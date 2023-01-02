ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS11

Louisville's Hosparus Health offering free grief counseling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hosparus Health is providing free counseling for those affected by gun violence. On Wednesday, they offered support group sessions for people who are dealing with grief as they enter the new year. "We don't talk about death very well in our culture," Grief Counselor Jeff Meyer...
Wave 3

Louisville expands mental health, suicide prevention initiatives

The owner said the two grew up about a mile away from the new restaurant and hopes it will be a part of Ekoe's legacy.
Wave 3

New West End restaurant hopes to honor Ekoe Alexanda’s legacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A moment four years in the making, the ribbon cutting for a new burger restaurant in the West End. The owner, Desi Hampton said he grew up about a mile away and dreamed of this moment. The new restaurant, called InKredible’s Burger and Shakes, is in West Louisville, an area special to many people.
spectrumnews1.com

School built for Black students during segregation is being restored

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Between 1913 and 1932, Julius Rosenwald, the first CEO of Sears Roebuck in Chicago, and Booker T. Washington of the Tuskegee Institute built around 5,000 schools in the south for Black students as part of the Rosenwald Program. Tucked in Louisville’s James Taylor neighborhood is one...
Wave 3

Louisville clinics offer ketamine to treat depression

Police said text messages between the one of the suspects and another man showed they wanted to paint it as a self-defense case. Seven-year-old Adyson Stewart said she escaped by wriggling out of her jacket Monday.
Wave 3

TSA to hold Louisville hiring event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transportation Security Administration is holding a recruiting event over the next two days to fill positions as a Transportation Security Officer at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport . The hiring event will be held January 6 and 7 at Holiday Inn Louisville East, 1325 Hurstbourne...
wdrb.com

Allied Universal in Louisville seeking to hire at least 200 employees

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationwide security provider is hosting a two-day job fair in Louisville. Allied Universal is one of the nation's largest security and facility services companies. On Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, the company is hosting a job fair. "It's a great opportunity, if you...
wdrb.com

$226 million Clarksville development project to begin fall 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Denton Floyd Real Estate Group will lead the development of three projects in southern Indiana. According to a news release, Denton Floyd proposed two mixed-use luxury apartments and a 198-room luxury hotel and convention center. There will be a rooftop restaurant, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and spa. It's a $226 million investment in Clarksville.
wdrb.com

Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick to close southern Indiana store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana women's clothing boutique is closing its doors. Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick announced on Facebook that its New Albany storefront on Spring Street will close in March, citing evolving consumer buying patterns, skyrocketing prices and the owner's need for a break. The...
Wave 3

New West End Restaurant Honors Ekoe

Archbishop Shelton Fabre of the Archdiocese of Louisville is here today to talk about the former Pope's passing and the impact it holds. Experts are looking at ways to prevent suicides and getting people the health they need.
Wave 3

Clarksville awaiting carbon monoxide investigation results

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - More than a week after multiple people in Clark County were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning, the Town of Clarksville is awaiting answers for what happened. Four people were taken to the hospital over Christmas weekend on reports of high levels of carbon monoxide coming...
wdrb.com

Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
wdrb.com

New plans detail for 5-story affordable housing complex in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer unveiled new renderings for an project that's expected to bring affordable housing to downtown Louisville. LDG Land Holdings LLC, an affiliate of LDG Development, plans to build a five-story building, including a ground level of parking, on Muhammad Ali Boulevard between 7th and 8th streets. The complex called "Grey on Ali" will include mixed-income affordable housing, but the firm is still determining a financial model to support the mix.
