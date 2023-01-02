Read full article on original website
Louisville's Hosparus Health offering free grief counseling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hosparus Health is providing free counseling for those affected by gun violence. On Wednesday, they offered support group sessions for people who are dealing with grief as they enter the new year. "We don't talk about death very well in our culture," Grief Counselor Jeff Meyer...
Wave 3
Louisville expands mental health, suicide prevention initiatives
The owner said the two grew up about a mile away from the new restaurant and hopes it will be a part of Ekoe's legacy. KY congressional views on impasse split down party lines. What does it mean when 20 hard line conservative representatives derail vote after vote for a new Speaker of the House?
Wave 3
New West End restaurant hopes to honor Ekoe Alexanda’s legacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A moment four years in the making, the ribbon cutting for a new burger restaurant in the West End. The owner, Desi Hampton said he grew up about a mile away and dreamed of this moment. The new restaurant, called InKredible’s Burger and Shakes, is in West Louisville, an area special to many people.
Wave 3
Louisville mental health therapist explains how to combat the stigma against getting counseling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The holidays are usually called the happiest time of the year but for a lot of people, it can be the darkest and in some cases can lead to suicide. And with the recent surprising death of former ‘Ellen DJ’ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, experts are looking at ways to prevent suicides and getting people the health they need.
spectrumnews1.com
School built for Black students during segregation is being restored
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Between 1913 and 1932, Julius Rosenwald, the first CEO of Sears Roebuck in Chicago, and Booker T. Washington of the Tuskegee Institute built around 5,000 schools in the south for Black students as part of the Rosenwald Program. Tucked in Louisville’s James Taylor neighborhood is one...
WLKY.com
150 churches gather together for Interdenominational Ministries Coalition annual meeting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 150 churches make up the Interdenominational Ministries Coalition, and many of those church leaders gathered together on Monday. The group celebrated the goals set forth for the new year and honored those community members who reached outstanding goals in 2022. "Each year carries a...
Wave 3
Louisville clinics offer ketamine to treat depression
Police said text messages between the one of the suspects and another man showed they wanted to paint it as a self-defense case. Seven-year-old Adyson Stewart said she escaped by wriggling out of her jacket Monday. Mental Health Support. Updated: 10 hours ago. Experts are looking at ways to prevent...
Wave 3
TSA to hold Louisville hiring event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transportation Security Administration is holding a recruiting event over the next two days to fill positions as a Transportation Security Officer at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport . The hiring event will be held January 6 and 7 at Holiday Inn Louisville East, 1325 Hurstbourne...
wdrb.com
Allied Universal in Louisville seeking to hire at least 200 employees
Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationwide security provider is hosting a two-day job fair in Louisville. Allied Universal is one of the nation's largest security and facility services companies. On Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, the company is hosting a job fair. "It's a great opportunity, if you...
Wave 3
Louisville Zoo hosts birthday celebrations for polar bear Qannik, elephant Punch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is hosting a birthday bash over the weekend for two of the city’s most beloved animals. On Saturday, guests are invited to the birthday celebrations for Asian elephant Punch, who is turning 53 this year, and polar bear Qannik, who is turning 12.
wdrb.com
$226 million Clarksville development project to begin fall 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Denton Floyd Real Estate Group will lead the development of three projects in southern Indiana. According to a news release, Denton Floyd proposed two mixed-use luxury apartments and a 198-room luxury hotel and convention center. There will be a rooftop restaurant, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and spa. It's a $226 million investment in Clarksville.
wdrb.com
Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick to close southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana women's clothing boutique is closing its doors. Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick announced on Facebook that its New Albany storefront on Spring Street will close in March, citing evolving consumer buying patterns, skyrocketing prices and the owner's need for a break. The...
'He was an advocate': Founding member of Louisville music group, Linkin' Bridge, killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeremiah Buckner is one of six people killed in the first four days of 2023 in Louisville. The 42-year-old was an original member of Linkin' Bridge. The group got its start in 2015, singing Christmas carols in East Louisville with a local comedian. Videos of their carols accrued more than 500 million views.
Wave 3
New West End Restaurant Honors Ekoe
Archbishop Shelton Fabre of the Archdiocese of Louisville is here today to talk about the former Pope's passing and the impact it holds. Experts are looking at ways to prevent suicides and getting people the health they need. Old Mill Elementary opens new building. Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:00...
'We don't want to scare you': Louisville animal shelter at max capacity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local animal shelter posted on Facebook that it is at "max capacity" and it has a message for any pet owners who may have a dog or cat in its care. Please, come pick up your furry friends. The Louisville Metro Animal Services shelter says...
wdrb.com
App new to Louisville area connects restaurants with short-term workers
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The kitchen at Toogie's Table in Bardstown was fully staffed on Wednesday, all thanks to an app. Mike Wajda, food director at Common Bond Hospitality, worked with Gigpro to help match prospective workers with Toogie's Table. "If somebody calls out, within a matter of an hour...
Wave 3
Clarksville awaiting carbon monoxide investigation results
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - More than a week after multiple people in Clark County were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning, the Town of Clarksville is awaiting answers for what happened. Four people were taken to the hospital over Christmas weekend on reports of high levels of carbon monoxide coming...
wdrb.com
Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
wdrb.com
New plans detail for 5-story affordable housing complex in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer unveiled new renderings for an project that's expected to bring affordable housing to downtown Louisville. LDG Land Holdings LLC, an affiliate of LDG Development, plans to build a five-story building, including a ground level of parking, on Muhammad Ali Boulevard between 7th and 8th streets. The complex called "Grey on Ali" will include mixed-income affordable housing, but the firm is still determining a financial model to support the mix.
wdrb.com
Linkin' Bridge devastated after former member, Jeremiah Buckner, killed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting...
