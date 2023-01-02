Read full article on original website
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircuts in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
inforney.com
What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands
Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
inforney.com
Local artist creates new mural for Tyler community
Tylerites and guests traveling through the city now have a new mural to admire, thanks to a local artist. Tyler Parks and Rec recently announced a new mural by the Tyler Rose Garden. The mural was sponsored by Keep Tyler Beautiful and painted by Dace Kidd, who has been a professional artist for more than 20 years.
inforney.com
East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo scheduled for January 13 in Tyler
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting the East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo on Jan. 13 at Cross Brand Cowboy Church located at 11915 FM 2015 Tyler, 75708. This educational event is geared towards professionals working for city parks departments, athletic fields, golf courses, school districts, pest...
The City Of Longview, TX Invites You To Citywide MLK Weekend Celebration
The Next Major Holiday Coming Up On The Calendar Is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday And Celebrations Are Being Planned All Across East Texas. As the nation prepares to spend a weekend honoring a hero of the Civil Rights Movement, The City of Longview has big plans and a big schedule of events for the MLK Weekend and we're happy to share all the details about it with you!
theeasttexasweekend.com
Dive into a magical world as the water circus comes to East Texas
A magic pirate adventure is floating our way to help start off the new year with multiple nights of magic, lights, & fantastic memories!. The Cirque Italia Water Circus will be in Tyler from January 19th thru the 22nd at the Broadway Square Shopping Mall. You won’t be able to miss the white & blue big top tent in the parking lot. Ticket can be purchased online and prices range from $10-$50.
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
Thieves Steal $1,000 from Christmas Light Display at Children’s Park in Tyler, Texas
Thieves are the absolute worst. For some reason, they feel that taking something from someone who has worked hard to acquire an item is their right to do so because they are not in a position to do the same. Its wrong no matter the reason, or excuse, for the theft. But when a story like this comes out, its hard not to want to wish the worst of karma on someone, or someone's, for their actions. Someone, or someone's, decided to head to The Children's Park of Tyler in Tyler, Texas and steal timers and electrical cords used in their Christmas light display.
inforney.com
GALLERIES OF THE YEAR: Class of 2022 Tyler High School graduation
Editor’s note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is taking a look back at tylerpaper.com's five most-viewed photo galleries of the year. The second-most viewed gallery was this collection from graduation night at Tyler High. More than 400 Tyler High School graduates closed the chapter of their high school careers on...
City of Mount Pleasant Honors Employees for Years of Service
City of Mount Pleasant Honors Employees for Years of Service News Staff Wed, 01/04/2023 - 08:22 Image Alt Text for Image Alt Text for Image Alt Text for Image Alt Text for Image ...
The 8 Best Places to Get Donuts According to Tyler, TX People
Recently, people who live in or near Tyler, Texas chimed in on what they consider to be the best places to get donuts in the area. Curious to hear whether or not you think there are any you think we missed. Be sure and let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com. Ah,...
Cedar Fever season is upon us, here are some symptoms to look out for
TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Sneezing, coughing, and runny noses are symptoms of many illnesses but Texas A&M Forestry Service says it also could be from cedar fever which is mostly a winter allergen. “The cedar fever is a bit of a misnomer,” said Karl Flocke, Woodland Ecologist, Texas A&M Forest Service. According to Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke, […]
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Gilmer man's chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
Gilmer resident Louis Forte’ discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens’ nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. “I really appreciate how everyone shared, and was so worried about him, and how happy they were, as was I also, that he was back home. That is how we got him back, we would not have gotten him back if it wasn’t for all our friends on Facebook.”
East Texas emergency rooms busy with rise in upper respiratory illnesses
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency rooms in East Texas have been busier than normal in recent months due to illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Hospital officials ask for patience as they navigate the busy times. This trend follows that of other medical centers across the United States with emergency rooms busy with upper […]
Official: Manhunt for suspect in Santa Land called off, locals lock your doors
TYLER, Texas — Santa Land closed early this holiday season due to a search earlier for a suspect on their property which has been called off. According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, as of 8:15pm the scene is cleared but they have not captured the suspect. Albritton urges locals to keep their doors locked.
ketk.com
JOB ALERT: AppleOne in Longview needs a Remote Inpatient Coder
* Reviews medical records to identify diagnoses, CPT procedures and PCS procedures relative to the patient’s encounter. * Selects the principal diagnosis and principal procedure, along with other diagnoses and procedures using UHDDS definition. * Ensures appropriate DRG assignment. Special Certifications required/requested:. * AHIMA or AAPC coding credential required....
ketk.com
JOB ALERT: Management & Training Corporation in Henderson needs a Librarian
* Develop and maintains a balanced collection appropriate to the needs of the assigned offender populations. * Selects library books, periodicals and materials to be purchased. * Advises the principal of library material, equipment and instructional needs of the facility. * Conducts library inventory. * Conducts library orientation and library...
KLTV
Longview restaurants, bars ready for safe New Year’s celebrations
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas’ eyes will turn to the clock at midnight tonight to ring in the new year. As the celebrations go on, for some businesses, it’s not only about giving customers a happy place to celebrate but also ensuring their safety. As the final...
KLTV
East Texas Crisis Center’s emergency shelter closes temporarily due to pipes bursting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s an emergency shelter for those needing help escaping an abusive situation, but tonight the East Texas Crisis Center’s emergency shelter is closed after pipes burst, causing significant water damage. Crews spent Tuesday afternoon tearing out sheetrock and inspecting baseboards at the East Texas...
KLTV
Children’s Park of Tyler Christmas display equipment stolen twice, causing them to take down early
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a place in the Tyler community to honor and celebrate children. Some call it a sanctuary. But just this month, a few days before and a few days after Christmas, the light display that the Children’s Park of Tyler puts on was tampered with.
