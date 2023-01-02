ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
shefinds

Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight

Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
EatingWell

8 Proteins You Should Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian

Protein is known to be the ultimate macronutrient for muscle repair, immune support, healthy weight management and more. And including it in your diet every day is incredibly important for supporting your overall health. It is recommended that most Americans consume around 0.8 grams of protein per each kilogram of body weight, although this amount can vary based on the individual. This would equate to a 150-pound person needing approximately 55 grams of protein each day.
Medical News Today

Weight loss: Increased protein intake may prevent weight regain after a diet

In a recent study, researchers investigated the causes of weight regain following weight loss from dieting. The findigns show that high-protein diets help promote weight management by reducing levels of a particular gut bacteria linked to intestinal fat absorption. The researchers noted that reducing levels of specific gut bacteria via...
L.A. Weekly

Does CBD Oil Help You To Lower Cholesterol Levels?

View the original article about Using CBD Oil To Lower Cholesterol Levels at We Vape CBD Oil. High cholesterol level, also known as hypercholesterolemia, is one of the common problems seen in middle-aged individuals. Hypercholesterolemia can lead to many chronic conditions and can even cause heart attacks. This condition causes fat deposits in your blood vessels and as a result, it causes hypertension, atherosclerosis, and diabetes.
aiexpress.io

Anti-BCMA CAR T-cell therapy CT103A in relapsed or refractory AQP4-IgG seropositive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders: phase 1 trial interim results

On this ongoing section 1, first-in-human medical examine of CT103A, CAR T-cell remedy concentrating on BCMA, in relapsed or refractory AQP4-IgG seropositive NMOSD, sufferers displayed a manageable security profile and had a promising medical response with none further immunosuppressive remedy. In our current examine, sufferers with MM had been administrated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy