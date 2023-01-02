LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The holidays are usually called the happiest time of the year but for a lot of people, it can be the darkest and in some cases can lead to suicide. And with the recent surprising death of former ‘Ellen DJ’ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, experts are looking at ways to prevent suicides and getting people the health they need.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO