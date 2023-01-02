ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions

SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.

Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95.

Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.

From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.

CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini.

There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher.

Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.

The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Tonay
3d ago

yeah but they wanna make it law that anybody can walk around with guns these people are not mature enough. it's going to get worse. they are mature enough to know that part but they don't care

A Soto
3d ago

Miami's freeways have become a no enforcement and no police zones. It's like driving on glory road from the movie Mad Max. The speed limit is 55 mph and cars traveling on the freeway are doing an average speed of 75 mph. There are no patrols and no cops doing any type of enforcement. Do they expect for criminals, who know this, to obey the law?

jesus ha ha ha
2d ago

Umm nobody has thought to themselves this could be a mistaken identity orrrrr maybe serial highway shooter in which case it should be treated as such

wflx.com

FPL contractor electrocuted in South Florida

A Florida Power and Light contractor was electrocuted while working in southwest Miami-Dade County on Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade police officials said the worker was electrocuted by power lines and the FPL truck also caught fire. Aerials from the scene showed multiple FPL trucks with one severely damaged by the fire.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Violent NW Miami-Dade crash, one dead

MIAMI - One person was killed, three others injured, in a violent crash late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade. According to police, a driver heading east on NW 103rd Street and made a left turn at NW 10th Avenue in front of oncoming traffic. The driver and another car collided. The impact caused one of the cars to crash through the fence of a nearby home. One man was killed in the crash and another was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed as stable. A juvenile male and female were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to police. 
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Where is the Parkland school shooter? The state won’t say

The gunman who murdered 17 people at a Parkland high school nearly five years ago has spent the last nine weeks in the custody of the Florida of Corrections. Where? That’s anyone’s guess. In an unusually secretive move, the state has refused to disclose the location of convicted killer Nikolas Cruz, 24, who was sentenced to 34 consecutive life terms for the murders and attempted murders he ...
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest suspected shooter in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire toward his car. It happened Tuesday before 9 p.m. along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, where the victim said someone approached his vehicle and started shooting. The victim was unharmed, but...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Suspect accused of striking and killing driver in Miramar appears in court

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a deadly crash is under arrest. Roberto Santana appeared in court Thursday after police said he struck and killed another driver near Miramar Parkway and University Drive while driving drunk back in July. The investigation determined that he was driving nearly...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Keys residents want rustic migrant vessels off their properties

FLORIDA KEYS - Some Key Largo homeowners are raising their voices and asking for help. They are frustrated because rustic vessels used by migrants to reach US shores have ended up on their properties."Why would I have something like that in the back of my house?" said Lorena Kaufman, where a boatful of migrants landed on Sunday morning. "About 17 people just dropped everything and ran, through the woods (in my house)," said Kaufman. She reiterates she is not mad about the migrants arriving on her property or coming to the US. She just wants the vessel removed, days...
KEY LARGO, FL
CBS Miami

Multiple people shot outside Miami Gardens restaurant

MIAMI - Police are investigating after several people were shot outside a Miami Gardens restaurant on Thursday evening.It happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of the 2700 block of NW and 175th Street. CBS4 has learned that a confrontation that started somewhere else, ended up in a shooting outside The Licking restaurant. Miami Gardens Police confirmed "multiple people" had been shot. Some were transported to area hospitals, others drove themselves. Unconfirmed reports said 10 people had been shot, though police would not confirm that number. At least four victims required air rescue and were flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown. A witness told CBS4 that the shooting happened during rapper French Montana's music video shoot, at the parking lot of the restaurant. He said 10-15 gunshots rang out and people started running everywhere. Police detectives could be seen outside of the restaurant.  Images from CBS4 cameras showed several police cruisers and fire-rescue units at the scene. A law enforcement source said detectives will be going through multiple videos posted on social media, as well as, surveillance video from nearby businesses to help in their investigation. No other details were made available.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist killed in Davie crash, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of State Road 7. According to police, the crash involved a motorcyclist and one vehicle. The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver OK after 18-wheeler overturns on Turnpike in Miramar, spilling haul

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer ended up on its side on the Florida Turnpike in Miramar. The tractor-trailer overturned on Thursday afternoon from the ramp that connects the Turnpike Extension to the northbound main line of the Turnpike near Calder Race Track and Hard Rock Stadium. As a result,...
MIRAMAR, FL
keysweekly.com

BOAT CRASH IN KEY LARGO KILLS A HIALEAH GARDENS MAN

A Hialeah Gardens man riding on a jet ski died after a center console with two people on board collided with him near Key Largo on Jan. 2. An accident report by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission states that the two-vessel crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. at Blackwater Sound, west of Moon Bay Condominium. The 25-foot Skeeter, with a Key Largo man and Pembroke Pines woman on board, was traveling south parallel to the eastern shoreline of Blackwater Sound as the Yamaha jet ski was traveling east to shore near Rowell’s Waterfront Park. The two vessels ended up colliding — the boat’s starboard bow impacting the jet ski’s bow and throwing all three individuals into the water.
KEY LARGO, FL
CBS Miami

More serious charge expected to be leveled in Deerfield Beach shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - A 14-year-old arrested in a Deerfield Beach shooting will soon be facing a more serious charge. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Ricky Ferguson Jr., 16, was shot at Westside Park, in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The critically injured teen was taken to Broward Health North. Sheriff's detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old. He was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. Since the arrest, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives said the Broward County State Attorney's Office is expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge to murder. 
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window

A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
WEST PARK, FL
