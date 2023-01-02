Current Records: South Carolina 7-6; Vanderbilt 7-6 The Vanderbilt Commodores lost both of their matches to the South Carolina Gamecocks last season on scores of 70-72 and 61-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Vanderbilt has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome USC at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Memorial Gym. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO