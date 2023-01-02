ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday

Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Josh Allen, Sean McDermott say Bills are ready to 'play for' Damar Hamlin: He's a 'huge driving force'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has taken a big step forward in his recovery from cardiac arrest, with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center announcing Thursday the 24-year-old is now awake and communicating with doctors. Hours later, two of Hamlin's most prominent colleagues, Bills coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen, addressed the media for the first time since the defensive back collapsed during Monday's game against the Bengals. Both Allen and McDermott expressed gratitude for Hamlin's improvement, adding that it's inspired them to return to the field in his honor.
CBS Sports

Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury

Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports

Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills

Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring

Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Inefficient with target volume

Valdes-Scantling caught two of seven targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win versus the Broncos. There were numerous occasions where Valdes-Scantling had a chance to make a big play but was ultimately unable to connect with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It's at least an encouraging sign to see the deep threat drawing his most targets since Week 7, but it didn't turn into much tangible fantasy production. Valdes-Scantling could be an interesting deep fantasy option in some postseason leagues, but he doesn't possess much fantasy value in regular redrafts at this point.
CBS Sports

Titans' Treylon Burks: Added to injury report

Burks was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a groin issue, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks practiced fully Tuesday, so his addition to the Titans' injury report Wednesday is noteworthy and could be indicative of an in-practice setback. Tennessee will release its final Week 18 injury report Thursday, at which point more clarity on Burks' status for Saturday's game against the Jaguars should arrive. If available for the showdown for the AFC South title, Burks will be catching passes once again from Joshua Dobbs, who will draw a second straight start after supplanting Malik Willis on the depth chart last week. In last week's loss to the Cowboys, Burks reeled in four of eight targets for 66 yards.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined

Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Listed with two injuries

Huntley (shoulder/wrist) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Despite dealing with a pair of injuries, Huntley is trending toward another start when the Ravens face the Bengals on Sunday, as QB Lamar Jackson (knee) remains absent from practice to open the week. Huntley has now played five weeks in a row, including four starts, without throwing for 200 yards or accounting for more than one touchdown. The Ravens have won three of their past five games without once scoring more than 17 points in that stretch.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Ruled out for Week 18

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Moore will be listed as out for Saturday's game due to a lacerated right hand, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. The injury prompted Moore's early exit from last Sunday's win over the Broncos and resulted in his practice reps being managed carefully for Week 18. Though the rookie wideout doesn't appear to be dealing with a long-term concern, he'll sit out the regular-season finale with the hope of being back to full strength for the start of the postseason. Once healthy, Moore may not have much of a role for Kansas City, as the Chiefs have all their other key receivers available now that Mecole Hardman (pelvis) has been reinstated from injured reserve. The second-round pick out of Western Michigan finishes the regular season with 22 catches for 250 yards on 33 targets to go with 24 yards on three carries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday

Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance

Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
MILWAUKEE, WI

