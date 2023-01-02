ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

dawgnation.com

Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal

The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Jordan Burch enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Defensive end Jordan Burch is leaving the South Carolina football program. Burch, who just finished his third year with the Gamecocks, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and has intentions to leave his hometown school. Burch was a five-star recruit out of Hammond School in Columbia and signed with South...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks make the cut for Top 50 offensive tackle

Priority offensive tackle target Kam Pringle (Dorchester/Woodland) has named a top six, and South Carolina is one of those programs. Pringle, a four-star prospect with a 0.9736 rating in the 247Sports Composite, has the in-state Gamecocks along with a few of the best teams in college football in recent seasons.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Lucas welcomes new Gamecocks to Columbia

For all the talk about who’s left the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, it’s worth a reminder: Several highly-rated prospects reported to campus on Wednesday. Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas played a significant part in recruiting a few of them, including Desmond Umeozulu, Monteque Rhames, Grayson Howard and Maurice Brown. Umeozulu and Rhames will join Lucas’ position group.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Veteran identifies young running back to watch

The South Carolina running back room is looking quite thin next year as the roster sits in the first week of January. Of course, there will be additions through recruiting but one of the veteran Gamecocks running backs sees some help on the current roster. The Gamecocks lose scholarship running...
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Sports

Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Current Records: South Carolina 7-6; Vanderbilt 7-6 The Vanderbilt Commodores lost both of their matches to the South Carolina Gamecocks last season on scores of 70-72 and 61-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Vanderbilt has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome USC at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Memorial Gym. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
NASHVILLE, TN
WIS-TV

Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Eagles announced they’re coming to Columbia in the spring. The band’s ‘Hotel California’ tour added an additional show at the Colonial Life Arena. The band will play on March 30, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
constructiondive.com

Gilbane to lead $300M South Carolina health sciences campus construction

Project: University of South Carolina’s BullStreet District health sciences campus. The University of South Carolina has selected Providence, Rhode Island-based builder Gilbane Building Co. to lead the planning, design, development and construction of the university’s health sciences campus in the BullStreet District in downtown Columbia, South Carolina, according to a university press release.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Columbia Accounting Firm Makes a Difference in the Midlands

COLUMBIA— This holiday season the Columbia office of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC participated in the Families Helping Families holiday assistance program, an initiative launched by the nonprofit Palmetto Project and WIS-News 10 in the Midlands. Families Helping Families provides assistance to more than 3,600 families in need of food,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia residents march in Rose Bowl Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man who donated his kidney, marched in the Rose Bowl Parade with his wife, and their neighbor who is a kidney recipient. Thomas Dougall, a board member of Donate Life South Carolina and a kidney donor, his wife, Wendy Dougall, and their neighbor Jo Byrd, a kidney recipient all walked in the parade together.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

