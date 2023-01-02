Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular RecipeJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Mardi Gras and King Cake, New Orleans' perfect pairTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last DecadeJoel EisenbergLouisiana State
Passenger Sues Southwest Airlines for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Customers for Canceled FlightsLarry LeaseNew Orleans, LA
Related
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
CBS Sports
Josh Allen, Sean McDermott say Bills are ready to 'play for' Damar Hamlin: He's a 'huge driving force'
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has taken a big step forward in his recovery from cardiac arrest, with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center announcing Thursday the 24-year-old is now awake and communicating with doctors. Hours later, two of Hamlin's most prominent colleagues, Bills coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen, addressed the media for the first time since the defensive back collapsed during Monday's game against the Bengals. Both Allen and McDermott expressed gratitude for Hamlin's improvement, adding that it's inspired them to return to the field in his honor.
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills
Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring
Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff picture: Here are the 14 teams projected to make the postseason with Dolphins sneaking in
As we head into the final week of the NFL season, not only are there still multiple playoff spots up for grabs, but only TWO of the 14 seeds have been clinched, which means there should be some serious drama this weekend. To help you make sense of everything that...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Inefficient with target volume
Valdes-Scantling caught two of seven targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win versus the Broncos. There were numerous occasions where Valdes-Scantling had a chance to make a big play but was ultimately unable to connect with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It's at least an encouraging sign to see the deep threat drawing his most targets since Week 7, but it didn't turn into much tangible fantasy production. Valdes-Scantling could be an interesting deep fantasy option in some postseason leagues, but he doesn't possess much fantasy value in regular redrafts at this point.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Added to injury report
Burks was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a groin issue, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks practiced fully Tuesday, so his addition to the Titans' injury report Wednesday is noteworthy and could be indicative of an in-practice setback. Tennessee will release its final Week 18 injury report Thursday, at which point more clarity on Burks' status for Saturday's game against the Jaguars should arrive. If available for the showdown for the AFC South title, Burks will be catching passes once again from Joshua Dobbs, who will draw a second straight start after supplanting Malik Willis on the depth chart last week. In last week's loss to the Cowboys, Burks reeled in four of eight targets for 66 yards.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined
Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
Jaylen Clark saves No. 10 UCLA late vs. USC
The second time was the charm for Jaylen Clark, who connected on his second 3-point attempt of No. 10-ranked UCLA’s
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Listed with two injuries
Huntley (shoulder/wrist) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Despite dealing with a pair of injuries, Huntley is trending toward another start when the Ravens face the Bengals on Sunday, as QB Lamar Jackson (knee) remains absent from practice to open the week. Huntley has now played five weeks in a row, including four starts, without throwing for 200 yards or accounting for more than one touchdown. The Ravens have won three of their past five games without once scoring more than 17 points in that stretch.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Ruled out for Week 18
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Moore will be listed as out for Saturday's game due to a lacerated right hand, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. The injury prompted Moore's early exit from last Sunday's win over the Broncos and resulted in his practice reps being managed carefully for Week 18. Though the rookie wideout doesn't appear to be dealing with a long-term concern, he'll sit out the regular-season finale with the hope of being back to full strength for the start of the postseason. Once healthy, Moore may not have much of a role for Kansas City, as the Chiefs have all their other key receivers available now that Mecole Hardman (pelvis) has been reinstated from injured reserve. The second-round pick out of Western Michigan finishes the regular season with 22 catches for 250 yards on 33 targets to go with 24 yards on three carries.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 18 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday
Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance
Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
