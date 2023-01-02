Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Red Sox say security mistakenly took fan's sign asking John Henry to pay Rafael Devers at Winter Classic
When the Boston Bruins hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins in Fenway Park in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic, Red Sox owner John Henry was on the minds of some fans in attendance. Henry, who owns the Red Sox and the Penguins via Fenway Sports Group, has drawn the ire of Boston fans lately. Following a last-place finish in the AL East this past season, the Red Sox failed to re-sign players like Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez, and slugging infielder Rafael Devers remained unsigned as of Monday afternoon.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest
Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
McDavid reaches 500 assists, Oilers beat Islanders 4-2
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid set up power-play and short-handed goals in the first period to reach 500 career assists in the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. McDavid reached 500 assists in 527 games. Only five players in NHL history...
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated as non-roster player
Letang (lower body) has been designated as a non-roster player while he is away from the Penguins, the team announced Tuesday. Letang was already dealing with a lower-body injury but left the team following the passing of his father. For now, the veteran blueliner should be considered out indefinitely with Pierre-Olivier Joseph likely to see the biggest uptick in ice time. Once cleared to play, Letang will retake his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs pushes to visit Damar Hamlin at Cincinnati hospital: 'This is my teammate'
Bills safety Damar Hamlin is hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old, whose heartbeat was restored before an ambulance transported him off the field, is currently sedated. Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, meanwhile, fought to visit with Hamlin at the hospital late Monday, according to ESPN, after staying in Cincinnati while other Bills players and staff flew back to Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
CBS Sports
Bills' Damar Hamlin asked if his team beat the Bengals when he woke up, doctors say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make significant progress after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Wednesday night, Hamlin woke up and had one question for his nurse: He asked in writing if the Bills won the game. Hamlin's doctors, Dr. Timothy Pritts...
CBS Sports
Bills' Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on field vs. Bengals: Buffalo safety in critical condition
A scary and emotional scene unfolded early during Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals. With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after rising to his feet following a tackle of Bengals wide receivers Tee Higgins. After making the tackle, Hamlin stood up only to suddenly fall to the ground. He received immediate medical attention on the field and was transported to the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zach Thompson: Designated for assignment
Thompson was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Rich Hill. Thompson held a 5.18 ERA over 29 appearances -- 22 starts -- for the Pirates in 2022. He would seem to stand a good chance at passing through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Patrick Ewing's seat grows hotter as Georgetown sets Big East record with 25th consecutive conference loss
Georgetown's woes under sixth-year coach Patrick Ewing hit a bleak new milestone Wednesday when the Hoyas suffered a record 25th consecutive Big East loss, surpassing DePaul's previous record during the 2010-11 season. The 73-57 home defeat against Villanova drops the Hoyas to 5-11 (0-5 Big East), adding to a historically brutal stretch that traces all the way back to March 2, 2021 against Xavier -- the team's last regular-season league win.
USC men's basketball loses 60-58 heartbreaker to No. 10 UCLA
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Despite overcoming an 18-point halftime deficit, USC's 60-58 road loss to No. 10 UCLA will sting. The Trojans (11-5, 3-2 Pac-12 Conference) battled all the way back to take a 58-56 lead with 28 seconds left courtesy of a hook shot from Reese-Dixon Waters, but ...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring
Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday
Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
CBS Sports
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills
Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
CBS Sports
Cubs' Ryan Borucki: Lands with Cubs
Borucki (forearm) and the Cubs agreed Wednesday on a minor-league deal, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The contract presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Borucki will look to compete for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen. Before putting himself in consideration for a roster spot with Chicago, the 28-year-old will first have to prove that he's fully past the left forearm strain that sidelined him for the final two months of the 2022 campaign. Prior to getting hurt last season, Borucki made 32 appearances in the majors between the Blue Jays and Mariners, netting a 5.68 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 25.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Booted off 40-man roster
The Brewers designated Kelley for assignment Wednesday. Kelley ceded his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Bryse Wilson, whom the Brewers acquired from the Pirates via trade Wednesday. While moving back and forth between Triple-A Nashville and the majors in 2022, Kelley didn't provide the Brewers with much evidence that he was deserving of a long-term stay in the big-league bullpen. Over 23.2 innings with Milwaukee, Kelley logged a 6.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday
Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
