Lima Family YMCA announces next two "No School Days" for kids
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a chance for students to stay active when school is on a holiday. The Lima Family YMCA has announced the next two dates for their "No School Days" program. It's an opportunity for parents to sign their kids up for a day full of activities. It is a supervised program that includes crafts, games, movies, and swimming. "No School Days" are open to members and non-members as well. Registration is open to attend on Martin Luther King Day on January 16th and Presidents Day on February 20th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
14th annual Father-Daughter Dance set for February 4th
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has become a tradition for families in the area and the Lima Family YMCA is proud to host it once again. It is an opportunity for dads to show their little girls how a lady should be treated. This year marks the 14th Father-Daughter Dance and it has grown every year. It started in the community room and is now hosted in the gymnasium where it's decked out with a DJ spinning the tunes and dads and daughters showing their moves on the dance floor. Organizers say it is heartwarming to see the bonds between the fathers and their little girls.
Community feedback wanted at upcoming meeting on proposed Lima Community Aquatic Center
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area residents got their first look at the proposed Lima Community Aquatic Center last July and as the project heads into the next phase, another public meeting is being held. At this meeting, a concept design will be introduced that shows the features that can possibly...
Lima residents share their resolutions for 2023
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many of us can relate, we start a new year with high hopes to better ourselves, but life gets busy and those goals fall by the wayside. New Year's resolutions can be different for everyone. Some are focused on exercising and eating healthy, while others want to become more organized or focus on finances. Recent studies show that nearly a quarter of people who set goals quit in the first week, and only 9% successfully come through with those goals by the end of the year. Your News Now spoke to a few Lima residents to see what they are working on this year.
Donation barrels are being placed for this year's MLK Day of Service
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima once again is organizing a day of service for residents to give back to their neighbors. The Department of Housing and Neighborhoods is putting collections barrels out for their Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. This is the second year they have supported three local non-profits. This year's recipients are Crime Victim Services, Heart and Sole, and All Starr Pets.
First-time parents welcome son born Jan. 1
LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System’s first baby of 2023 was born to two first-time parents at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday. Rosanna and Jonathan Mersereau welcomed baby Grayson Jonathan Mersereau six days earlier than his due date after a surprise pregnancy. Rosanna said she didn’t realize she was pregnant until five months in due to a combination of circumstances, so it was “a whirlwind” adventure to prepare for the baby’s arrival.
Reserve your spot to dine at Hollander on Main
LIMA — The Hollander on Main is re-opening this Thursday at 5 p.m. by reservation only, unless you want to sit at the new bar, according to a post on Facebook. Please come in and enjoy the new spot. There is a link on Facebook to make reservations. (https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/thehollanderonmain)
Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes
LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
First baby born at UVMC in 2023
TROY — The first baby of 2023 was born at Upper Valley Medical Center earlier this week on Tuesday. Arlando Eugene Jones was welcomed into the world by his parents Ashley Fry and Stranton Jones, of Troy, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 3:40 a.m. Arlando weighed 8-pounds and 11-ounces at birth and was 21-inches-long.
76 fires reported in Lima in 2022, close to average amount says Lima Fire Department
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The number of fires in the city of Lima matched normal yearly averages according to Lima Fire Department Chief Andrew Heffner. The yearly average for the total of fires in the city of Lima is usually set around 80, the year 2022 brought a total of 76. A previous posting from the Lima Fire Department says that there were a total of 113 building fires last year, but that number is false. A new data collection system for the department factored in small fires such as stove and kitchen fires.
Shawnee Police Department gets a donation from the Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles donated money to help the Shawnee Township Police Department purchase necessary equipment. The Lima FOE 370 donated $3,000 to help the Shawnee police pay for new radios for their officers. Their current radios are outdated, and if they break, it is no longer possible to purchase replacement parts. As other agencies are also upgrading radios, Shawnee Township wants to make sure that their radio systems is compatible, because they're so important in their work.
Lima Fire Department urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department is urging businesses to follow Ohio Fire Code, or else your property can be further damaged in case you are facing flames. Ohio Fire Code says that businesses located in strip malls or those who are connected to one another have their business address at the back door of the location. This would help firefighters know which structure they are entering when called for a fire. Not having the code could cause further damage during the time it takes firefighters to pinpoint which business they can enter.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
Katelyn M. Alexander, 32, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $500 fine. David V. Laux, 59, of Celina, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Christopher C. Payner, 18, of Lima, found guilty of no ol. Sentence:...
Payne Resident Loses Home in Fire Just Prior to the Holiday
Late in the evening of December 23, 2022 a devastating house fire in Payne, OH resulted in the total loss for Paulding County resident, Dennis Stabler. Due to the high winds and sub-zero temperature, fire departments were unable to put the fire out, leading him to lose his home and everything inside. Thankfully he and his dogs were able to make it out safely. A volunteer fireman also sustained a leg injury from a fall.
Bath students get new Chromebooks
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath Local Schools held its organizational meeting for the Board of Education on Tuesday evening. Phil White was elected president and Jessica Kelley was elected vice president. Committee assignments were made for athletics, building and grounds, finance, policy, hiring/retention, and bullying prevention. Board meeting dates were also established by the board.
Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for funding for home lead removal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - According to the CDC, 2.6 million U.S. families are at risk for lead poisoning due to the presence of lead-based paint in their home. Children under the age of 6 are at high risk for abnormal brain development caused by the absorption of lead. Locally, the West Ohio Community Action Partnership can help you make your home lead-safe. Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for up to $20,000 towards home repairs under the Lead Safe Program. Most homes built before 1978 contain lead paint.
Scholar Athlete of the Week 1/02/23 - Elise Kramer, Ottoville
Hello, I'm Tony Quach and I am from Los Angeles, CA. I recently graduated with my master's in journalism from USC and I'm excited to be the Sports Reporter for Your Hometown Stations. Have a story idea? Email me at aquach@wlio.com!
Police investigating skinned dogs on Lakewood Avenue
LIMA — The Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in a Saturday incident in which two dead dogs were found skinned outside a home on Lakewood Avenue, according to a Facebook post. According to the...
Community rallies around family of murder victim
UPPER SANDUSKY—An entire community is rallying to support the family and friends of Keris Dilgard Riebel. Riebel, a 2019 graduate of Wynford High School, is being remembered as a light to all who knew her. A tribute was posted Monday on the Wynford Royals Facebook page that read:. Wynford...
