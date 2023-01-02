ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Santos’ sister facing eviction for unpaid rent while donating to her brother’s campaign

Rep.-elect George Santos’ sister reportedly skipped years of rent on the Queens apartment the siblings once shared — but managed in that time to still dish out tens of thousands of dollars in political contributions, including $5,000 to her lying brother’s campaign. Court records show that Tiffany Santos is facing eviction from the Elmhurst apartment for failing to pay nearly $40,000 in rent since August 2020, the Daily Beast first reported on Thursday. She reportedly owes the massive sum, despite receiving more than $30,000 in federal emergency rental assistance, paid directly to her landlords.  Tiffany Santos’ lease was terminated by the building’s...
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Urges Biden To End Federal Remote Work or Turn Over Government Buildings For Affordable Housing

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser calls on President Joe Biden to help resolve her city’s rise in vacant office space and lack of affordable housing. According to ABC News, Mayor Bowser urges Biden to end “work-from-home telework policies” for federal government workers or release vacant government buildings over to a new initiative to “move 100,000 new residents into the city.”
