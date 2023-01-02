Read full article on original website
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
No. 1 Gamecocks pound Auburn for 13th straight win in series
No. 1 South Carolina earned its 13th straight win over Auburn with a 94-42 sprint Thursday at Colonial Life Arena. Kamilla Cardoso scored a Southeastern Conference career high 16 points off the bench to push USC to 3-0 in league play. The nation’s best scoring defense was as good as...
'Saturday Down South Podcast' impressed with Rattler, Gamecocks
Despite falling to Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to wrap up the season, South Carolina still turned in a successful year and will look to build on that in the offseason heading into the 2023 season. One player the Gamecocks are waiting to see if they get back...
dawgnation.com
Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal
The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
Jordan Burch enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Defensive end Jordan Burch is leaving the South Carolina football program. Burch, who just finished his third year with the Gamecocks, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and has intentions to leave his hometown school. Burch was a five-star recruit out of Hammond School in Columbia and signed with South...
Bad news for South Carolina
Bad news for the South Carolina football program: South Carolina's defense is taking a big hit, as the Gamecocks are losing a star defensive lineman. South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch has (...)
Gamecocks make the cut for Top 50 offensive tackle
Priority offensive tackle target Kam Pringle (Dorchester/Woodland) has named a top six, and South Carolina is one of those programs. Pringle, a four-star prospect with a 0.9736 rating in the 247Sports Composite, has the in-state Gamecocks along with a few of the best teams in college football in recent seasons.
Lucas welcomes new Gamecocks to Columbia
For all the talk about who’s left the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, it’s worth a reminder: Several highly-rated prospects reported to campus on Wednesday. Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas played a significant part in recruiting a few of them, including Desmond Umeozulu, Monteque Rhames, Grayson Howard and Maurice Brown. Umeozulu and Rhames will join Lucas’ position group.
Way-Too-Early UConn Preview
Fans are already excited for South Carolina's matchup against UConn; what do we think one month out?
Veteran identifies young running back to watch
The South Carolina running back room is looking quite thin next year as the roster sits in the first week of January. Of course, there will be additions through recruiting but one of the veteran Gamecocks running backs sees some help on the current roster. The Gamecocks lose scholarship running...
Team scoop - More Loggains intel
The latest South Carolina football team scoop, including more feedback on what South Carolina is getting in new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.
CBS Sports
Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: South Carolina 7-6; Vanderbilt 7-6 The Vanderbilt Commodores lost both of their matches to the South Carolina Gamecocks last season on scores of 70-72 and 61-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Vanderbilt has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome USC at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Memorial Gym. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
WIS-TV
Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Eagles announced they’re coming to Columbia in the spring. The band’s ‘Hotel California’ tour added an additional show at the Colonial Life Arena. The band will play on March 30, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m....
constructiondive.com
Gilbane to lead $300M South Carolina health sciences campus construction
Project: University of South Carolina’s BullStreet District health sciences campus. The University of South Carolina has selected Providence, Rhode Island-based builder Gilbane Building Co. to lead the planning, design, development and construction of the university’s health sciences campus in the BullStreet District in downtown Columbia, South Carolina, according to a university press release.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia Accounting Firm Makes a Difference in the Midlands
COLUMBIA— This holiday season the Columbia office of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC participated in the Families Helping Families holiday assistance program, an initiative launched by the nonprofit Palmetto Project and WIS-News 10 in the Midlands. Families Helping Families provides assistance to more than 3,600 families in need of food,...
WIS-TV
Columbia residents march in Rose Bowl Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man who donated his kidney, marched in the Rose Bowl Parade with his wife, and their neighbor who is a kidney recipient. Thomas Dougall, a board member of Donate Life South Carolina and a kidney donor, his wife, Wendy Dougall, and their neighbor Jo Byrd, a kidney recipient all walked in the parade together.
WIS-TV
Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
South Carolina senator ticketed for public intoxication apologizes
South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was ticketed for public intoxication on Sunday.
WLTX.com
Tornado confirmed in Lexington county, EF 0
The tornado moved through Lexington and another one touched in Gilbert but no word on strength. Very little damage.
247Sports
