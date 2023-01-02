Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
One killed in single-vehicle collision on I-20 in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision on I-20 Eastbound near the 71-mile marker. The collision occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, January 5. According to the SCHP, a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on I-20 when the vehicle ran off the road to...
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
WIS-TV
One dead after single-vehicle collision on I-95 in Clarendon County
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision on I-95 Northbound near the 122-mile marker. The collision occurred around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan 4, approximately 2.8 miles north of Manning, SC. The driver of a 2018 BMW Sedan was north on I-95 when the...
coladaily.com
SCHP seeking F-150 involved in hit and run on Fish Hatchery Road
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run collision. According to officials, a black Ford F-150 was traveling south on Fish Hatchery Road near Kimmey Road in Lexington County, close to Gaston. The victim was struck Monday between 10 to 11 p.m. while driving a moped. Authorities said the moped operator sustained fatal injuries, and the vehicle left the scene.
Coroner identifies woman found dead in Kershaw County donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the woman found dead in a donation bin last week as someone who'd been reported missing since last year. Coroner David West said Wednesday that after an autopsy allowed them to identify the woman as 47-year-old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Her family was then informed of the news.
WIS-TV
Pedestrian dead after collision in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Richland County. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the collision happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. A 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on I-20 westbound near the 71-mile marker when the vehicle hit a person crossing the road.
abccolumbia.com
Bus fire at Convent Baptist Church in Leesville considered arson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a bus fire at Convent Baptist Church in Leesville is being treated as arson. The incident report submitted by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department states that around 3:30 Thursday morning, a neighbor’s dog woke its owner up, prompting the neighbor to see the nearby fire and call 911.
Pedestrian killed in New Year's Day accident on I-20 in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a deadly New Year's Day collision involving a pedestrian on I-20 near Columbia, South Carolina. According to the report, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near mile marker 71 in the westbound lane of I-20. That is near the location of Wilson Road/US-21, about one mile north of Columbia.
Driver charged with reckless vehicular manslaughter in incident in Clarendon, Sumter counties
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple violations, including reckless vehicular homicide, for an incident that occurred Jan. 1, 2023, in Clarendon and Sumter counties that left one person dead and two injured. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley and Sumter County Sheriff Anthony...
Arrest made in hit and run involving truck and moped
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has arrested the person who hit and killed someone riding a moped in Lexington County. Troopers arrested Charles Matthew Besancon, 36 of Pelion. He was driving a 2018 Ford pickup. He has been charged with hit and run resulting in death. The deadly incident took...
abccolumbia.com
One killed in high speed chase through two Midlands counties
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon and Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices say on January 1st a deputy saw Tywene Brown driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 378 in Turbeville. When the deputy tried to stop him, deputies say he sped up eventually crossing into...
kool1027.com
Body Found In Lugoff Identified
According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, upon completion of an autopsy today, the deceased individual found in a donation bin in Lugoff over the weekend has been identified as 47 year old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Lemoine has been missing since March of 2022. The autopsy did not reveal a cause of death. Lab work is pending, and the death will continue to be investigated as a suspicious death. If you have any information on this case, you can call 803-425-1512.
coladaily.com
16-year-old arrested for stealing a car and running from police
A teenager was arrested Thursday morning after stealing a car and leading police on a foot chase. According to the Columbia Police Department, the car was left running and unattended at Latimer Manor when it was taken. The North Region 'Delta Squad' recovered the stolen car and arrested a 16-year-old male.
iheart.com
Man Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Crash
(Sumter County, SC) - A man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit through two South Carolina counties. Police say a deputy attempted to pull over an SUV for speeding in Clarendon County on New Year's Day, but the driver went even faster instead. The chase ended in Sumter County...
live5news.com
Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
WIS-TV
Fairfield County Coroner identifies man found after car fire
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday morning the Fairfield County Coroner, Chris Hill, identified a man found by firefighters after a car fire. Hill identified Charles Burns, 68 of Winnsboro. Firefighters found Burns after being called to a car fire in his yard on Dec 29, 2022. SLED, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, and Hill investigated the incident.
Single vehicle crash kills Aiken County man
AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – A single vehicle crash left one man dead in Aiken County. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident, which happened near 630 New Bridge Road in Aiken Sunday just after 11:30 in the morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol found a 2004 Dodge Ram […]
WIS-TV
Columbia police investigating shooting incident that left woman injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident where a woman was injured. Officials said a woman was injured inside of her home around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at the Gable Oaks Apartments on 901 Colleton Street. The last time officers checked on...
wach.com
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family is holding onto each other for support as they head into the New Year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
WIS-TV
Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident near Hines Road and Cimmaron Road in Rembert on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Deputies say around 9 p.m., three individuals with gunshot injuries were located and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims...
Comments / 2