ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

SCHP seeking F-150 involved in hit and run on Fish Hatchery Road

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run collision. According to officials, a black Ford F-150 was traveling south on Fish Hatchery Road near Kimmey Road in Lexington County, close to Gaston. The victim was struck Monday between 10 to 11 p.m. while driving a moped. Authorities said the moped operator sustained fatal injuries, and the vehicle left the scene.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Pedestrian dead after collision in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Richland County. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the collision happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. A 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on I-20 westbound near the 71-mile marker when the vehicle hit a person crossing the road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Bus fire at Convent Baptist Church in Leesville considered arson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a bus fire at Convent Baptist Church in Leesville is being treated as arson. The incident report submitted by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department states that around 3:30 Thursday morning, a neighbor’s dog woke its owner up, prompting the neighbor to see the nearby fire and call 911.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

One killed in high speed chase through two Midlands counties

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon and Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices say on January 1st a deputy saw Tywene Brown driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 378 in Turbeville. When the deputy tried to stop him, deputies say he sped up eventually crossing into...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

Body Found In Lugoff Identified

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, upon completion of an autopsy today, the deceased individual found in a donation bin in Lugoff over the weekend has been identified as 47 year old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Lemoine has been missing since March of 2022. The autopsy did not reveal a cause of death. Lab work is pending, and the death will continue to be investigated as a suspicious death. If you have any information on this case, you can call 803-425-1512.
LUGOFF, SC
coladaily.com

16-year-old arrested for stealing a car and running from police

A teenager was arrested Thursday morning after stealing a car and leading police on a foot chase. According to the Columbia Police Department, the car was left running and unattended at Latimer Manor when it was taken. The North Region 'Delta Squad' recovered the stolen car and arrested a 16-year-old male.
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Man Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Crash

(Sumter County, SC) - A man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit through two South Carolina counties. Police say a deputy attempted to pull over an SUV for speeding in Clarendon County on New Year's Day, but the driver went even faster instead. The chase ended in Sumter County...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Fairfield County Coroner identifies man found after car fire

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday morning the Fairfield County Coroner, Chris Hill, identified a man found by firefighters after a car fire. Hill identified Charles Burns, 68 of Winnsboro. Firefighters found Burns after being called to a car fire in his yard on Dec 29, 2022. SLED, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, and Hill investigated the incident.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Single vehicle crash kills Aiken County man

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – A single vehicle crash left one man dead in Aiken County. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident, which happened near 630 New Bridge Road in Aiken Sunday just after 11:30 in the morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol found a 2004 Dodge Ram […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident near Hines Road and Cimmaron Road in Rembert on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Deputies say around 9 p.m., three individuals with gunshot injuries were located and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy