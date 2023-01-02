ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

The Associated Press

8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
ENOCH, UT
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’

One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
MOSCOW, ID
WGAU

Violence hits Mexico cartel stronghold as 'Chapo' son nabbed

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The sun wasn’t yet up in Culiacan when David Téllez and his family began making their way to the city’s airport for a return flight to Mexico after their vacation. But not long after they set out they encountered the first crude roadblock, an abandoned vehicle obstructing their way.

