, according to a county dashboard.

Interstate 80 is open for now, after severe snow forced a shutdown on New Year’s Eve. Chain controls have been lifted but roads remain very slick.

Sandbags are available at Lowe’s locations on Fairway Drive in Roseville, South Highway in Lincoln and the Home Depot on Sunrise Avenue.

County crews continue to work on clearing roads of fallen trees and debris, a spokesman said.

