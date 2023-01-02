ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Patriots-Bills Kickoff Set For Week 18

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Up7ob_0k1JMNbP00

New England will face the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 8 in the second of two meetings between the clubs this season.

FOXBORO — The stage is set for the New England Patriots season-finale in Western New York.

The NFL has announced its full schedule for Week 18, with New England’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills confirmed for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Jan. 8 from Highmark Stadium.

While the Patriots are fighting for their proverbial playoff lives , the contest has postseason implications for both teams. Despite having clinched their third-consecutive AFC East division title, Buffalo may still be competing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which affords them a first-round playoff bye.

The Bills first order of business is to earn a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, Jan. 2 from Paycor Stadium in the Queen City. Should they be successful, Buffalo will keep a watchful eye on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, January 7. If ex-Pats Josh McDaniels, Jarrett Stidham and company are able to pull off the upset over Kansas City, the Bills would secure the AFC’s top spot.

However, a Bills loss to Cincinnati, coupled with a Chiefs victory over the Raiders, would give the No. 1 seed to Kansas City.

In either scenario, Buffalo’s playoff fate would essentially be determined by Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff, meaning they may be inclined to rest their starters for a healthy playoff run.

Facing a team comprised of reserves could make New England’s path to victory a bit easier to travel. Should the Pats be able to pull off the upset victory, they will improve to 9-8 and earn the final wild card spot .

In short, win and they’re in.

However, should New England drop their Week 18 matchup with Buffalo, New England would still clinch a playoff spot if ALL of the following should occur:

  • The New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins
  • The Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars beat or tie the Tennessee Titans

With the exception of the Titans’ game against the Jaguars —which has been given an 8:15 p.m. start time on Saturday — each of the games listed above will be played simultaneously to the Patriots tilt against the Bills in the 1 p.m. window on Sunday, Jan 8.

In the meantime, the Patriots will return to the practice field on Wednesday to begin tactical preparations for their Week 18 showdown with the Bills.

